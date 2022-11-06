ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

CBS News

Boyfriend indicted for murdering and dismembering NYC woman, stashing her remains in suitcases

The boyfriend of a New York City woman who was found dismembered and stuffed into two suitcases in her apartment has been indicted for her murder. Justin Williams, 24, was charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse for the murder of D'Asia Johnson, 22, whose remains were found inside her Brooklyn apartment over the summer, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced on Monday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Manhattan man indicted for murdering and dismembering girlfriend in NYC apartment

NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn man has been indicted for murdering and dismembering his girlfriend, stuffing her body parts in suitcases in her East New York Apartment. Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez has announced charges against Justin Williams, 24, of Manhattan was charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse. District Attorney Gonzalez said, “This defendant is accused of the horrific murder and dismemberment of his former girlfriend. While we can’t erase the tragic and cruel death of D’Asia Johnson, we are fully committed to bringing this defendant to justice. I hope that this prosecution brings a The post Manhattan man indicted for murdering and dismembering girlfriend in NYC apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Brooklyn Worker, 25, Found Dying Inside Iconic Williamsburg Social Club

A 25-year-old worker was found dying inside legendary Brooklyn social club Toñitas, police said Monday. Police responding to a 911 call discovered Mario Xo-Pop bruised with cuts on his back and hip inside the lively watering hole also known as Caribbean Social Club in Williamsburg about 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Subway rider stabbed on 4 train in the Bronx

NEW YORK - There was more violence on the subway late Sunday night. Police said around 9 p.m. in the Bronx, a passenger riding a 4 train noticed a man bothering a woman. When he tried to intervene, he was stabbed in the elbow. Officers arriving at the 149th Street and Grand Concourse station managed to arrest the 42-year-old suspect and recovered a knife.The 54-year-old victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition. 
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Female Bronx worker robbed at gunpoint

NEW YORK, NY – A woman working inside a business at West 183rd Street in the Bronx was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday. The New York City Police Department is now seeking to identify a suspect wanted for the armed robbery. According to police, at around 9:25 am, a single black male walked into the business and approached the 28-year-old female employee and pointed his gun at her. He demanded her money, then robbed her of cash and a cell phone before fleeing. At this time no arrests have been made. The post Female Bronx worker robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

New York Man Arrested for Tossing Cinderblocks Off Roof Near Marathon

As marathon runners made their way through 26.2 miles of New York City streets, a man was arrested for tossing cinderblocks off the roof from a block away. According to a report by Larry Celona and Tina Moore of the New York Post, a 38-year-old man was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment after he was found tossing cinderblocks off a roof in Brooklyn just a block away from the New York City Marathon course. He allegedly threw four cinderblocks off the roof, damaging three unoccupied cars around 12:30. There are no reports of anybody being injured during the incident.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Landlord still person of interest in missing Manhattan tenants cold case

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Joel Seidemann, a prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, showed us the large folder from a 1997 missing persons investigation he now believes is a homicide case.    When we asked Seidemann if he thinks Camden Sylvia and her partner, Michael Sullivan, are dead, his response was short: “Yes, I […]
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

High-rise fire in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The FDNY was fighting a two-alarm high-rise fire in the Bronx. Flames were pouring out of the 18-story building just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The building is on Sedgwick Ave. in the Morris Heights section. The flames appeared to be concentrated in a 7th-floor apartment. The building is near the Cross-Bronx Expressway.
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Two robbed at knifepoint at 42nd Street subway station in Manhattan

NEW YORK, NY – For many years, Times Square has been one of the safest places in New York City. That has changed. Crime, stabbings, assaults and robberies are on the rise in the heart of the Big Apple. On Tuesday, two people were robbed at knifepoint inside the usually busy subway station at 8th Avenue and 42nd Street. According to police, at around 4:40 am, two suspects approached the two passengers and robbed them at knifepoint. The NYPD Midtown South precinct is investigating. At this time, no arrests have been made. The post Two robbed at knifepoint at 42nd Street subway station in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Bill dispute at classy Manhattan steakhouse leads to stabbing

 Joan Thompson, a regular customer at the Manhattan Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse on West 51st Street was arrested after she stabbed a man she had a physical altercation with inside the restaurant Friday night. According to police, a large party complained to the hostess about a bill at the expensive steakhouse. That dispute got loud and other diners began chiming in. One of those diners was Thompson who was seated nearby. After a person at Thompson’s table made a comment, a brawl broke out. Thompson and another woman began fighting. A man who was with the complaining party began attacking and The post Bill dispute at classy Manhattan steakhouse leads to stabbing appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS News

CBS News

