Ohio State remained at No. 2 in the AP media poll and the AFCA coaches poll on Sunday after its harder-than-expected 21-7 win at Northwestern on Saturday. The Buckeyes remained tied with No. 3 Michigan for the Big Ten lead at 9-0 overall and 6-0 in conference play. OSU returns home to host Indiana (3-6, 1-5) next Saturday. FOX has selected the game for its Big Noon Saturday series.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO