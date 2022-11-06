Read full article on original website
Subway rider punched in face, robbed on train in Financial District
A subway rider was punched in the face and robbed aboard a subway train in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday morning, police said.
Boyfriend indicted for murdering and dismembering NYC woman, stashing her remains in suitcases
The boyfriend of a New York City woman who was found dismembered and stuffed into two suitcases in her apartment has been indicted for her murder. Justin Williams, 24, was charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse for the murder of D'Asia Johnson, 22, whose remains were found inside her Brooklyn apartment over the summer, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced on Monday.
Manhattan man indicted for murdering and dismembering girlfriend in NYC apartment
NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn man has been indicted for murdering and dismembering his girlfriend, stuffing her body parts in suitcases in her East New York Apartment. Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez has announced charges against Justin Williams, 24, of Manhattan was charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse. District Attorney Gonzalez said, “This defendant is accused of the horrific murder and dismemberment of his former girlfriend. While we can’t erase the tragic and cruel death of D’Asia Johnson, we are fully committed to bringing this defendant to justice. I hope that this prosecution brings a The post Manhattan man indicted for murdering and dismembering girlfriend in NYC apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man, 21, beaten, robbed of $4K watch by group in Midtown
The NYPD is looking to identify a trio wanted for beating a man then robbing him of his watch in Midtown late last month, authorities said.
Brooklyn Worker, 25, Found Dying Inside Iconic Williamsburg Social Club
A 25-year-old worker was found dying inside legendary Brooklyn social club Toñitas, police said Monday. Police responding to a 911 call discovered Mario Xo-Pop bruised with cuts on his back and hip inside the lively watering hole also known as Caribbean Social Club in Williamsburg about 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
New York City man stabbed in the face while waiting on Bronx subway platform
The NYPD arrested a 24-year-old suspect for allegedly stabbing a man in the face around 7:00 a.m. on Sunday while the victim waited on a Bronx subway platform.
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx Execution
BRONX - The feds charged a gang member with murder for executing a man on a Bronx street. Prosecutors said the defendant gunned down the victim to further himself in the gang which is an offshoot of the Bloods.
Suspect punches, robs man delivering beer in the Bronx
Police are searching for a man they said violently robbed a Bronx delivery man last month, authorities said.
Subway rider stabbed on 4 train in the Bronx
NEW YORK - There was more violence on the subway late Sunday night. Police said around 9 p.m. in the Bronx, a passenger riding a 4 train noticed a man bothering a woman. When he tried to intervene, he was stabbed in the elbow. Officers arriving at the 149th Street and Grand Concourse station managed to arrest the 42-year-old suspect and recovered a knife.The 54-year-old victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.
Female Bronx worker robbed at gunpoint
NEW YORK, NY – A woman working inside a business at West 183rd Street in the Bronx was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday. The New York City Police Department is now seeking to identify a suspect wanted for the armed robbery. According to police, at around 9:25 am, a single black male walked into the business and approached the 28-year-old female employee and pointed his gun at her. He demanded her money, then robbed her of cash and a cell phone before fleeing. At this time no arrests have been made. The post Female Bronx worker robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man, 35, fatally shot in face along Brooklyn street: police
A 35-year-old man was fatally shot in the face on a residential Brooklyn street Monday morning.
New York Man Arrested for Tossing Cinderblocks Off Roof Near Marathon
As marathon runners made their way through 26.2 miles of New York City streets, a man was arrested for tossing cinderblocks off the roof from a block away. According to a report by Larry Celona and Tina Moore of the New York Post, a 38-year-old man was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment after he was found tossing cinderblocks off a roof in Brooklyn just a block away from the New York City Marathon course. He allegedly threw four cinderblocks off the roof, damaging three unoccupied cars around 12:30. There are no reports of anybody being injured during the incident.
Landlord still person of interest in missing Manhattan tenants cold case
LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Joel Seidemann, a prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, showed us the large folder from a 1997 missing persons investigation he now believes is a homicide case. When we asked Seidemann if he thinks Camden Sylvia and her partner, Michael Sullivan, are dead, his response was short: “Yes, I […]
High-rise fire in the Bronx
NEW YORK - The FDNY was fighting a two-alarm high-rise fire in the Bronx. Flames were pouring out of the 18-story building just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The building is on Sedgwick Ave. in the Morris Heights section. The flames appeared to be concentrated in a 7th-floor apartment. The building is near the Cross-Bronx Expressway.
Good Samaritan stabbed for defending woman aboard Bronx subway train; suspect in custody
Police arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a good Samaritan on a Bronx subway train Sunday night after he defended a woman who was being harassed, authorities said.
Group threatens to stab man during robbery aboard Bronx subway train
Police are searching for a group of suspects wanted for threatening to stab a man during a robbery aboard a Bronx subway train, authorities said.
Teens steal man's eyeglasses, slap his face after firing gel blaster at him in Queens subway
A group of young men stole a subway rider’s eyeglasses and slapped him across the face after shooting him with a gel blaster and stalking him through the Queens subway on Sunday, police said.
Two robbed at knifepoint at 42nd Street subway station in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – For many years, Times Square has been one of the safest places in New York City. That has changed. Crime, stabbings, assaults and robberies are on the rise in the heart of the Big Apple. On Tuesday, two people were robbed at knifepoint inside the usually busy subway station at 8th Avenue and 42nd Street. According to police, at around 4:40 am, two suspects approached the two passengers and robbed them at knifepoint. The NYPD Midtown South precinct is investigating. At this time, no arrests have been made. The post Two robbed at knifepoint at 42nd Street subway station in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bill dispute at classy Manhattan steakhouse leads to stabbing
Joan Thompson, a regular customer at the Manhattan Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse on West 51st Street was arrested after she stabbed a man she had a physical altercation with inside the restaurant Friday night. According to police, a large party complained to the hostess about a bill at the expensive steakhouse. That dispute got loud and other diners began chiming in. One of those diners was Thompson who was seated nearby. After a person at Thompson’s table made a comment, a brawl broke out. Thompson and another woman began fighting. A man who was with the complaining party began attacking and The post Bill dispute at classy Manhattan steakhouse leads to stabbing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Tenants Angry for Answers From Management as NYC High-Rise Injury Count Hits 46
It's hard for Tony Manasseh to think about Saturday's fire. The midtown high-rise apartment building where he lives caught fire after FDNY investigators say a faulty lithium-ion battery attached to an e-bike sparked on the 20th floor. "Until I opened the door for my wife and I to get out,...
