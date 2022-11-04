Read full article on original website
Related
3 Golden State Warriors that could be traded, including Draymond Green
The Golden State Warriors have found major success by sticking with their core. Many big market teams have already overhauled
NBA Fans Think Golden State Warriors Are Tanking For Victor Wembanyama After Four Straight Losses
Following the Golden State Warriors' fourth consecutive loss, fans have started to believe that the team is tanking for Victor Wembanyama.
NBA Fans Troll Warriors After Announcing Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson And Andrew Wiggins Won't Play vs. Pelicans
NBA fans troll the Golden State Warriors for resting their best players amid a losing streak.
NBC Sports
What we learned as shorthanded Warriors lose fifth straight
The Warriors don't believe in moral victories. Nor should the defending champions. However, they have been searching for positives and Friday night certainly was one in their 114-105 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Resting Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins on the...
ESPN
Warriors 0-6 on road, fall to Pelicans with 4 starters out
NEW ORLEANS -- — Golden State coach Steve Kerr foreshadowed a plan to adjust playing time across his roster in the coming week. Something needs to change if the Warriors intend to defend their NBA title. The Warriors fell to 0-6 on the road, losing 114-105 to Brandon Ingram...
theScore
Warriors' Kerr: Thompson might not play in back-to-backs
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is taking precautions to manage Klay Thompson this season. "(Thompson) may not play in a back-to-back all year," Kerr said, according to ESPN's Kendra Andrews. "He didn't last year because of two straight season-ending injuries." The Warriors are reportedly resting Thompson, Stephen Curry,...
numberfire.com
Warriors' Anthony Lamb starting on Friday in place of Draymond Green (injury management)
Golden State Warriors forward Anthony Lamb is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lamb will get the start on Friday with the Warriors missing several of their usual starters, including Draymond Green (injury management). Our models expect Lamb to play 15.6 minutes against the Pelicans.
NBA Odds: Warriors vs. Pelicans prediction, odds and pick – 11/4/2022
The Pelicans host the Warriors in a late battle tonight in New Orleans! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Pelicans prediction and pick. The Warriors are coming off a one-point loss to the Orlando Magic last night. Stephen Curry scored 39 while Klay Thompson scored 27 in the loss. The Dubs are now just (3-6) on the season and will play a second of a back-to-back. Curry, Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins will be out for tonight due to rest. The Warriors will be without their top guys so the odds of them winning this game will be slim.
NBC Sports
Klay 'may not play' back-to-backs entire Warriors season
The Warriors, riding a four-game losing streak, are trotting out a starting lineup Friday night against the Pelicans in New Orleans that nobody could have seen coming before the season. Steve Kerr's first five players on the floor will be Jordan Poole, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, Anthony Lamb and Kevon...
numberfire.com
Moses Moody starting for Warriors on Friday in place of Klay Thompson (injury management)
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Moses Moody is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Moody will get the start on Friday with the Warriors missing several of their usual starters, including Klay Thompson (injury management). Our models expect him to play 33.5 minutes against the Pelicans.
NBC Sports
After 0-5 trip, Kerr has an idea how he will adjust rotations
The Warriors' disastrous 0-5 road trip came to an end Friday night with a 114-105 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Now the work can begin for Steve Kerr and his coaching staff. The Warriors play just one game over the next six days -- Monday...
NBA
Anthony Slater on game vs. Golden State, Warriors 2022-23 season | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer revisit the heartbreaking loss against the Los Angeles Lakers. The team also welcomes Anthony Slater who covers the Golden State Warriors for The Athletic (7:45) ahead of their upcoming matchup against the Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. Anthony talks about the Warriors’ current struggles and how they match up against New Orleans.
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to slumping Warriors losing 5 straight, being 3-7
The Golden State Warriors had an uneven start through the first five games of the season, alternating between wins and losses to start 3-2. Things have evened out over the subsequent five games — just not in the way that the Warriors had hoped. Golden State defeated the Miami...
NBC Sports
Dubs to sit Steph, other stars vs. Pelicans amid four-game skid
As the Warriors look to snap a four-game losing skid Friday, they’ll be without four of their starters. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins will all be on the bench while Golden State takes on the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Per the Warriors’...
NBC Sports
Ask Kerith: Are changes looming for Warriors' youngsters?
Editor’s note: Kerith Burke, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Warriors reporter, takes you inside the team as only she can throughout the season with the Ask Kerith Mailbag. Send her a question on Twitter and Instagram, @KerithBurke. Heading into Monday night's game against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center,...
Comments / 0