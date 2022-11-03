Read full article on original website
Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces ControversyTaxBuzzSalt Lake City, UT
Lemon Shark Poke Restaurant is in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Winger's Is A Restaurant Specializing In Chicken WingsS. F. MoriBountiful, UT
davisjournal.com
Bountiful makes it a clean sweep of Region 5; heads to state as No. 1 seed
Viewmont’s Vanessa Haddock (7) tries getting above Woods Cross’ Avery Poulton (24). The Wildcats held their ground holding back the Vikings 3 games to 0. Photo by Roger V. Tuttle. Bountiful. Bountiful finished out the Region 5 schedule with a clean sweep in all 10 matches, concluding with...
davisjournal.com
Davis, Farmington prevail in 6A playoffs, move on to quarterfinals
Davis’ Tyson Elkins (5) gets delayed by Riverton’s Shook Caidren (29) on his way to compiling 12 receptions for 173 yards and a Darts 55 – 50 win over the Silverwolves in the Second Round of the State Playoffs. Photo by Josh Wood. And then there were...
kslsports.com
Utah Football Offers Top In-State Quarterback, Legacy Kid Isaac Wilson
SALT LAKE CITY- Even though we aren’t through the 2023 signing class yet, Utah football has turned their eyes a bit to 2024. Isaac Wilson, a four-star quarterback out of Corner Canyon and the son of former Ute Mike Wilson received an offer to play for Utah in the future. Whether he takes them up on that offer remains to be seen.
azdesertswarm.com
What Jedd Fisch said after Arizona’s blowout loss at No. 14 Utah
Arizona played arguably its worst game of the season on Saturday, turning it over four times in a 45-20 loss at No. 14 Utah. The Wildcats (3-6, 1-5 Pac-12) have dropped four in a row, albeit all to teams currently or previously ranked in the AP Top 15. Our full...
SNAPPED: Ice forms at Rock Cliff
HEBER CITY, Utah — Friday morning at the Rock Cliff area of the reservoir at the Jordanelle State Park, the below-freezing temperatures have allowed ice to begin to form along the […]
Community rallies around artist who lost leg in Provo Canyon motorcycle accident
A local community of artists is rallying behind one of their own who lost her leg in a motorcycle accident in Provo Canyon last week.
Winter Storm Watches issued for Utah
The National Weather Service has issued two new Winter Storm Watches for Utah ahead of the storm coming late Monday. This storm comes quickly after the weekend storm that also prompted warnings.
saltlakemagazine.com
Veteran Utah Crime Reporter Marcos Ortiz Dies Unexpectedly At 68
Longtime Utah journalist Marcos Ortiz died in his home on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 68 years old, according to ABC4. The local news outlet says the cause of his death is as of yet unknown. Ortiz worked as a journalist in Utah for more than 30 years. With a penchant...
Early opening days promise a great start to Utah's ski season
Utah’s ski season is off to a promising start with resorts opening earlier than usual, according to Ski Utah spokeswoman Alison Palmintere.
The best taquerias in Utah County
Utah County tends to get roasted by residents living in Salt Lake County for its lack of nightlife and small-town vibes. And believe me — sometimes it's justified. Yes, but: One thing Salt Lakers can't knock is Utah County's overlooked food scene, particularly when it comes to Mexican food.
kslnewsradio.com
Three-vehicle crash in Weber County sends one to hospital
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A three-vehicle crash in Weber County sent one man to the hospital Sunday. Weber Police Department reports the crash took place on southbound I-15, near milepost 349 in Farr West, Utah. The three-vehicle crash involved a Toyota 4Runner, a semi-truck and a truck pulling a...
Gephardt Daily
Slick roadway sends car part way over edge of I-84 in Weber County
WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver on eastbound Interstate 84 suddenly found himself facing north when he lost control of his car on an overpass over U.S. 89. “Wet roads, cooler temperatures led to a scary situation for the driver and their occupant,” says...
Storm lighter than hoped for, but still produced
Decent rain and snowfall with the storm — and the good news is that there is still a little bit in it before it leaves us Sunday evening. We have another system coming in and things are looking good for better totals.
Park City the big winner of latest snowstorm
According to the National Weather Service, Park City Mountain racked up 14 inches between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning, more than any other Utah resort. A foot of snow was recorded at Deer Valley, Brighton, Solitude, and Alta - locales that usually log more snowfall than Park City. Snowpack levels across the Wasatch range are more than 400% above average.
davishighnews.com
Ho ho no: Davis High School’s 2022 Christmas dance canceled
For the past couple of weeks, rumors have been bouncing around the Davis High student body regarding the cancellation of the Christmas and Sweethearts dances. Suspicions have been confirmed when replacement dance dates were announced: Rock the New Year on January 21st, 2023, and MORP on March 4th, 2023. The...
Guest opinion: Largest bond ever on ballot while inflation rages
Alpine School District wants to pass a $595 million bond, the largest school bond in Utah history. Orem taxpayers would be directly responsible for $116 million. Ultimately, Orem schoolchildren would only receive two multipurpose rooms worth $16 million. NET, that means Orem taxpayers would be responsible for paying $100 million...
Power outages rock Wasatch Front after heavy winds
Thousands across the Wasatch Front were left without power Monday morning, Nov. 7, after heavy winds caused outages across the valley.
Salt Lake City rates poorly as a place to retire
Salt Lake City ranks poorly among major American cities to retire in, according to the latest "Best Places to Retire" ratings by U.S. News and World Report. Driving the news: Salt Lake City ranked No. 133 among 150 metro areas evaluated in the annual rankings. That's down from No. 124...
Multiple cows hit, killed on highway near Tremonton
An accident Saturday morning involving multiple vehicles and multiple cows on a northern Utah highway left some of the livestock animals dead and others injured.
kjzz.com
Daughter stunned by explosion that destroyed her parent's West Jordan home; 2 dogs missing
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A West Jordan couple lost their home Thursday night after an explosion started a fire and burnt most of the house to the ground. This happened in the Bloomfield Farms neighborhood near 7800 South 5600 West in West Jordan around 3 p.m. The house...
