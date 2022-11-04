Red Sox raise season ticket prices, Cubs do the opposite. The Boston Red Sox have raised the price of tickets, and the Chicago Cubs have lowered the price of tickets. This is a tale of two baseball cities with similar franchises, history, and costs, and a divergence in how to approach season-ticket holders. Neither franchise was an on-field success in 2022; the Cubs (74-88) finished an unremarkable third place in the National League Central and a downward trend since winning a World Series. The Red Sox (78-84) shuffled to last place in the American League East for the second time in three years and drew slightly over 2.6M fans like their Cub counterparts, who also topped 2.6 MM. The Red Sox’s performance was not expected after being on the cusp of a World Series appearance in 2021, and the Cubs were a different story, as little was expected. Both teams will get excellent attendance despite how they are performing.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO