FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Houston entrepreneur wins $75 million in largest payout in sports betting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Astros defeat Phillies in Game 6 to win World Series
Yordan Alvarez hit a towering, go-ahead homer and the Houston Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons and got Dusty Baker his first crown as a manager, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night.
Idaho8.com
Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale wins $75 million as Houston Astros claim World Series title
“Mattress Mack” had reason to celebrate the Houston Astros’ World Series win on Saturday — and not just because he’s an Astros superfan. Houston furniture store owner Jim McIngvale, known as “Mattress Mack,” made a series of bets amounting to $10 million on the Astros to win the World Series.
Idaho8.com
Tua, Dolphins outlast Bears on Fields’ record rushing day
CHICAGO (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa threw for three touchdowns, Tyreek Hill had 143 yards receiving and the Miami Dolphins overcame a record-setting rushing effort by Justin Fields to beat the Chicago Bears 35-32. In a game where neither team did much to stop the other, the Dolphins had no trouble moving the ball against a gutted defense and made enough plays to come away with their third straight win. Fields ran for 178 yards, the most by an NFL quarterback in a regular-season game. He had a 61-yard touchdown run and threw for three scores. But it wasn’t enough for the Bears, who lost for the fifth time in six games.
Idaho8.com
Changes bring few fixes for Colts in latest setback to Pats
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — After a week that featured another round of noticeable changes, Colts coach Frank Reich chose to point the finger at himself after the Indianapolis Colts failed to find the end zone in Sunday’s 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots. For a team that fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, traded running back Nyheim Hines in the past week and isn’t far removed from benching opening day starting quarterback Matt Ryan, it’s unclear what’s next for the Colts. The Colts finished with a season-low 121 total yards and went 0 for 14 on third down.
Idaho8.com
Bears QB Fields rushes for 178 yards in loss to Dolphins
CHICAGO (AP) — Showing off his dynamic athleticism, Justin Fields went toe-to-toe with Tua Tagovailoa and nearly led the Chicago Bears to a comeback win. Fields rushed for 178 yards and accounted for four touchdowns, but Tagovailoa passed for three TDs to lead Miami to a wild 35-32 victory. Fields’ rushing total on 15 carries set a Super Bowl-era record for a quarterback in the regular season, topping Michael Vick’s 173 yards for Atlanta against Minnesota in 2002. Colin Kaepernick rushed for 181 yards for San Francisco in a playoff game. The 23-year-old Fields also became the first player since at least 1950 with at least 150 yards rushing and three passing touchdowns in a single game.
Mahomes helps Chiefs rally past Titans 20-17 in overtime
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes ran for the tying touchdown and 2-point conversion late in the fourth quarter, Harrison Butker a
Idaho8.com
Henry keeps rewriting Titans history in loss to Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Derrick Henry was rumbling his way through the Kansas City Chiefs defense, and through the Titans history books, during a first half that went exactly the way Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel dreamed it would Sunday night. The second half was more like a nightmare. Henry was stuffed, backup quarterback Malik Willis struggled and the Chiefs rallied for a 20-17 victory in overtime. Henry finished with 115 yards rushing and two touchdowns, moving him into first place in franchise history with 74 career TD runs.
Idaho8.com
Cardinals hire ex-slugger Matt Holliday as new bench coach
The St. Louis Cardinals hired ex-slugger Matt Holliday, who helped the organization win the World Series in 2011, as manager Oliver Marmol’s bench coach. The Cardinals also announced Dusty Blake, who had been a pitching strategist, was promoted to pitching coach and Turner Ward, who had been an assistant hitting coach, was promoted to hitting coach. Blake replaces Mike Maddux and Ward takes over for Jeff Albert. Both stepped away after long tenures with the Cardinals.
Idaho8.com
Mixon scores 5 TDs, Bengals dominate Panthers 42-21
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Mixon rushed for 153 yards and scored a franchise-record five touchdowns as the Cincinnati Bengals built a 35-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 42-21 rout of the Carolina Panthers. Mixon scored four times in the first half alone, the first three on short rushes and the fourth on a 12-yard pass from Joe Burrow. The Bengals bounced back from a horrendous Monday night loss at AFC North rival Cleveland to jump on Carolina early and dominate on defense. Cincinnati allowed P.J. Walker just 9 passing yards and intercepted him twice in the first half. Baker Mayfield replaced Walker to start the second half.
Idaho8.com
After glimmer of hope, Cardinals back to mistake-filled ways
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals flipped their usual slow-starting script, beginning with a crisp drive that resulted in the only first-quarter touchdown they’ve scored all season. They saved their sloppy play and infuriating mistakes for the rest of the game. The result was a 31-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks that dropped the Cardinals further into the NFC West basement at 3-6. The culprits for the defeat were familiar: penalties, dropped passes, lost fumbles and bad snaps. Quarterback Kyler Murray says the Cardinals are playing “bad football” and getting the results they should expect.
