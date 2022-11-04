Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
Takeaways: LA Kings 1, Blackhawks 2 – Questionable Decision In OT
CHI – Jason Dickinson (4), Assists: Caleb Jones (6), Filip Roos (2) LAK – Blake Lizotte (3), Assists: Arthur Kaliyev (4), Sean Walker (1) CHI – Jonathan Toews (7), Assists: Jake McCabe (3), Andreas Athanasiou (3) Three takeaways from the contest:. Lizotte tallies goal No. 3. Thursday’s...
Yardbarker
Three Takeaways: Panthers win vs Sharks – 11/03/22
Welcome to Full Press Hockey’s Takeaway series on the Florida Panthers. After each Panthers game of the 2022-23 season, our Florida Panthers beat writer, Alex Slemp, will recap the game and give you his three biggest takeaways from the matchup. Today we will have a look at the Florida Panthers’ win vs the San Jose Sharks. You can follow more of his work on the Florida Panthers here, and also tune into his podcast where he talks the latest on all things Florida Panthers.
Yardbarker
NHL News: Capitals, Miller, and Injury Updates
Elliotte Friedman: The Washington Capitals claimed Nicolas Aube-Kubel off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs. Chris Johnston: The Maple Leafs gave Aube-Kubel a $250,000 signing bonus when they signed him to a one-year deal this past offseason. He played in six games. Gary Bettman’s comment on Michell Miller. Aaron...
NECN
Bruins' Mitchell Miller ‘Not Eligible' for NHL at This Point, Says Gary Bettman
Bettman: Bruins prospect Mitchell Miller 'not eligible' for NHL at this point originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins didn't consult with the NHL before signing controversial defenseman prospect Mitchell Miller on Friday, according to league commissioner Gary Bettman. Bettman spoke with reporters Saturday at the Global Series...
Henrique lifts Ducks to 5-4 win over Sharks in SO
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Adam Henrique scored the tying goal late in the third period and then got the deciding tally in the shootout to give the Anaheim Ducks a 5-4 win over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night. Mason McTavish and Brett Leason each had a goal and an assist and Max Comtois also scored in regulation for the Ducks. Anthony Stolarz stopped a career-high 48 shots. “I don’t think it was a pretty win by any means but we stuck with it and stuck with our game,” Henrique said. Timo Meier, Kevin Labanc, and Tomas Hertl each had a goal and two assists, and Luke Kunin also scored for San Jose. James Reimer finished with 21 saves.
Senators re-assign former first-round pick Jacob Bernard-Docker
Just two days after he was called up, the Ottawa Senators have re-assigned defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker to their AHL affiliate, the Belleville Senators. Bernard-Docker, 22, was a Senators first-round pick at the 2018 draft. The blueliner had a three-year collegiate career at the University of North Dakota before turning pro in the spring of 2021. That year, Bernard-Docker made his NHL debut, playing in five games for the Senators down the stretch of their season.
Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk suspended for dirty antics vs. Kings’ Jonathan Quick
Florida Panthers superstar Matthew Tkachuk was disciplined by the NHL after an incident during the waning moments of the team’s loss vs. the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Tkachuk was seen poking Kings’ goalie Jonathan Quick in the eye with his stick, having slipped it through the goaltender’s face mask during the final moments of the game. Tkachuk was the subject of a disciplinary review on Sunday, and as a result, he’s been issued a two-game suspension.
FOX Sports
Canadiens' Anderson suspended 2 games by NHL for boarding
NEW YORK (AP) — Montreal forward Josh Anderson was suspended for two games by the NHL on Sunday for boarding Vegas' Alex Pietrangelo the previous night. The play occurred midway through the third period of the Golden Knights' 6-5 win over the Canadiens on Saturday night when Anderson hit Pietrangelo into the side boards from behind after the defenseman had already given up the puck.
Minnesota Wild recall Adam Beckman, Joseph Cramarossa from AHL
Continuing with a busy Sunday of roster moves, the Minnesota Wild announced that they are bringing a pair of forwards up from the AHL, recalling Adam Beckman and Joseph Cramarossa. The team did not announced any corresponding moves. The transaction brings the Wild up to 23 players on their roster, the maximum. Importantly, the team had only been carrying 12 forwards after re-assigning Steven Fogarty on Friday. Now, they should have additional assurance up front.
FOX Sports
Blues take losing streak into matchup with the Bruins
St. Louis Blues (3-6-0, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (10-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues look to stop their six-game slide with a win against the Boston Bruins. Boston had a 51-26-5 record overall and a 28-14-2 record at home last...
NHL
Former Bruin Peter McNab Passes Away at 70
BOSTON - Former Bruins forward Peter McNab passed away on Sunday at the age of 70. The Vancouver native played eight seasons with the Black & Gold from 1976-84 during the height of the club's "Lunch Pail A.C." era. After spending the first three seasons of his career in Buffalo,...
Comments / 0