theScore
Bruins part ways with Mitchell Miller
The Boston Bruins have parted ways with prospect Mitchell Miller just two days after signing him, the team announced Sunday. "The decision to sign this young man was made after careful consideration of the facts as we were aware of them: That at 14 years old, he made a poor decision that led to a juvenile conviction," Bruins president Cam Neely said. "We understood this to be an isolated incident and that he had taken meaningful action to reform and was committed to ongoing personal development. Based on that understanding, we offered him a contract.
theScore
Reinhart scores twice, Panthers end California swing with win over Ducks
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Sam Reinhart was able to celebrate his 27th birthday with two goals and hopefully a bit of confidence. The Florida forward scored twice in the third period as the Panthers finished off a four-game road trip with a 5-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night.
theScore
Jets stifle Allen, use late scoring drive to beat Bills
The New York Jets held Josh Allen in check and used a late scoring drive to upset the Buffalo Bills 20-17 on Sunday. Tied at 17 late, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson engineered a 86-yard drive before Greg Zuerlein drilled a game-winning field goal with just over a minute remaining. The...
theScore
Kraken hand Pens 7th straight loss thanks to Tanev's late game-winner
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brandon Tanev scored the game-winning goal with 3:39 remaining and the Seattle Kraken beat Pittsburgh 3-2 on Saturday night, sending the Penguins to their seventh straight loss. Tanev took a pass from Yanni Gourde and beat goaltender Tristan Jarry from point-blank range to snap a 2-all...
theScore
Panthers' Tkachuk suspended 2 games for high-sticking Kings' Quick
Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk has been suspended two games for high-sticking Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick on Saturday, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced Sunday. The incident occurred in the final minute of the Kings' 5-4 victory. Tkachuk appeared to poke his stick into Quick's mask, which...
theScore
Bettman: Mitchell Miller may never be eligible to play in NHL
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman made it clear that there's no guarantee Mitchell Miller would ever play in the league after the Boston Bruins signed him to an entry-level contract Friday. "What he did as a 14-year-old is reprehensible, unacceptable," Bettman said during his media availability Saturday at the Global Series...
theScore
Oilers' Campbell: I've been 'pathetic' this season
"Soup" is ice cold to start the season. Edmonton Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell wasn't taking it easy on himself after allowing six goals on 36 shots in a loss to the Dallas Stars on Saturday. "I just haven't brought my best," Campbell said postgame. "Frankly, it's just been pathetic the...
theScore
Canadiens' Anderson suspended 2 games for boarding Pietrangelo
Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson was suspended two games by the NHL Department of Player Safety for boarding Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo on Saturday. Anderson received a five-minute major and a game misconduct on the play. Pietrangelo, who also received a two-minute minor for his part in the...
theScore
Maple Leafs sign goalie Petruzzelli after Samsonov injury
The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year, entry-level contract Sunday as they grapple with a growing pile of injuries in the crease, the team announced. Ilya Samsonov exited Saturday's contest against the Boston Bruins after the second period. He injured his knee after falling backward in...
theScore
NHL weekend best bets: Islanders to stay hot in Detroit
We have a quiet two-game slate Friday night to ease us in before a whopping 14-gamer Saturday. Let's take a look at a player prop and a pair of sides worth backing for the action ahead. Martin Necas over 2.5 shots (-115) Nov. 4, 7 p.m. EST. Necas is in...
theScore
Maple Leafs lose another goalie as Samsonov exits vs. Bruins
Ilya Samsonov left the Toronto Maple Leafs' 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins with a knee injury, providing the team with more headaches between the pipes. Erik Kallgren replaced Samsonov to begin the third period. Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed Samsonov was injured when he fell backward in an unsuccessful sprawling effort on Brad Marchand's penalty shot, per David Alter of Inside The Maple Leafs. Samsonov remained in the net for the rest of the frame.
theScore
Mitchell reflects on Stamps tenure after playoff loss: 'An amazing ride'
Bo Levi Mitchell almost gave the Calgary Stampeders one last thrill on his way out of town. Mitchell's relief appearance of Jake Maier in Sunday's West Division semifinal against the BC Lions featured a surprise vintage performance from the gunslinger, although it wasn't enough to save his team's season. While he looked more like his old, gunslinging self in the 30-16 loss, the 32-year-old recognized that it was probably his last hurrah in a Stampeders uniform.
theScore
Report: Canadiens looking to move a forward
The Montreal Canadiens have used a rotating cast of forwards to begin the 2022-23 season, and it appears the team is ready to deal with their logjam up front. "The Habs have reached out to several clubs around the NHL trying to create a trade market for their glut of forwards," TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported on Thursday's "Insider Trading" segment. "Whether that's Evgenii Dadonov or Jonathan Drouin or Mike Hoffman and beyond, the Habs have too many guys up front.
