COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver is being charged with DUI after a fire in northern Colorado Springs left almost 200 people without power Sunday afternoon. This was in the Briargate area, near Chapel Hills Drive and Mulligan Drive. Colorado Springs firefighters say a vehicle hit a transformer in the area right before the outage. They were able to get that fire out within an hour, and Colorado Springs Utilities began working to restore power in the area. Power was fully restored by Monday morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO