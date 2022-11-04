Read full article on original website
Related
Houston Astros Signed Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier for $10K Each on Same Day in 2015
The Houston Astros best two starting pitchers of the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason — Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier — were both signed as international free agents from the Dominican Republic on the same day in March 2015. Both pitchers have come up big for the Astros in their run to the 2022 World Series, where they face the Philadelphia Phillies.
World Series: How the Yuli Gurriel injury impacts the Houston Astros
A knee injury suffered by Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 of the World Series will alter the look of the lineup for the remaining games at Minute Maid Park. Lineup for Houston Astros takes a hit with Yuli Gurriel injury. Gurriel, who...
Astros Third Baseman Bregman Broke Finger in Game 6 of World Series
Alex Bregman said postgame Saturday he broke his left index finger sliding into second base in the eighth inning.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Houston Astros winning World Series
For the second time in six years (and the second time in franchise history), the Houston Astros are World Series champions. Houston took down the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park. The Astros trailed 2-1 in the series, but they threw a no-hitter...
Astros beat Phillies to win 2022 World Series
The Houston Astros are world champions. The Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night to claim the 2022 World Series title. Ryan Pressly got Nick Castellanos to fly out to right fielder Kyle Tucker in foul territory in the bottom of the ninth inning to seal the franchise’s second championship and send the Minute Maid Park crowd into a frenzy.
KHOU
MLB closes roof on Minute Maid Park for World Series Game 6 between the Astros, Phillies
HOUSTON — As the Astros and Phillies come back to Houston for Game 6 of the World Series, Minute Maid Park is closing its roof. The teams are back in Houston after a day off Friday. Game 6 and, if necessary, Game 7, are at Minute Maid Park. MLB said the roof at Minute Maid will be closed for Game 6.
Watch: Astros' Yordan Alvarez makes postseason history with 450-foot go-ahead HR in Game 6
Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez has come huge in some big spots this postseason. On the biggest stage, Game 6 of the World Series Saturday night, he did it again. With the Astros trailing the Philadelphia Phillies 1-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning of Game 6 of the World Series, Alvarez smashed a titanic 450-foot go-ahead home run over the batter's eye at Minute Maid Park to give Houston a 3-1 lead.
Mattress Mack To Throw Out First Pitch For Astros Before Game 6
Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale has first pitch duties prior to Game 6 of the World Series for the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.
FOX Sports
Astros' Peña 1st rookie hitter to win World Series MVP
HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Peña's key to success was keeping his head dry. Capping a freshman season like no other, he became the first rookie position player to win a World Series MVP award Saturday night after hitting .400 in the Houston Astros’ six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.
numberfire.com
Yuli Gurriel (knee) taken off Houston's World Series roster on Saturday
Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel (knee) was taken off the team's World Series roster on Saturday. Gurriel will miss the remainder of the World Series after injuring his knee during Game 5's win. Expect Trey Mancini to see more time at first base. In 19 World Series at-bats, Gurriel...
The Crawfish Boxes
No-Hitter and Mattress Mack Breaking T Shirts Are Here Now
Order these MLBPA-authorized shirts from the link HERE, or any Astros Breaking Ts, including the full assortment of Astros playoff shirts. Each shirt is just $28.00. This link will take you to Breaking T’s secure checkout page, where you can order these super-comfy shirts in your size, from S to 3XL. Delivery is uber-fast, and if you’re not completely satisfied, Breaking T has a full money-back guarantee.
The Crawfish Boxes
Get Your 2022 Astros World Series Championship Breaking T’s while they are still available
World Champs again! They only team to win two World Series twice since 2017. An official dynasty is officially established. Honor the Great Houston Astros and commemorate this great team for the ages. Honor your Astros 2022 World Series champions by wearing your Breaking T World Series t-shirt, and buy an extra to remember this great team for the ages.
Comments / 0