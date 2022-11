Emergency vehicles cross over the new U.S. 89 interchange on Antelope Drive. It connects neighborhoods on the east and west of 89. Photo by Becky Ginos. LAYTON—It was a big day for Layton City as the new U.S. 89 interchange at Antelope Drive opened to traffic Tuesday morning. The new interchange connects neighborhoods on the east and west of U.S. 89 and makes it easier for drivers to enter, exit or cross the highway. The $565 million project is part of the Utah Department of Transportation’s (UDOT) ongoing U.S. 89 reconstruction in eastern Davis County.

LAYTON, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO