Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces ControversyTaxBuzzSalt Lake City, UT
Lemon Shark Poke Restaurant is in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Winger's Is A Restaurant Specializing In Chicken WingsS. F. MoriBountiful, UT
Related
davisjournal.com
Davis, Farmington prevail in 6A playoffs, move on to quarterfinals
Davis’ Tyson Elkins (5) gets delayed by Riverton’s Shook Caidren (29) on his way to compiling 12 receptions for 173 yards and a Darts 55 – 50 win over the Silverwolves in the Second Round of the State Playoffs. Photo by Josh Wood. And then there were...
davisjournal.com
Bountiful makes it a clean sweep of Region 5; heads to state as No. 1 seed
Viewmont’s Vanessa Haddock (7) tries getting above Woods Cross’ Avery Poulton (24). The Wildcats held their ground holding back the Vikings 3 games to 0. Photo by Roger V. Tuttle. Bountiful. Bountiful finished out the Region 5 schedule with a clean sweep in all 10 matches, concluding with...
kslsports.com
Utah Football Offers Top In-State Quarterback, Legacy Kid Isaac Wilson
SALT LAKE CITY- Even though we aren’t through the 2023 signing class yet, Utah football has turned their eyes a bit to 2024. Isaac Wilson, a four-star quarterback out of Corner Canyon and the son of former Ute Mike Wilson received an offer to play for Utah in the future. Whether he takes them up on that offer remains to be seen.
kslsports.com
Kyle Whittingham Has High Praise For Freshman Quarterback Nate Johnson After Arizona Game
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah was bullish about several players in their 2022 signing class and fans have had an opportunity to see what several of them can do already. Linebacker Lander Barton and running back Jaylon Glover have shown well in early snaps. However, Ute fans got their first, tiny taste of freshman quarterback Nate Johnson against Arizona Saturday night and he just scratched the surface according to Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham.
kslsports.com
No. 14 Utah Vs. Arizona: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Rice-Eccles
SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 14 University of Utah Utes face the Arizona Wildcats in a late season Pac-12 matchup at Rice-Eccles Stadium. All week long Utah fans have wondered about the availability of quarterback Cam Rising and tight end Dalton Kincaid. Rising is in uniform and expected to play.
kslsports.com
Social Media Reactions To BYU’s Surprising Win Against Boise State
BOISE – BYU football had social media buzzing after the 31-28 victory against Boise State. Heading into the game, BYU was on a four-game losing streak, and the Broncos were on a four-game winning streak. So naturally, there weren’t many people giving BYU a chance. But Kalani Sitake-coached...
Storm lighter than hoped for, but still produced
Decent rain and snowfall with the storm — and the good news is that there is still a little bit in it before it leaves us Sunday evening. We have another system coming in and things are looking good for better totals.
Never afraid to pursue the truth: ABC4’s Marcos Ortiz, 1954-2022
It is with tremendous sadness that ABC4 announces the death of our senior crime and justice reporter Antonio Marcos Ortiz, 68, at his home Saturday morning.
Winter Storm Watches issued for Utah
The National Weather Service has issued two new Winter Storm Watches for Utah ahead of the storm coming late Monday. This storm comes quickly after the weekend storm that also prompted warnings.
The best taquerias in Utah County
Utah County tends to get roasted by residents living in Salt Lake County for its lack of nightlife and small-town vibes. And believe me — sometimes it's justified. Yes, but: One thing Salt Lakers can't knock is Utah County's overlooked food scene, particularly when it comes to Mexican food.
kslnewsradio.com
Three-vehicle crash in Pleasant Grove sends two people to hospital
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Pleasant Grove sent two people to the hospital. According to Sgt. Cory Fenton, of the Pleasant Grove Police Department, one vehicle exited the northbound I-15 offramp at exit 275. Fenton says police believe the vehicle ran a red light and collided with a second vehicle. That vehicle was traveling eastbound on Pleasant Grove Blvd.
14 cows killed by oncoming traffic after escaping field enclosure
A large number of cows made their way onto Highway 13 Saturday morning, where several were killed by cars travelling on the road, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).
Ogden, Utah Halloween ‘Beetlejuice Girl’ Has Been Found
(ABC 4) Ogden, Utah is filled with joy after finding the trick-or-treater with a huge heart. Only known as "Beetlejuice Girl", what she did on Halloween night sent the people of Utah on a statewide hunt. On Oct. 31, Halloween, one Utah family was amazed by the actions of one...
Power outages rock Wasatch Front after heavy winds
Thousands across the Wasatch Front were left without power Monday morning, Nov. 7, after heavy winds caused outages across the valley.
utahstories.com
Body Found in South Jordan Along Jordan River Parkway Trail
South Jordan, Utah —Matt Pennington, Public Relations Officer for South Jordan Police Department has verified to Utah Stories that a young man’s body was found hanging from a bridge off of the Jordan River Parkway Trail. The body was discovered early Sunday morning at 9:30 AM. A passerby...
Utah’s fastest growing political party
It’s technically the fastest-growing political party in Utah, but you may not recognize the name. It’s called the Independent American Party. In 2014, just under 5,000 active voters were registered to this party in Utah. That number is now 64,008, making it the third-largest party in the state of Utah.
Semi-truck engulfed in flames overnight in Ogden
A semi-truck in Ogden City was engulfed in flames over night, causing an estimated $80,000 of damage and one person to be transported to the a local hospital in unknown condition.
Park City the big winner of latest snowstorm
According to the National Weather Service, Park City Mountain racked up 14 inches between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning, more than any other Utah resort. A foot of snow was recorded at Deer Valley, Brighton, Solitude, and Alta - locales that usually log more snowfall than Park City. Snowpack levels across the Wasatch range are more than 400% above average.
ksl.com
Can Utah plan its way out of its housing crisis? Here's how it's trying
SALT LAKE CITY — Along with hundreds of city leaders across Utah and its Wasatch Front, Farmington Mayor Brett Anderson knows as well as anyone what haunts the debate over how in the world the rapidly growing state will confront its housing problems. He knows firsthand how, inevitably, attempts...
FATAL: Motorcyclist dies after striking center median concrete barrier on I-215
A motorcyclist has died after crashing into the center median concrete barrier on I-215 Saturday night, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS).
Comments / 0