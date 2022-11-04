(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 7.95% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:06 EST on Monday, 7 November, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $147.15. The USD/JPY currency pair is a classic carry cross and a leading indicator of the tightening cycle of global monetary policy. Carry trading involves buying and selling a lower yielding currency and investing in a higher yielding currency in order to profit from the difference in interest rates. This strategy is equivalent to investing in dividend stocks. However, the US Federal Reserve has ratcheted up its benchmark rate by 75 basis points this month, and the Bank of Japan has kept the ultra-stimulus levels in place to stimulate domestic economic activity.

4 HOURS AGO