Aztecs Host San Diego Christian Wednesday Evening
SAN DIEGO - The Aztecs host San Diego Christian (2-1) for their home opener Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. The game will be available on the Mountain West Network and their app with Chris Ello on the call. Aztec Tidbits. • SDSU kicked off the season at No. 2/2 Stanford...
Aztecs Announce Signing Class
SAN DIEGO – San Diego State softball head coach Stacey Nuveman Deniz has signed three student-athletes to National Letters of Intent. The three signees – CeCe Cellura (Glendale Calif./Louisville High School), Julie Holcomb (Los Alamitos, Calif./Los Alamitos High School), and Christal Lopez (Clovis Calif./Buchanan High School) - join a program that has won a Mountain West-record eight regular-season championships.
SDSU Looks to Become Bowl Eligible Saturday vs. SJSU
San Diego State Looks to Become Bowl Eligible Saturday Against San Jose State. * Fresh off a 14-10 victory where San Diego State forced four turnovers on defense, including two interceptions in the end zone, and held the ball for 34 minutes with an overpowering final drive, the Aztecs (5-4, 3-2 MW) welcome San Jose State to Bashor Field at Snapdragon Stadium for a Saturday night tilt.
