No. 11 Baylor volleyball moved to 21-4 (10-2 Big 12) after a sweep of the University of Kansas Saturday afternoon in the Ferrell Center. The Bears have now defeated the Jayhawks in both meetings this year, including a five-set contest last time they faced off. On Saturday, Baylor went 25-21, 25-21, 25-19.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO