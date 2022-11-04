San Diego State Looks to Become Bowl Eligible Saturday Against San Jose State. * Fresh off a 14-10 victory where San Diego State forced four turnovers on defense, including two interceptions in the end zone, and held the ball for 34 minutes with an overpowering final drive, the Aztecs (5-4, 3-2 MW) welcome San Jose State to Bashor Field at Snapdragon Stadium for a Saturday night tilt.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO