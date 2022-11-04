Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Patrice Bergeron gives candid reaction to Bruins signing Mitchell Miller
The Boston Bruins pride themselves on culture, and no player on the current roster has done more to establish that welcoming, inclusive environment than Patrice Bergeron. It's a culture that was largely established in 2006 with the arrival of Zdeno Chara, and the exceptional leadership, compassion and inclusiveness he displayed as team captain for well over a decade. Bergeron, who currently serves as team captain and is one of the franchise's greatest players, helped Chara build that type of culture and environment.
Bruins cut Mitchell Miller amid ‘new information’ and public outcry
Two days after signing him, the Bruins had a change of heart and cut ties with controversial defenseman Mitchell Miller. The Bruins released a statement Sunday night announcing the move. Miller is a 20-year-old standout defenseman from Ohio, who was originally drafted by the Coyotes. Arizona renounced his rights following fan outrage in 2020 after details emerged about a pattern of racist and bullying behavior. Miller was convicted in the Ohio juvenile justice system for bullying Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, a developmentally disabled classmate as an eighth-grader.
Bruins Applaud David Pastrnak’s Willingness To Defend Himself
David Pastrnak is one of the NHL’s most gifted goal-scorers and is a brilliant offensive player. He provides instant offense and as he proved Thursday night, he’s liable to score from anywhere in the attacking zone. Pastrnak’s backhander goal from a seemingly impossible angle was the main highlight...
Boston Bruins signing Mitchell Miller shows hockey culture still has long way to go | Opinion
The Bruins' decision shows the NHL — which has a long history of immoral and racist behavior among players and staff — hasn’t changed a bit.
Boston Bruins part ways with controversial Mitchell Miller two days after signing him
Mitchell Miller had admitted in an Ohio juvenile court to bullying a Black classmate who had developmental disabilities when he was 14.
NHL says Bruins prospect Mitchell Miller might never be eligible to play in league
BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins presumably signed defenseman Mitchell Miller despite all of his history so that he might help the hockey team win games. Yet in a bit of a twist to the story on Saturday, it turns out that Miller does not currently have that ability -- and he might not ever be given that chance.NHL commissioner Gary Bettman spoke to the media on Saturday from Finland, and he was asked about the Bruins' recent signee, whose draft rights were renounced by the Arizona Coyotes in 2020 when it was revealed that Miller had spent years bullying a...
theScore
Bruins part ways with Mitchell Miller
The Boston Bruins have parted ways with prospect Mitchell Miller just two days after signing him, the team announced Sunday. "The decision to sign this young man was made after careful consideration of the facts as we were aware of them: That at 14 years old, he made a poor decision that led to a juvenile conviction," Bruins president Cam Neely said. "We understood this to be an isolated incident and that he had taken meaningful action to reform and was committed to ongoing personal development. Based on that understanding, we offered him a contract.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for November 5
* In front of a sellout crowd in their home country, Mikko Rantanen netted a hat trick and Patrik Laine posted a multi-point game as the Avalanche claimed victory in the first of two contests in Finland for the 2022 NHL Global Series. Colorado and Columbus will face off in the final match today.
ESPN
Gary Bettman: Bruins signee Mitchell Miller 'not eligible'
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Saturday the Boston Bruins did not consult the league before signing Mitchell Miller and that he would "need to see a whole bunch of things" going forward. Bettman's comments came a day after the Bruins announced they signed Miller, a prospect defenseman, to an entry-level...
Bruins Players Sought Explanation For Team Signing Mitchell Miller
Prior to signing Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract Friday, the Boston Bruins ran it by some of the leaders on the team. Team president Cam Neely released a statement about the decision to sign Marner, a 20-year-old defenseman who has a controversial past, and general manager Don Sweeney revealed he spoke to players before a decision was made.
NHL
markerzone.com
BRUINS PLAYERS THRUST INTO DIFFICULT POSITION BY MANAGEMENT AND ARE NOT IMPRESSED BY RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
The Boston Bruins' signing of Mitchell Miller has caused a huge whirlwind in and around the NHL, and placed centerfold in the discussion has been the Bruins' players. The players are the face of the organization, and they have been tasked with answering questions about the signing, which just isn't fair to them. The players didn't ask for it, they were not wholly on board with the decision (with what little consideration they are given), but still they must answer for it.
