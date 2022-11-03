ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bountiful, UT

247Sports

2024 four-star quarterback Isaac Wilson has received an offer from Utah

Corner Canyon (Draper, UT) 2024 four-star quarterback prospect Isaac Wilson announced that he has received an official offer from Kyle Whittingham and the University of Utah. The official offer to Wilson came directly from Coach Whittingham during pre-game preparations on Saturday. Wilson announced the offer on Sunday via Twitter:. The...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Kyle Whittingham Has High Praise For Freshman Quarterback Nate Johnson After Arizona Game

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah was bullish about several players in their 2022 signing class and fans have had an opportunity to see what several of them can do already. Linebacker Lander Barton and running back Jaylon Glover have shown well in early snaps. However, Ute fans got their first, tiny taste of freshman quarterback Nate Johnson against Arizona Saturday night and he just scratched the surface according to Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Football Falls A Spot In The AP Top 25 Poll

SALT LAKE CITY- We’re getting to the downward stretch of the 2022 college football season and Utah Football continues to what they need to but fell a spot in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. The Utes went from No. 12 to No. 13 after putting on a dominating performance against Arizona Saturday night.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

What will it take for Utah to get back to the Pac-12 championship game?

SALT LAKE CITY — The road back to the Pac-12 championship game for Utah got more difficult this summer. In an effort to enhance the competitive nature of the conference and increase the likelihood that the winner of the Pac-12 title game could make the four-team playoff off another quality win, the conference eliminated divisions and decided to feature the top two teams in its championship game.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
sandyjournal.com

Make-A-Wish Utah and BD grants a young girl’s wish

Milly is a 9-year-old who loves science, bugs, dinosaurs, volcanoes and exploring the world. As a second-grader, she was diagnosed with a nervous system disorder but it hasn’t slowed her down. This fall, Make-A-Wish Utah and BD Sandy threw a tropical-themed proclamation party to surprise Milly with the granting...
SANDY, UT
utahstories.com

Body Found in South Jordan Along Jordan River Parkway Trail

South Jordan, Utah —Matt Pennington, Public Relations Officer for South Jordan Police Department has verified to Utah Stories that a young man’s body was found hanging from a bridge off of the Jordan River Parkway Trail. The body was discovered early Sunday morning at 9:30 AM. A passerby...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
West Jordan Journal

Jill Wilder welcomes guests and greets them with a friendly smile

You can always find Jill Wilder greeting the guests at Macey’s West Jordan with a smile. The customers always feel welcome and enjoy their shopping experience. Wilder’s enthusiasm lights up the store with laughter and her genuine concern for the needs of the customers. When you walk into...
WEST JORDAN, UT
davisjournal.com

Former Bountiful resident performing with California theater group

It’s not often that you meet someone who can dance, act, sing and talk to you about anthropology. That’s one combination that makes Emery Ronan Bacon quite unique. The 24-year-old actress, who grew up in Bountiful and graduated from West High and later the University of California at Berkeley, has been charting her own professional course for years. She left Utah for Berkeley to study biology and anthropology, and after earning her undergraduate degree, she moved to San Jose. There, she became a member of the South Bay Musical Theatre (SBMT) troupe and is now part of the cast of “Company,” the Tony Award-winning musical comedy by legendary composer Stephen Sondheim. It played at the Saratoga Civic Center last month.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
davisjournal.com

North Salt Lake photographers share their talent

City Hall was alight on Oct. 19 for a special event honoring those who took and submitted photos representing their city of North Salt Lake. All photos submitted were displayed and guests were able to select a “People’s Choice” award in both the children and adult categories. The last year’s winners were placed on easels for all to see what was hanging in the City Hall from the previous year. Energy was high as many prominent citizens of North Salt Lake and photographers congregated in the council room. The photos were then flashed on the available screens in the room as winners were announced and awarded a gift card.
NORTH SALT LAKE, UT

