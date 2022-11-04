Read full article on original website
Aggies ‘Can’ annual drive
The Texas A&M Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and student-athletes are holding their annual food drive to give back to The 12th Can, A&M’s student-run open pantry and the Brazos Valley Food Bank. Aggies Can is a canned food drive event run by the Texas A&M Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, or SAAC,...
College Station cost of living higher than ever
Monthly costs in College Station are up 200% over the last year according to the United States Congress Joint Economic Committee. Inflation in Texas is at an all-time high. In August of 2021, the United States Congress Joint Economic Committee estimated that the monthly living cost for a person in Texas was around $250 per month, while in 2022, monthly living expenses are estimated at about $750 per month. Texas A&M students are dealing with these rising prices in every aspect: Rent, groceries and gas are now more expensive than ever before. According to Stanford University scholars, inflation is the result of the Federal Reserve Board setting interest rates too low or the growth of money supply growing too quickly. Upperclassmen have been able to compare the cost of living during their early years at A&M, to the current reality of living in a college town.
Texas A&M Esports fighting for No. 1 in the CEA Valorant tournament
Texas A&M Esports takes on the University of Michigan and the University of Kentucky in the Collegiate Esports Association, or CEA, Valorant tournament Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4-5. A&M Esports has two squads participating in the tournament, TAMU Century and TAMU 12th. Both are ranked No. 2 in their brackets...
A&M played 1 half, Florida played 2
Texas A&M played one complete half of football, Florida played two. Disease has spread throughout the locker room this week in College Station and has forced the absence of many players. One in particular, freshman quarterback Conner Weigman, was ruled out with the flu along with 11 other starters who have a similar illness or previous injuries.
A&M loses to Florida 41-24
Editor’s note: These are the immediate stats for A&M’s game against the University of Florida. A full recap will follow after the post-game press conference and can be found here when available. For the fourth game in a row, Texas A&M football has dropped a game to...
4 takeaways from A&M’s loss to Florida
For five games in a row, Texas A&M football has failed to execute and pull out a win, falling to 3-6 this season and 1-5 in SEC play. The bleeding continues as the Aggies’ season slips away and their postseason chances become less likely with each passing game. With...
A&M impresses in season dress rehearsal against A&M-Kingsville
What a difference a year makes. In Texas A&M’s exhibition last year against Texas A&M-Kingsville, the matchup was close throughout. A&M escaped that night with a 76-72 victory. This year was a much different story. A&M cruised to a dominant victory against Kingsville to kick off its 2022-23 season.
A&M men’s swimming and diving team beats TCU steadfastly
The No. 14 Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team defended home turf, out-scoring TCU 174-109 on Friday, Nov. 4. The Aggies extended their win streak, following a win against Kentucky on Nov. 3. The Aggies opened up with strong placements in the 200-yard medley relay, with freshman Connor...
Men's Basketball vs. A&M Kingsville
The Texas A&M Men's Basketball team defeated the A&M Kingsville Javelinas 90-47 at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. The skirmish was Aggie basketball's first outing for the 22-23 season, and freshman forward Solomon Washington earned 15 points for the team. The Aggies will play ULM at Reed Arena...
