Conspiracy theorists urge voting as late as possible on Election Day to ‘stop the steal’
A close ally of Republican Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano has a plan that she claims will help win him the election and prevent voter fraud: She wants voters to cast their ballots “as late in the day as possible” on Election Day. Conspiracy theorist Toni Shuppe, who has ties to QAnon and who is […] The post Conspiracy theorists urge voting as late as possible on Election Day to ‘stop the steal’ appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Today is: Hug a Bear Day
This is a day when people hug their teddy bear, the comfort animal that was named after the 26th President of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt. In November 1902, Roosevelt went on a hunting excursion in Smedes, Mississippi. Roosevelt traveled with other hunters, reporters, and a hunting guide, Holt Collier, and his hunting dogs. Members of the party and the hunting dogs found a black bear. It was mauled by dogs and clubed by a hunter...
