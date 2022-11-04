Read full article on original website
Jack
1d ago
There are pontoons where I go boating that have twin 400 hp motors. It's funny to see a big pontoon go screaming by with a rooster tail of water at the stern.
Reply
2
Related
Luxury Cruise Ship Worker's Video Tour of Her Cabin Is Interesting at Best
It's roomy but makes us claustrophobic at the same time.
What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?
Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. They aren’t just weird car features, either. Here’s what’s really...
An architect built a perfectly circular summer home on an island for his family in 1971. Now, it's on the market for $1.9 million — check it out.
A group of private islands in Ontario's Georgian Bay is on the market for $1.9 million. Collectively known as Table Rock Islands, there are seven islands included in the sale. The largest island comes with an off-grid circular cottage that's only accessible by boat.
2023 Ford Transit Trail Is a Sub-$70K Adventure Van That Can Tow 6,500 Pounds
FordAdded skid plates, a taller ride, and tougher tires help escape to the middle of nowhere.
This New 54-Foot Cruiser Has One of the Coolest Open Sterns in Its Class
Bluegame burst onto the scene several years ago with BGX60, a 60-foot mini-explorer that proved to be a game-changer for the category. The stern’s interior had a split-level design that gave the yacht a lower salon and full-beam main suite—similar to a much larger superyacht—and then forward and topsides, the boat turned into a more conventional motoryacht. It was like having two boats in one. The new BG54 is missing the X in the name—standing for Explorer—and therefore doesn’t have the same rule-breaking layout. But it does share the long open stern designed for carrying tenders, toys like jet skis...
How Much Does It Cost To Live on a Sailboat?
Have you ever dreamed about getting away from dry land and setting sail in search of a life full of adventure in the open water? Many people dream about living on a sailboat, but may be hesitant to...
Harbor Freight Drops Early Black Friday Coupons and They’re Awesome
You’re wrong if you don’t love Harbor Freight deals.
The World's First G82 BMW M4 Pickup Looks Wild
Say hello to the M4Maloo, or M4LOO, if you prefer. This is a G82 BMW M4 that has had half of its body cut away to create a pickup (or ute) and is the first such creation on this platform. The work was carried out by DinMann, whose owner originally intended to create a pickup version of the preceding F82 M4 but was worried that people would assume the build was based on a salvaged vehicle. So instead, a brand new G82 was acquired in April, and the cutting and fabrication began a short while later. It's now on display at the Stek stand at SEMA 2022.
Road & Track
Ford Will Now Sell You a VanLife-Ready Transit Straight From the Factory
The biggest hurdle to taking a van on adventures across the country is the prep. Most normal vans aren't built to accept a vastly modified interior with beds, refrigerators, lighting, and other upgrades, meaning they require a lot of modifications. Ford is helping to alleviate some of that prep time by offering a Transit van built to accept VanLife mods straight from the factory.
yachtingmagazine.com
Fall Boat Shows Return
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Fall boat-show season is always a time to be excited about new launches and yacht designs, but this year the Monaco Yacht Show is adding another level with an Adventure Area. This new part of the show will feature all kinds of things that yachtsmen need for expedition-style cruising, including sporty tenders, off-road vehicles, helicopters and high-tech gadgets.
thespruce.com
7 Types of Water Heaters and How to Choose
A water heater is a plumbing apparatus or appliance that is designed to heat cold water and, in some cases, store hot water for future use. Dishwashers, clothes washers, showers, tubs, and sinks rely on water heaters to heat incoming cold water, so that these appliances and fixtures can output warm or hot water to sanitize dishes, clean clothing, and for personal hygiene upkeep.
saltwatersportsman.com
How to Rig Your Boat for Sailfishing
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Salt Water Sportsman email newsletter. Subscribe to Salt Water Sportsman magazine for $19 for 1 year and receive 4 bonus digital issues. Successful live-bait sailfishing requires deep knowledge of this unique billfish’s migratory and feeding patterns. You need to understand how water temperature, current and wind direction influence such movements. You need specialized tech and behaviors. Then you need techniques to match these scenarios and teamwork to take advantage of them. Because proper gear is also critical, I’ve outlined all the tackle and equipment I use aboard my 33-foot CC. Use it as a blueprint if you’re looking to dial in similar rigs and tackle.
advnture.com
This bizarre tent lets you camp in mid-air, or float on a pair of paddleboards
A New York-based startup has created a peculiar tent that can be pitched on short legs, mounted high in the air, or even lashed to of a pair of paddleboards so you can glide across lakes in the shade. The Dookan (opens in new tab), from Handybro, is described as...
Video of Unfortunate Truth About 'Boat Parties' Makes Us Want to Stay on Dry Land
Massive boating parties are pretty popular with boating enthusiasts. Hundreds, sometimes thousands, of boats and yachts line up alongside each other in rivers, lakes, and bays, where partygoers can swim safely between the boats. However, these events have a murkier side to them than many would care to admit. The...
Comments / 9