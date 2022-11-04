Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2022 Christmas Light Contest Announced
Xi Beta Upsilon, chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, with the assistance of the Mayor and the City Council gas announced Sedalia's 42nd annual outdoor Christmas Light Contest. Prizes will be awarded to the first, second, and third-place winners. Prize money will be $100 for first place, $50 for second place, and $25 for third place.
Vicki Hart Named This Month’s Central Bank of Sedalia Unsung Hero
This month's Unsung Hero is a person who works quite closely with kids in our area. Our Unsung Hero is Vicki Hart! She works closely with the Boys and Girls club, and has worked with them for fifteen years after she worked with Head Start. Her nominator, Debbie Fowler, had...
Save A Few Bucks This Thanksgiving? Aldi Is Helping You With Deals
Thanksgiving will be our next big holiday where friends and family may gather to spend some time with one another, watch football, overeat, and prepare for Black Friday shopping. Inflation has been a concern for many, as the price of foods that are often enjoyed at Thanksgiving are costing more...
Missouri Town is Secretly the Best Off-the-Grid Town in America
It might be one of the best kept secrets in Missouri, but it appears the word is starting to get out. This tiny Missouri place was just named the best off-the-grid town in America and the people that said that are not wrong. Only In Your State just declared that...
Balke Named SBW Woman of the Year
Sedalia Business Women President Robin Balke was named Woman of the Year during a public relations dinner held last night at the Sedalia Shrine Club, 1375 Elm Hills Blvd. Balke appeared genuinely surprised when her name was announced and some of her family members suddenly appeared at the club to help recognize her achievements.
A Sedalia Fast Food Restaurant Loses One Location? Yes It’s True
If any of you have driven on Limit Ave recently, you may notice that there hasn't been too much traffic going in and out of the Hardee's location there. In fact the sign is missing. It was a destination for me on several occasions, as they often had breakfast deals that I liked, and on occasion, they were opened before my air shift at 6am.
The Best Mexican Restaurant in Missouri is in a town of 1,000
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town named Stover, but you may want to grab a map and find it asap! The restaurant that was voted the Best Mexican Restaurant in all of Missouri is in little Stover, Missouri, so what makes it so special?. According to...
krcgtv.com
Wooldridge wildfire victims sleep in tent until they find permanent housing
WOOLDRIDGE — Homeless people continued their struggle for survival Friday after last month’s devastating natural cover fire in Cooper County. The fire destroyed nearly the entire Village of Wooldridge and burned nearly 4,000 acres of land including the home of Kara Harvey and Shawn Knight. Harvey said, “We...
939theeagle.com
Severe storms are not expected in central Missouri Friday
The National Weather Service (NWS) does not expect severe weather in mid-Missouri Friday afternoon nor tonight. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Chris Kimble tells 939 the Eagle that the chances of severe weather in Columbia and Jefferson City are low due to the lack of significant instability. Central Missouri will see high winds today. Kimble says winds up to 40 miles per hour are possible this evening across the region.
kjluradio.com
Natural cover fire south of Fulton burns 150 acres
More than a hundred acres burn during a natural cover fire in Callaway County. The South Callaway Fire Protection District reports crews were called to an area off Staats Road Thursday afternoon for a fire about nine miles south of Fulton. When crews arrived, they found a large fire in rough terrain. Mutual aid was requested, and firefighters were forced to fight the fire primarily on foot.
KYTV
Firefighters battle condo fire at Lake of the Ozarks
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Osage Beach, Mo., battled fires in two condominiums on Thursday. Firefighters responded to the Sycamore Pointe Condos around 11 a.m. Investigators do not know the cause of the fire. The fire damaged four units in the complex. Firefighters say the fires were a challenge to put out.
Vincent’s Footwear and Apparel In Sedalia Is Closing For Good This Fall
If you haven't gone by the store in the Thompson Hills Shopping Center or followed their page on Facebook you might not know this, but Vincent's Footwear and Apparel is closing for good this fall when they run out of stock or their lease ends. This is according to a post on their Facebook page.
Gobble Up Hunger Fundraiser Coming To Sedalia In November
One in eight Missourians receive emergency food assistance every year. The food banks of the Missouri Food Bank Association are the solution to hunger statewide. Through their network of over 1,500 agencies, they've provided 68 million meals to your friends, neighbors, and children’s classmates last year. The need is increasing and your support feeds hungry Missourians. The Missouri Food Bank Association is a coalition of the six Missouri Food Banks working to provide hunger relief to every county (and St. Louis City) in the state. Collectively, they distribute over 100 million pounds of food each year through a network of more than 1,500 community feeding programs. They work locally with the Salvation Army and the Open Door to get the food to people who need it. They're working with the Buddy Pack program, helping the kids here in Pettis County get all the nutrition they need for their growing bodies.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Missouri hunting retailer expected to save $4.5 million with rooftop solar array
MidwayUSA, a large outdoor gear and hunting goods retailer, announced its new 300,000 square foot headquarters in Columbia, Missouri is topped with a 1.61 MW solar array. The retailer is expected to save up to $4.5 million on energy costs over the next 20 years and about $157,327 in estimated savings in the first year of operations.
Weather Alert Day: Strong wind gusts Friday, few isolated severe storms Friday night
The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for the potential of strong winds on Friday, coupled with a few strong to severe storms for parts of Mid-Missouri on Friday night. SETUP: Winds have already started to increase as we transition away from upper high pressure working to our east and The post Weather Alert Day: Strong wind gusts Friday, few isolated severe storms Friday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
Halloween Candy Tainted? Lake Area Man Calls Cops, But It Was Just Bad Weed & A Stomach Bug
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has determined that a report of tainted Halloween candy was a false alarm. The Sheriff's Office says they found that the alleged poisoning was due to the person having recently had the stomach flu and smoking "old marijuana" after eating the candy.
No More Pumpkin Spice Flavor! We Want Peppermint! Wendy’s Agrees
I may or may not be in the minority on this one, but I think there are WAY too many things that pop up around the start of fall that are flavored "Pumpkin Spice". Enough already! The coffee is fine. I am on board with that. The winter will be here before you know it, and I want to see more winter flavors.
A $300 Million Dollar Tourist Attraction In Missouri? It’s Coming To Ozarks
Anyone who lives in Missouri has probably heard of the Lake of the Ozarks. It has been a major destination for tourists all over the country. There are amazing lakeside restaurants to check out including JB Hooks (click HERE for my article about them) and Coconuts Caribbean Beach Bar (click HERE for that article) as well as the annual boat parade. Now the Ozarks could get even bigger!
Sedalia Man Injured in Pettis County Rollover
A Sedalia man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover that occurred Monday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2016 Volvo VNL Tractor Trailer, driven by 33-year-old Emmanuel B. Dilver of Sedalia, was on Highway 65, south of 765 just before 7 p.m., when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
How Many Chicken Places Could Sedalia Handle? I Want Raising Cane’s!
In Sedalia, if you want fast food fried chicken, you have the KFC on Limit Ave as well as the Champs Chicken. You can get chicken strips from Sonic and Dairy Queen, and a Slim Chickens will be opening on Broadway soon. Warrensburg has a Zaxby's, a Chick-fil-A, and a few Champs. Well, I want to tell you...we need a Raising Cane's!
KIX 105.7
Sedalia, MO
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0