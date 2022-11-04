Former President Trump says 'Iowa way of life is under siege' at Sioux City rally

Read full article on original website
Biden suggests Trump will ‘not take power’ again if he runs in 2024
President Biden on Wednesday suggested that if former President Trump opts to run in 2024, he would not make it to the White House for a second term. Biden’s comments come just two days after Trump teased he would make a “very big announcement” early next week after reports emerged that was considering announcing another […]
'The biggest loser tonight is Donald Trump': See how US media analyzed midterms
While the outcome of some races remained too close to call, news hosts, reporters and guests focused on underwhelming results for Republicans nationwide and Democrats in Florida - with plenty of Trump talk in between.
Tropical Storm Nicole Hits Florida; Trump Remains At Mar-A-Lago Despite Evacuation Order
The storm made landfall on Florida's Atlantic coast early Thursday.
Supreme Court grapples with Native American adoption law
The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a clash over a federal law that gives preference to Native American families and tribes over non-Natives when deciding custody proceedings involving Native children. For more than three hours of argument, the court grappled with a challenge to the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA), a federal law Congress passed […]
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russian booby traps turning Kherson into ‘city of death’, says Ukraine official
Adviser to head of the office of Ukraine’s president says Russian military have mined apartments and sewers and plan to reduce Kherson to ruins
Iran says it has developed hypersonic missile
Iran has developed a hypersonic missile capable of penetrating all defence systems, General Amirali Hajizadeh, the commander of its Revolutionary Guards aerospace unit, claimed on Thursday. "It will be able to breach all the systems of anti-missile defence," said the general, adding that he believed it would take decades before a system capable of intercepting it is developed.
Russia’s War Against Ukraine Has Left 200K Dead or Injured, Top U.S. General Says
Moscow and Kyiv have each seen around 100,000 of their soldiers killed or injured in the war in Ukraine, according to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. General Mark Milley said he believed a further 40,000 civilians had also died in the conflict, making his estimate of casualties the highest yet of any Western official. Both sides are secretive about their casualty figures, with the United Nations previously saying it doesn’t consider their publicly disclosed numbers credible. “There has been a tremendous amount of suffering, human suffering,” Gen. Milley said while speaking in New York on Wednesday, adding that as many as 30 million refugees have been created since the full-scale invasion started. “You’re looking at well over 100,000 Russian soldiers killed and wounded,” he said. “Same thing probably on the Ukrainian side.”Read it at BBC
Report: War-triggered gas boom threatens world climate goal
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — The war-inspired natural gas boom is undermining already insufficient efforts to limit future warming to just a few more tenths of a degree, a new report says. Planning and build-up of liquified and other natural gas — due to an energy crisis...
