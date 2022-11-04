ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonville, MO

KIX 105.7

2022 Christmas Light Contest Announced

Xi Beta Upsilon, chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, with the assistance of the Mayor and the City Council gas announced Sedalia's 42nd annual outdoor Christmas Light Contest. Prizes will be awarded to the first, second, and third-place winners. Prize money will be $100 for first place, $50 for second place, and $25 for third place.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Balke Named SBW Woman of the Year

Sedalia Business Women President Robin Balke was named Woman of the Year during a public relations dinner held last night at the Sedalia Shrine Club, 1375 Elm Hills Blvd. Balke appeared genuinely surprised when her name was announced and some of her family members suddenly appeared at the club to help recognize her achievements.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

A Sedalia Fast Food Restaurant Loses One Location? Yes It’s True

If any of you have driven on Limit Ave recently, you may notice that there hasn't been too much traffic going in and out of the Hardee's location there. In fact the sign is missing. It was a destination for me on several occasions, as they often had breakfast deals that I liked, and on occasion, they were opened before my air shift at 6am.
SEDALIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Severe storms are not expected in central Missouri Friday

The National Weather Service (NWS) does not expect severe weather in mid-Missouri Friday afternoon nor tonight. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Chris Kimble tells 939 the Eagle that the chances of severe weather in Columbia and Jefferson City are low due to the lack of significant instability. Central Missouri will see high winds today. Kimble says winds up to 40 miles per hour are possible this evening across the region.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Natural cover fire south of Fulton burns 150 acres

More than a hundred acres burn during a natural cover fire in Callaway County. The South Callaway Fire Protection District reports crews were called to an area off Staats Road Thursday afternoon for a fire about nine miles south of Fulton. When crews arrived, they found a large fire in rough terrain. Mutual aid was requested, and firefighters were forced to fight the fire primarily on foot.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Firefighters battle condo fire at Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Osage Beach, Mo., battled fires in two condominiums on Thursday. Firefighters responded to the Sycamore Pointe Condos around 11 a.m. Investigators do not know the cause of the fire. The fire damaged four units in the complex. Firefighters say the fires were a challenge to put out.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KIX 105.7

Gobble Up Hunger Fundraiser Coming To Sedalia In November

One in eight Missourians receive emergency food assistance every year. The food banks of the Missouri Food Bank Association are the solution to hunger statewide. Through their network of over 1,500 agencies, they've provided 68 million meals to your friends, neighbors, and children’s classmates last year. The need is increasing and your support feeds hungry Missourians. The Missouri Food Bank Association is a coalition of the six Missouri Food Banks working to provide hunger relief to every county (and St. Louis City) in the state. Collectively, they distribute over 100 million pounds of food each year through a network of more than 1,500 community feeding programs. They work locally with the Salvation Army and the Open Door to get the food to people who need it. They're working with the Buddy Pack program, helping the kids here in Pettis County get all the nutrition they need for their growing bodies.
SEDALIA, MO
pv-magazine-usa.com

Missouri hunting retailer expected to save $4.5 million with rooftop solar array

MidwayUSA, a large outdoor gear and hunting goods retailer, announced its new 300,000 square foot headquarters in Columbia, Missouri is topped with a 1.61 MW solar array. The retailer is expected to save up to $4.5 million on energy costs over the next 20 years and about $157,327 in estimated savings in the first year of operations.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Weather Alert Day: Strong wind gusts Friday, few isolated severe storms Friday night

The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for the potential of strong winds on Friday, coupled with a few strong to severe storms for parts of Mid-Missouri on Friday night. SETUP: Winds have already started to increase as we transition away from upper high pressure working to our east and The post Weather Alert Day: Strong wind gusts Friday, few isolated severe storms Friday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KIX 105.7

A $300 Million Dollar Tourist Attraction In Missouri? It’s Coming To Ozarks

Anyone who lives in Missouri has probably heard of the Lake of the Ozarks. It has been a major destination for tourists all over the country. There are amazing lakeside restaurants to check out including JB Hooks (click HERE for my article about them) and Coconuts Caribbean Beach Bar (click HERE for that article) as well as the annual boat parade. Now the Ozarks could get even bigger!
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KIX 105.7

Sedalia Man Injured in Pettis County Rollover

A Sedalia man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover that occurred Monday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2016 Volvo VNL Tractor Trailer, driven by 33-year-old Emmanuel B. Dilver of Sedalia, was on Highway 65, south of 765 just before 7 p.m., when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Sedalia, MO
105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

