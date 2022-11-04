SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Adam Henrique scored the tying goal late in the third period and then got the deciding tally in the shootout to give the Anaheim Ducks a 5-4 win over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night. Mason McTavish and Brett Leason each had a goal and an assist and Max Comtois also scored in regulation for the Ducks. Anthony Stolarz stopped a career-high 48 shots. “I don’t think it was a pretty win by any means but we stuck with it and stuck with our game,” Henrique said. Timo Meier, Kevin Labanc, and Tomas Hertl each had a goal and two assists, and Luke Kunin also scored for San Jose. James Reimer finished with 21 saves.

