Wisconsin hospitals survived the worst of the pandemic. But a new report shows challenges ahead
Wisconsin hospitals rebounded from the pandemic, but staffing shortages, worker burnout and record inflation could spell trouble, according to an industry report. The state's largest healthcare systems posted $4 billion in profits last year, buoyed by COVID-19 relief aid, strong investments and the return of delayed elective operations, according to the report by the Wisconsin Hospital Association. But this year's financial outlook is uncertain.
WEAU-TV 13
Lawsuit asks Wisconsin election officials to sequester military ballots
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The conservative Thomas More Society, on behalf of veterans and Waukesha County voters, filed a lawsuit Friday asking a court to order Wisconsin elections officials to sequester all military absentee and mail-in ballots. The lawsuit asks the Waukesha County Circuit Court for a temporary injunction requiring...
WISN
'UPFRONT' recap: Wisconsin governor's race enters final critical hours
MILWAUKEE — GOP candidate for governor Tim Michels says he's anticipating a good number of Republican poll watchers Tuesday when asked if he trusts the process underway in municipalities statewide. "You know, I think there's going to be a lot of people out there that are going to be...
Wisconsin hospice nurse charged with felony abuse after amputating a patients foot without a doctor's order, police say
Mary K. Brown, 38, a former hospice nurse, admitted to amputating her patient's foot without a doctor's order or consent.
WISN
Candidates for Wisconsin governor, U.S. Senate make final push on campaign trail
As the clock counts down until Election Day, candidates spent Sunday talking to voters. Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels hosted a Packers watch party Sunday afternoon at Pop's Pub on Pioneer in Muskego. It was part of his "Let's Get to Work" tour in the final days before the election.
Fourth Wisconsin meat producer issues recall
A Wisconsin-based producer is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged meats and poultry, the fourth for meat products and the fifth food recall statewide in a one-month span. Heritage Meats in Butternut sold the affected packaged meats and poultry wholesale, at retail, and provided as a custom service...
drydenwire.com
Republican Quinn Outraising Democrat Westlund In NW Wisconsin Senate Seat
In the struggle for the retiring state Sen. Janet Bewley’s seat in northwestern Wisconsin, former state Assembly representative Romaine Quinn, a Republican, has outraised Democratic candidate Kelly Westlund by about $140,000, according to the Follow the Money database, which collects campaign finance data reported to the state of Wisconsin.
Battleground Wisconsin: In a time where voters are feeling burnt out, what’s driving them to the polls?
We spoke with a wide range of voters across the political spectrum -- including some who are switching parties, even if just for this election, because they are upset with the direction of politics in Wisconsin.
tomahawkleader.com
Snowy owls spotted in Wisconsin despite mild fall weather
WISCONSIN – As of Nov. 2, snowy owl season is underway across Wisconsin, despite mild fall weather. One individual was found in Dane County in mid-July and regularly spotted into mid-October, marking a very rare case of an individual successfully over-summering in the state. The first likely migrants were...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin midterms: Evers vs. Michels in 'tight' governor's race
MILWAUKEE - Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and how elections run in the future could depend on who you vote for. Governor Tony Evers and his challenger, Tim Michels, were both out on the campaign trail Sunday, both urging people to get out to the polls, but they have very different ideas on what that should look like moving forward.
fox9.com
St. Paul woman killed in crash on I-94 in Wisconsin after hitting deer
(FOX 9) - A woman from St. Paul was killed in a car crash on I-94 in Wisconsin early Saturday morning. The preliminary investigation indicates that Jessica Anne Love, 43, was driving a Honda Civic when she hit a deer, causing her car to become disabled in the left lane. Her vehicle was then struck by an oncoming Toyota Rav4, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).
travelawaits.com
10 Historic Hidden-Gem Towns To Explore In Wisconsin
Beyond the beer and cheese curds, Wisconsin also serves up a healthy portion of history, especially for visitors willing to look beyond the state’s larger cities. That history is perhaps best seen — and felt — in spots that you might not normally consider as you plan a road trip or vacation. Make no mistake, the Badger State’s smaller hidden-gem towns are worth checking out — each for different reasons, all harkening back to the past.
drydenwire.com
Wisconsin Drivers Be Aware Of New Fluorescent Green Warning Lights On Municipal Vehicles
WISCONSIN -- Wisconsin County Highway Association (WCHA) Officials Remind Drivers to Drive Safely in Work Zones and urges drivers to be aware of the upcoming winter conditions, noting that drivers should be aware of the use of fluorescent green warning lights on Municipal vehicles throughout Wisconsin. Robbie Krejci P.E., St....
spectrumnews1.com
Thousands experiencing power outages across southeast Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — More than 40,000 southeastern Wisconsinites were without power due to strong winds on Saturday. According to We Energies, 5,073 customers are still experiencing power outages as of 5:51 p.m. Sunday. We Energies said it expects customers who lost service on Saturday to have their outages restored or assigned by midnight.
Transgender voters in Wisconsin: Strict ID laws could cause issues on Nov. 8
Getting an ID that reflects your gender identity can be difficult for someone who is transgender. If you plan on changing your name or gender in Wisconsin, the process can be pretty extensive.
Wisconsin's Secretary of State race gaining more attention than ever before
With days left until election day, voters are casting their ballots for highly contested seats like Governor and Senator, but also for Secretary of State.
fox47.com
Michels floats plan to scrap WEC, replace with congressional district board
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels floated a plan to replace the commission that oversees the state’s elections with a board that could likely favor Republicans. Michels proposed the idea while talking about election integrity at a campaign stop in Middleton Thursday. The plan would replace...
This Wisconsin City Is One Of The Most Friendly-Friendly In The US
According to recent data.
wpr.org
Why full results in Wisconsin after Election Day may take some time
As Wisconsin prepares for midterm elections on Tuesday, clerks are reminding voters that full results are likely to take time, especially with so many people expected to vote absentee. Under Wisconsin law, clerks can’t start processing and counting absentee ballots until polls open at 7 a.m. on Election Day. If...
3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
