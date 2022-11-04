MISSOULA — Adam Peterman, who grew up in Missoula and attended Hellgate High School, won the Trail World Championships 80K men's pro race in Thailand on Saturday. The course saw some of the world’s best battling it out in a jungle on a three-looped course taking in 4,807 meters (15,771 feet) of climbing and descending in the Doi Suthep-Pui National Park on the outskirts of Chiang Mai. Peterman was the favorite in his international debut after winning the Western States 100 earlier in the year, and he finished in 7 hours, 15 minutes, 53 seconds.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 18 HOURS AGO