ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
wpr.org

Wisconsin hospitals survived the worst of the pandemic. But a new report shows challenges ahead

Wisconsin hospitals rebounded from the pandemic, but staffing shortages, worker burnout and record inflation could spell trouble, according to an industry report. The state's largest healthcare systems posted $4 billion in profits last year, buoyed by COVID-19 relief aid, strong investments and the return of delayed elective operations, according to the report by the Wisconsin Hospital Association. But this year's financial outlook is uncertain.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Lawsuit asks Wisconsin election officials to sequester military ballots

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The conservative Thomas More Society, on behalf of veterans and Waukesha County voters, filed a lawsuit Friday asking a court to order Wisconsin elections officials to sequester all military absentee and mail-in ballots. The lawsuit asks the Waukesha County Circuit Court for a temporary injunction requiring...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Fourth Wisconsin meat producer issues recall

A Wisconsin-based producer is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged meats and poultry, the fourth for meat products and the fifth food recall statewide in a one-month span. Heritage Meats in Butternut sold the affected packaged meats and poultry wholesale, at retail, and provided as a custom service...
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Republican Quinn Outraising Democrat Westlund In NW Wisconsin Senate Seat

In the struggle for the retiring state Sen. Janet Bewley’s seat in northwestern Wisconsin, former state Assembly representative Romaine Quinn, a Republican, has outraised Democratic candidate Kelly Westlund by about $140,000, according to the Follow the Money database, which collects campaign finance data reported to the state of Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
tomahawkleader.com

Snowy owls spotted in Wisconsin despite mild fall weather

WISCONSIN – As of Nov. 2, snowy owl season is underway across Wisconsin, despite mild fall weather. One individual was found in Dane County in mid-July and regularly spotted into mid-October, marking a very rare case of an individual successfully over-summering in the state. The first likely migrants were...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin midterms: Evers vs. Michels in 'tight' governor's race

MILWAUKEE - Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and how elections run in the future could depend on who you vote for. Governor Tony Evers and his challenger, Tim Michels, were both out on the campaign trail Sunday, both urging people to get out to the polls, but they have very different ideas on what that should look like moving forward.
WISCONSIN STATE
fox9.com

St. Paul woman killed in crash on I-94 in Wisconsin after hitting deer

(FOX 9) - A woman from St. Paul was killed in a car crash on I-94 in Wisconsin early Saturday morning. The preliminary investigation indicates that Jessica Anne Love, 43, was driving a Honda Civic when she hit a deer, causing her car to become disabled in the left lane. Her vehicle was then struck by an oncoming Toyota Rav4, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).
SAINT PAUL, MN
travelawaits.com

10 Historic Hidden-Gem Towns To Explore In Wisconsin

Beyond the beer and cheese curds, Wisconsin also serves up a healthy portion of history, especially for visitors willing to look beyond the state’s larger cities. That history is perhaps best seen — and felt — in spots that you might not normally consider as you plan a road trip or vacation. Make no mistake, the Badger State’s smaller hidden-gem towns are worth checking out — each for different reasons, all harkening back to the past.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Thousands experiencing power outages across southeast Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — More than 40,000 southeastern Wisconsinites were without power due to strong winds on Saturday. According to We Energies, 5,073 customers are still experiencing power outages as of 5:51 p.m. Sunday. We Energies said it expects customers who lost service on Saturday to have their outages restored or assigned by midnight.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Why full results in Wisconsin after Election Day may take some time

As Wisconsin prepares for midterm elections on Tuesday, clerks are reminding voters that full results are likely to take time, especially with so many people expected to vote absentee. Under Wisconsin law, clerks can’t start processing and counting absentee ballots until polls open at 7 a.m. on Election Day. If...
WISCONSIN STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE
103.3 WJOD

103.3 WJOD

Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WJOD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103wjod.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy