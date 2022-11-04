Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
CTA is hiring Full-time Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Migrant Arrivals Have Slowed, but Local Aid Groups Continue to SupportCeebla CuudChicago, IL
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Despite Opposition Chicago 2023 Budget PassesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
Justin Verlander, Yuli Gurriel, Dusty Baker may not return to Astros after World Series win
Expiring deals and contract options appear to be in play before the Astros can even start a repeat bid. Who would you want to return the most?
Yardbarker
Will Dansby Swanson be the Cubs Shortstop of the Future?
The Chicago Cubs pursuit of a top-tier free agent shortstop is widely known. General manager Jed Hoyer and owner Tom Ricketts have publicly stated their willingness to spend big this off-season. Among their most intensely desired needs is a middle infielder. Nico Hoerner has solidified his spot there, whether it's...
Dusty Baker's former teammate on 'borrowed time' to watch him win World Series ring
"I might be here on borrowed time, but I'm still here," Jim Breazeale said. "I know he's got something for me to do."
Yardbarker
Dusty Baker pulls a Jimmy Johnson after winning World Series
Dusty Baker finally won his first World Series, and he pulled a Jimmy Johnson afterwards. The Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night to clinch the title. It was Baker’s first championship despite him having over 2,000 career regular season wins.
South Side Sox
The South Side Sox 2022 White Sox Offseason Plan Project
With the 2022 World Series in the books and dozens of free agents declaring their availability today, it’s time to build the 2023 White Sox!. Welcome to the ninth installment of the South Side Sox White Sox Offseason Plan Project. Does an 81-81 record in the middle of a contention window make you feel like you might do a better job than GM Rick Hahn and the White Sox “brain trust?” Well, this is your chance to help show the South Siders the way.
South Side Sox
Grading the White Sox: Yoán Moncada
At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from the head of the class Dylan Cease down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.
Pedro Grifol believes in the Chicago White Sox — but the new manager needs his players to buy in
Pedro Grifol drew some comparisons between the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals in the run-up to their back-to-back World Series appearances. “This team reminds me of where we were at in ‘13,” said Grifol — the new Sox manager who was the Royals special assignment/hitting coach at the time — on Thursday. “It was a team that was extremely talented, but this team’s a little more ...
Yardbarker
Did Rob Thomson cost Phillies with bullpen decision in Game 6?
The Philadelphia Phillies lost Game 6 of the World Series 4-1 on Saturday night to end the series, and the team’s fans can thank Rob Thomson for making a brutal move to cost the team. Thomson made a pitching change that helped the Houston Astros blow open the game...
KOLD-TV
Alvarez blasts Astros to World Series title vs Phillies
HOUSTON (AP) - Yordan Alvarez hit a moon shot that sent Space City into a frenzy, and the Houston Astros to their second World Series title. While the stain on Houston’s first championship might never completely fade, Alvarez’s majestic three-run homer helped fashion a fresh crown for the Astros -- and the first for Dusty Baker as manager -- in a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday night.
Yardbarker
Report: Astros Catcher Maldonado Playing Through Broken Hand
The Houston Astros have three rostered catchers for Game 6 of the World Series, following the addition of Korey Lee for the injured Yuli Gurriel. And with two of them in the lineup Saturday, Martín Maldonado is the one behind home plate, playing with a broken hand. Yonder Alonso...
Yardbarker
Report: White Sox pick up '23 option on SS Tim Anderson
The Chicago White Sox will pick up the 2023 contract option on All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson, the New York Post reported Sunday. Anderson, 29, will earn $12.5 million next season, with the White Sox also holding a $14 million option for 2024. Anderson made $9.5 million last season in the final year of his six-year $25 million deal that included the two options.
KHOU
MLB closes roof on Minute Maid Park for World Series Game 6 between the Astros, Phillies
HOUSTON — As the Astros and Phillies come back to Houston for Game 6 of the World Series, Minute Maid Park is closing its roof. The teams are back in Houston after a day off Friday. Game 6 and, if necessary, Game 7, are at Minute Maid Park. MLB said the roof at Minute Maid will be closed for Game 6.
5 Things on White Sox' Early Offseason To-Do List as GM Meetings Begin
5 things on White Sox' early offseason to-do list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox completed their first major order of offseason business with the hiring of Pedro Grifol as manager. The GM Meetings are being held this week, with executives from every team gathering in Las...
Yardbarker
Kate Upton answers whether she wants Justin Verlander to retire or not
Justin Verlander on Saturday won his second World Series as his Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6. Verlander missed all of the 2021 season due to Tommy John surgery and returned this year to win the World Series and likely his third Cy Young Award. The...
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Farhan Zaidi Hired As General Manager
On November 6, 2014, the Los Angeles Dodgers hired Farhan Zaidi as their 11th general manager in franchise history. He joined a Dodgers front office that was headed by president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman. With Zaidi part of the equation, the Dodgers posted one of the best seasons in...
Padres offseason primer: A look at the business at hand
After advancing to the NLCS, the Padres head into the offseason looking to take the next step in 2023 but plenty of decisions must be made
Yardbarker
Six Astros Declared Free Agents
Following the conclusion of the 2022 World Series on Saturday, the Houston Astros look to the next season with the start of the offseason. Six players — Michael Brantley, Jason Castro, Aledmys Díaz, Yuli Gurriel, Rafael Montero and Christian Vázquez — were declared free agents. Brantley...
Yardbarker
FanGraphs predicts Dansby Swanson and Kenley Jansen’s next contracts
A lot of Braves fans are split on bringing Dansby Swanson back, and a lot of it is going to depend on price. At the end of the day, there are potential better options on the market for the same price, and the Braves and Swanson seem to be somewhat apart on a number. FanGraphs ranked their Top 50 Free Agents, and they had Swanson clocking in at #8:
A tale of two tickets: the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox
Red Sox raise season ticket prices, Cubs do the opposite. The Boston Red Sox have raised the price of tickets, and the Chicago Cubs have lowered the price of tickets. This is a tale of two baseball cities with similar franchises, history, and costs, and a divergence in how to approach season-ticket holders. Neither franchise was an on-field success in 2022; the Cubs (74-88) finished an unremarkable third place in the National League Central and a downward trend since winning a World Series. The Red Sox (78-84) shuffled to last place in the American League East for the second time in three years and drew slightly over 2.6M fans like their Cub counterparts, who also topped 2.6 MM. The Red Sox’s performance was not expected after being on the cusp of a World Series appearance in 2021, and the Cubs were a different story, as little was expected. Both teams will get excellent attendance despite how they are performing.
Yardbarker
Expert Predicts New York Mets' Free Agent Contracts
The New York Post used an expert to predict the contracts of the top 30 MLB free agents this winter. Six players on said list were members of the New York Mets last season, some of which the organization would like to try to retain. Here are the deals that...
Comments / 5