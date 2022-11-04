Read full article on original website
USD/CHF Over 1% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 1.274% for the last session’s close. At 09:08 EST on Friday, 4 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $1.00. Concerning USD/CHF’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.02% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.00 and 1.4% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.01.
USD/CHF Rises By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 1.65% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:12 EST on Friday, 4 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.99. USD/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 9.305% up from its 52-week low and 2.06% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CHF’s last...
USD/CNH Falls By 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.3638% for the last session’s close. At 14:23 EST on Sunday, 6 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.23. Regarding USD/CNH’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.091% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $7.22 and 0.745% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $7.28.
Lumen Technologies Stock Bearish Momentum With A 16% Fall In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) dropped by a staggering 16.03% in 5 sessions from $7.05 to $5.92 at 19:50 EST on Sunday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 1.71% to $14,702.77, following the last session’s upward trend. Lumen Technologies’s...
USD/JPY Bearish By 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 1.0191% for the last session’s close. At 13:06 EST on Sunday, 6 November, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $146.65. About USD/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.01% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $146.64 and 0.01% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $146.64.
EUR/JPY Bullish Momentum: 0.801% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 0.8008% for the last session’s close. At 11:08 EST on Friday, 4 November, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $145.64. Regarding EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.114% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $144.04 and 0.362% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $145.12.
GBP/EUR Slides By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 1.72% for the last 21 sessions. At 11:10 EST on Friday, 4 November, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.14. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.419% up from its 52-week low and 6.474% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
Corn Futures Bearish By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) has been up by 2.37% for the last 5 sessions. At 16:52 EST on Sunday, 6 November, Corn (ZC) is $680.25. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 64791, 45.05% below its average volume of 117923.22. Volatility. Corn’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Copper Futures Bullish By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 7.9% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:50 EST on Sunday, 6 November, Copper (HG) is $3.70. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 159860, 99.99% below its average volume of 16981965678.58. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
TherapeuticsMD Stock Bearish By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) dropped by a staggering 27.82% in 21 sessions from $7.26 at 2022-10-19, to $5.24 at 15:43 EST on Friday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.62% to $10,407.41, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
EUR/JPY Jumps By 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 1.0762% for the last session’s close. At 00:19 EST on Saturday, 5 November, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $146.04. Regarding EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.39% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $144.04 and 0.636% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $145.12.
Palladium Futures Over 11% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 11.32% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:50 EST on Sunday, 6 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,888.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 778, 99.99% below its average volume of 6217327107.36. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
USD/JPY Went Up By Over 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 7.95% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:06 EST on Monday, 7 November, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $147.15. The USD/JPY currency pair is a classic carry cross and a leading indicator of the tightening cycle of global monetary policy. Carry trading involves buying and selling a lower yielding currency and investing in a higher yielding currency in order to profit from the difference in interest rates. This strategy is equivalent to investing in dividend stocks. However, the US Federal Reserve has ratcheted up its benchmark rate by 75 basis points this month, and the Bank of Japan has kept the ultra-stimulus levels in place to stimulate domestic economic activity.
Trip.com Stock Rises By 22% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Trip.com (NASDAQ: TCOM) jumped by a staggering 22.65% in 10 sessions from $22.83 at 2022-10-28, to $28.00 at 19:41 EST on Sunday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 1.28% to $10,475.25, following the last session’s upward trend. Trip.com’s...
HANG SENG INDEX Rises By 3% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 3.55% for the last session’s close. At 23:08 EST on Sunday, 6 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $16,734.90. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 8.37% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $15,442.80 and 1.34% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $16,513.20.
US Stocks Show Optimism Heading Into Midterms Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Rally — Apple, Meta, Palantir In Focus Today
U.S. index futures were all in the green on Monday morning, indicating that Wall Street may start the week on a moderately positive note. Monday’s economic calendar is light and doesn’t boast of any major market-moving data or reports. Traders could show apprehension ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections and the consumer price inflation report due on Thursday.
JD.com Stock Jump Before The Weekend, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with JD.com jumping 9.71% to $44.37 on Friday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ jumped 1.28% to $10,475.25, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around up trend trading session today. JD.com’s...
Exact Sciences Stock Bullish Momentum With A 15.52% Rise Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Exact Sciences (EXAS) rising 15.52% to $37.36 on Friday while NASDAQ rose 1.28% to $10,475.25. Exact Sciences’s last close was $32.34, 69.05% under its 52-week high of $104.50. About Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test...
Rio Tinto Stock Was 10.07% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Rio Tinto (RIO) rising 10.07% to $58.36 on Friday while NYSE jumped 1.71% to $14,702.77. Rio Tinto’s last close was $53.02, 37.4% below its 52-week high of $84.69. About Rio Tinto. Rio Tinto Group is involved in the exploration, mining...
Kinross Gold Stock 14.94% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Kinross Gold rising 14.94% to $3.89 on Friday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE rose 1.71% to $14,702.77, after two successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around up trend trading session today.