Idaho8.com
Banged-up Allen shoulders loss after Bills fall to Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Josh Allen’s banged-up lower right arm didn’t prevent him from pointing the blame at himself. The Buffalo Bills quarterback was far from his usual dominant self, mostly shut down by an aggressive New York Jets defense in a 20-17 loss Sunday. Allen was intercepted twice and sacked five times. He finished 18 of 34 for 205 yards and was held without a touchdown pass. He was also seen flexing his right hand after he had the ball knocked out of it on a strip-sack on Buffalo’s final possession. Allen said there was slight pain but he’d get through it.
Idaho8.com
Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends
HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents as baseball’s business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players who have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series’ end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is shortstop Carlos Correa and first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Clayton Kershaw, Willson Contreras, Brandon Nimmo and Kenley Janson also went free.
Idaho8.com
Bell finishes 10th at Phoenix following Coy Gibbs’ death
AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — As Christopher Bell was about to leave for driver introductions, he still wasn’t sure if he would even race in the NASCAR Cup Series finale. Bell and his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates learned a few hours earlier that team vice chairman Coy Gibbs, son of NFL and NASCAR Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs, had died in his sleep at age 49. Unsure what to do, Bell and the other drivers were told by JGR president Dave Alpern that they should go ahead and race despite the crushing news. Bell did climb into the car, finishing 10th after a late pit road mishap cost him a shot at winning a championship. He finished third in his first Cup Series playoff.
Idaho8.com
Rams’ offense sputters as defending champs fall to 3-5
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady put together another last-minute drive to hand the Los Angeles Rams a crushing defeat. But Rams coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford put the blame for Sunday’s 16-13 loss on the Rams’ offense, which hardly resembles the unit that led LA to a Super Bowl title last season. LA fell to 3-5. The Rams stopped Brady on downs from the Los Angeles 6 with just under two minutes to go. But Matthew Stafford, who threw for 158 yards and one TD, was unable to run out the clock on the Rams’ final possession.
Idaho8.com
Official runs into Vikings defender, wacky touchdown follows
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Washington Commanders scored an improbable touchdown on one of the most bizarre plays of the NFL season against the Minnesota Vikings. Taylor Heinicke’s ill-advised throw into triple coverage that should have been intercepted instead became a catch at the goal line by Curtis Samuel after an official ran into Vikings defender Camryn Bynum. Bynum says back judge Steve Patrick apologized for colliding with him on the play that turned out to be a 49-yard TD pass. The Vikings could laugh about it in the locker room after coming back to win 20-17.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: World Series scores, full postseason bracket as Astros win title over Phillies
The Houston Astros are the 2022 World Series champions. The Astros won their second title in franchise history and first since 2017 as they took down the Philadelphia Phillies in World Series Game 6 on Saturday night. The Astros won at Minute Maid Park, becoming the first team to clinch the title at home since the 2013 Red Sox.
Idaho8.com
Panthers ponder QB situation after rout by Bengals
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Carolina Panthers may be looking at another quarterback change after getting buried by the Cincinnati Bengals. The Panthers played the worst first half in team history, falling behind 35-0 in the way to a 42-21 loss. P.J. Walker went 3 for 10 for 9 yards and two interceptions before Baker Mayfield came off the bench to engineer three second-half scoring drives. That could put Mayfield back in the mix to start. Another option is Sam Darnold, who hasn’t played all season but is due to be activated off the injured list on Tuesday. The Panthers are 2-7, including 1-3 under interim coach Steve Wilks.
Idaho8.com
Brady throws last-minute TD pass, Bucs beat Rams 16-13
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to rookie Cade Otton with 9 seconds remaining, giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 16-13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in a sloppy matchup of the past two Super Bowl champions. Brady took over with 44 seconds left and went 5 of 6 for 60 yards on the game-winning drive, the record 55th of his career. The seven-time Super Bowl champion avoided his first four-game losing streak in 20 years and beat the Rams for the first time in four tries since joining the Bucs in 2020. The Rams stopped Brady on downs with just under two minutes left but couldn’t run out the clock.
Idaho8.com
Graham takes blame for Falcons’ late collapse in 20-17 loss
ATLANTA (AP) — It initially looked as if Ta’Quon Graham had saved the day for the Atlanta Falcons, returning his first career fumble recovery 19 yards in the closing minute of a 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Instead, Graham dropped the ball, and the Chargers recovered and kicked a game-ending field goal. Graham wasn’t the only Falcon to make a mistake Sunday, but his was the most glaring. Atlanta began the day alone in first place in the NFC South and missed a chance to move above .500 for the first time since the end of 2017.
Idaho8.com
Boston Bruins rescind contract with Mitchell Miller after NHL deems him ineligible to play in league
The Boston Bruins rescinded their contract with Mitchell Miller Sunday after the National Hockey League deemed him ineligible to join the team due to a bullying incident the player participated in when he was a young teenager. The decision is effective immediately, just days after the Bruins signed Miller to...
