ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Report: More California companies moving headquarters out-of-state than ever before

By Steve Large
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UPVqT_0iyIPTJJ00

More California companies moving headquarters out-of-state than ever before, report says 02:22

SACRAMENTO — It's an unprecedented exodus. More California company headquarters are relocating out-of-state than ever before, according to a new report published by the Hoover Institution.

In all, 153 California corporations relocated in 2021, which was double the number from a year earlier. The top five states the companies relocated to are Texas, Tennessee, Nevada, Florida and Arizona.

Toney Sebra, a California native, is now part of the state exodus.

"So we opted for Utah, for a number of reasons, you know, very business-friendly state," Sebra said. "We were tired of the business climate. We were tired of the political climate and all these things wrapped up in a decision we opted to get the heck out."

Josh Wood is CEO of Region Business, an association of businesses across Sacramento, and said he is seeing his members leave, too.

"It's the accumulation of 1,000 cuts. It's wage prices. It's red tape. It's processing and timelines," Wood said. "And the reality is that people who are business owners, people who are entrepreneurial, they go to where they can be successful."

For Sebra, his California dream is now in Utah.

"Most of our friendships are also in California, but it certainly wasn't enough to keep us," Sebra said.

The report predicts that without policy changes, California will continue to lose more businesses large and small, and some that could be the giants of tomorrow.

Comments / 60

newsy_ann
2d ago

Before Greasy Gavin is done, common citizens will be taxed 75% to make up for this soon-to-be infamous exodus.

Reply
37
Susan Rhoads
2d ago

if I could pick up my paid fur property and move it else where, I'd begone. Democrats have ruined this state. it is one of THE ARM PITS OF AMERICA

Reply(3)
11
Debbie Borah
2d ago

Gavin Newsom is buy far the worst governors we the state of California have e er had taxes, homelessness gas prices

Reply(3)
21
Related
nomadlawyer.org

Sacramento: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Sacramento, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sacramento California. Visiting the State Capitol in Sacramento, California is a great way to see the government in action. The building is a gorgeous structure with a domed ceiling and stately columns. Inside, you’ll find several rooms and a museum dedicated to the state’s history.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KIDO Talk Radio

Here is Proof Idaho Wants To Be Like California

First and foremost, Idaho is the greatest state of all time. Allow me to repeat that - Idaho is the greatest state of all time. I'm saying this because typically when I share things like this, I'm on the receiving end of e-mails from people who only catch the headline. Exhibit A:
IDAHO STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

You can still get stimulus payments for up to $1,700 from the state of California

money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Did you know about the Golden State Stimulus which is available to millions of residents in California? This stimulus payment actually includes two payments. The first one is a one-time $600 or $1,200 payment from the state of California and then there is the Golden State Stimulus II which pays up to another $500 dollars.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in California

If you live in California and you love eating burgers, keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in California that are highly praised for their delicious burgers and exquisite service, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Most Californians agree the future of transportation is electric. So why is Prop. 30 so divisive?

Most Californians agree that the future of transportation is electric. But how the state transitions away from the gas-guzzling internal combustion engine has become a political lightning rod this election cycle, putting Gov. Gavin Newsom at odds with his own party. Proposition 30 has been cast as both an urgently needed climate investment and a “tax grab” benefiting its largest donor: the rideshare company Lyft. But, pass or fail, the fight over Prop. 30 exemplifies an age-old question when it comes to climate action: Who...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mountain Democrat

Got something ripe for picking? American Pickers heading to California

“American Pickers” returns to California with plans to film in the Golden State in January 2023. “American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CalMatters

Is a ‘red wave’ about to crash over California?

How concerned are Democrats in California and across the country about a Republican “red wave” cresting in the Nov. 8 election and clinching the GOP’s control of Congress? I’ll give you three hints: 1. Today, President Joe Biden is set to visit San Diego to campaign for Democratic Rep. Mike Levin, who’s facing a tough […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
114K+
Followers
20K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy