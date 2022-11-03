ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, UT

kslsports.com

Utah Football Offers Top In-State Quarterback, Legacy Kid Isaac Wilson

SALT LAKE CITY- Even though we aren’t through the 2023 signing class yet, Utah football has turned their eyes a bit to 2024. Isaac Wilson, a four-star quarterback out of Corner Canyon and the son of former Ute Mike Wilson received an offer to play for Utah in the future. Whether he takes them up on that offer remains to be seen.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Veteran Utah Crime Reporter Marcos Ortiz Dies Unexpectedly At 68

Longtime Utah journalist Marcos Ortiz died in his home on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 68 years old, according to ABC4. The local news outlet says the cause of his death is as of yet unknown. Ortiz worked as a journalist in Utah for more than 30 years. With a penchant...
UTAH STATE
Axios

The best taquerias in Utah County

Utah County tends to get roasted by residents living in Salt Lake County for its lack of nightlife and small-town vibes. And believe me — sometimes it's justified. Yes, but: One thing Salt Lakers can't knock is Utah County's overlooked food scene, particularly when it comes to Mexican food.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Three-vehicle crash in Weber County sends one to hospital

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A three-vehicle crash in Weber County sent one man to the hospital Sunday. Weber Police Department reports the crash took place on southbound I-15, near milepost 349 in Farr West, Utah. The three-vehicle crash involved a Toyota 4Runner, a semi-truck and a truck pulling a...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Park City the big winner of latest snowstorm

According to the National Weather Service, Park City Mountain racked up 14 inches between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning, more than any other Utah resort. A foot of snow was recorded at Deer Valley, Brighton, Solitude, and Alta - locales that usually log more snowfall than Park City. Snowpack levels across the Wasatch range are more than 400% above average.
PARK CITY, UT
davishighnews.com

Ho ho no: Davis High School’s 2022 Christmas dance canceled

For the past couple of weeks, rumors have been bouncing around the Davis High student body regarding the cancellation of the Christmas and Sweethearts dances. Suspicions have been confirmed when replacement dance dates were announced: Rock the New Year on January 21st, 2023, and MORP on March 4th, 2023. The...
KAYSVILLE, UT
Pyramid

Guest opinion: Largest bond ever on ballot while inflation rages

Alpine School District wants to pass a $595 million bond, the largest school bond in Utah history. Orem taxpayers would be directly responsible for $116 million. Ultimately, Orem schoolchildren would only receive two multipurpose rooms worth $16 million. NET, that means Orem taxpayers would be responsible for paying $100 million...
OREM, UT
Axios

Salt Lake City rates poorly as a place to retire

Salt Lake City ranks poorly among major American cities to retire in, according to the latest "Best Places to Retire" ratings by U.S. News and World Report. Driving the news: Salt Lake City ranked No. 133 among 150 metro areas evaluated in the annual rankings. That's down from No. 124...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

