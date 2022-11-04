Former President Trump says 'Iowa way of life is under siege' at Sioux City rally

Moscow and Kyiv have each seen around 100,000 of their soldiers killed or injured in the war in Ukraine, according to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. General Mark Milley said he believed a further 40,000 civilians had also died in the conflict, making his estimate of casualties the highest yet of any Western official. Both sides are secretive about their casualty figures, with the United Nations previously saying it doesn’t consider their publicly disclosed numbers credible. “There has been a tremendous amount of suffering, human suffering,” Gen. Milley said while speaking in New York on Wednesday, adding that as many as 30 million refugees have been created since the full-scale invasion started. “You’re looking at well over 100,000 Russian soldiers killed and wounded,” he said. “Same thing probably on the Ukrainian side.”Read it at BBC

