Two robberies in Colorado Springs appear connected
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a pair of robberies that happened late Sunday, Nov. 6 are connected. The first robbery happened around 9 p.m. at a business in the 7000 block of Commerce Center Drive near East Woodman Road and I25. CSPD said a suspect entered the store and took […]
KRDO
Covid-19 vaccination site closing at the Citadel Mall
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Public Health (EPCPH) is closing the Covid-19 vaccination site at the Citadel Mall on November 9, 2022. EPCPH says that the site has been operating since July 2021. According to the EPCPH, this closure is part of a return to normal operations,...
mountainjackpot.com
Paradise Ranch Puts Woodland Park on the Map
(Parts of this article and most of the research on Paradise Ranch was submitted by articles local historian Steve Plutt wrote) Throughout its history, the Woodland Park area has attracted a wide array of colorful characters that became local legends and sometimes generated national attention. In fact, a slew of...
Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum
Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
Two Colorado hotels nominated among 'best holiday hotels' in country
USA Today has started to release their '10 Best' Readers' Choice nominations for winter 2022 and two Colorado hotels are included on their list of 'best hotels for the holidays.'. Located in Colorado Springs, The Broadmoor is on the list. Also in Colorado, Granby's C Lazy U Ranch is included...
Dorchester Park homicide victim identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has completed the autopsy of 35-year-old Bradly Miller, whose death at Dorchester Park on Thursday, Nov. 3 is being investigated as a homicide. On Nov. 3 at around 7:15 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to Dorchester Park at 1130 South Nevada […]
Police investigating a homicide after body found in Colorado Springs homeless camp
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found near prospect lake in Colorado Springs. Monday afternoon, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to the area of S. Fountain St. and S. Union Blvd. after reports of a body being found there. According to CSPD, the The post Police investigating a homicide after body found in Colorado Springs homeless camp appeared first on KRDO.
Police continue to search for suspect in deadly 2013 shooting in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday marks nine years since 22-year-old Carlos Steven Espinoza was shot and killed. Police are still searching for answers about what happened that November night. On Nov. 7, 2013, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to shots fired call in the area of Murray Boulevard and Bryon Drive around 8:40 The post Police continue to search for suspect in deadly 2013 shooting in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Victim identified in fatal stabbing at Colorado Springs' Dorchester Park
The victim of a fatal stabbing Thursday at Dorchester Park has been identified as 35-year-old Bradly Miller, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Monday. The incident was first reported around 7:15 p.m., when police responded to the park south of downtown. The El Paso County Coroner's Office will officially announce...
1 killed & 1 injured after drive-by shooting in Pueblo
MONDAY 11/7/2022 11:38 A.M. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating its 23rd homicide of 2022 after a man was found dead following reports of a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning on Nov. 6. The Pueblo County Coroner has now identified the man who died on scene as 51-year-old Shannon Moreno of […]
KKTV
1 charged in crash that left almost 200 without power
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver is being charged with DUI after a fire in northern Colorado Springs left almost 200 people without power Sunday afternoon. This was in the Briargate area, near Chapel Hills Drive and Mulligan Drive. Colorado Springs firefighters say a vehicle hit a transformer in the area right before the outage. They were able to get that fire out within an hour, and Colorado Springs Utilities began working to restore power in the area. Power was fully restored by Monday morning.
KKTV
WATCH: Fiancee of man killed in Pueblo talks to 11 News
A car crash left hundreds without power Sunday night. Keep your eyes out for a vehicle matching this description!. Police say they were called to a west side neighborhood on a reported drive-by and found a car wrecked against a tree. Updated: 5 hours ago. It's the largest jackpot in...
KKTV
WATCH: Pueblo police investigating possible drive-by shooting
A football team in Colorado Springs honored a fallen El Paso County deputy throughout the 2022 season. A car crash left hundreds without power Sunday night. Keep your eyes out for a vehicle matching this description!
KKTV
Two people shot on the west side of Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were shot overnight on the west side of Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs police told 11 News they responded to a hotel on Rusina Road near Garden of the Gods, west of I-25, just after 2 a.m. Saturday for a shooting. Police said two people, a man and a woman, were shot in the area. The victims were taken to the hospital with serious to life-threatening injuries.
Saturday HSFB recap: Pueblo West advances in 4A playoffs
PUEBLO, Colo. (KXRM) — The Pueblo West Cyclones worked around the elements en route to a 32-22 win over the Standley Lake Gators Saturday afternoon in the first round of the 4A playoffs. PLAYOFF MATCHUP SCORE Air Academy @ Erie 49-7 Alamosa vs. D’Evelyn 27-7 Eads @ North Park 75-28 Florence vs. Rifle 14-7 Pueblo […]
Man in Pueblo suspected of tampering with voting station
Police arrested a man on Thursday suspected of tampering with a voting station earlier this year. Police said they were made aware of a potential breach to a local voting station back in June during the primary election. Detectives from the department’s High-Tech Crime Unit said after investigating, they identified Richard Patton, 31, as the suspect that attempted to tamper with the station. CU poll shows top Democratic incumbents leading...
Homicide investigation: Man found dead in Pueblo
MONDAY 11/7/2022 12:03 P.M. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the man as 22-year-old Leo Julien Leonardo of Pueblo, Colorado. SATURDAY 11/5/2022 9:32 A.M. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a homicide following reports of a shooting that occurred Friday night on Nov. 4. Shortly after 10 p.m., officers were called […]
1 dead, 1 injured in Pueblo homicide
One person died and another was rushed to a hospital after a car crashed into a tree around 1:10 a.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Nuckolls Avenue, Pueblo police said. The call came in as a drive-by shooting, and police said they were investigating the incident as a homicide.
KKTV
Family grieving man killed in Pueblo shooting
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Family members of a Pueblo man they said was killed Friday night are grieving the man they described as a light to all. Leo Leonardo’s family told 11 News he was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Constitution Road, off of Troy Avenue on the northeast side of Pueblo.
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love burgers, here a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
