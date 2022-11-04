One in eight Missourians receive emergency food assistance every year. The food banks of the Missouri Food Bank Association are the solution to hunger statewide. Through their network of over 1,500 agencies, they've provided 68 million meals to your friends, neighbors, and children’s classmates last year. The need is increasing and your support feeds hungry Missourians. The Missouri Food Bank Association is a coalition of the six Missouri Food Banks working to provide hunger relief to every county (and St. Louis City) in the state. Collectively, they distribute over 100 million pounds of food each year through a network of more than 1,500 community feeding programs. They work locally with the Salvation Army and the Open Door to get the food to people who need it. They're working with the Buddy Pack program, helping the kids here in Pettis County get all the nutrition they need for their growing bodies.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 7 DAYS AGO