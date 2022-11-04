Read full article on original website
Two Cedar Falls Women Split Massive Powerball Cash Prize
It seems that over the last 10 or so days, everyone in Iowa, and most of America, have had Powerball fever. With a jackpot that reached a record-shattering $2+ billion ($2.04 to be specific), it's easy to see why. As far as the winner of the record-breaking bucks, we reported...
kwayradio.com
Woman Arrested for Threatening Ice Cream Parlor Staff
An Amana woman has been arrested after allegedly threatening staff at an ice cream parlor in Cedar Falls in October, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 25 year old Abigail Hinsley was charged with two counts of first degree Harassment when she was released from MercyOne Medical Center on Wednesday. She is accused of entering Skoopski’s just after 4pm on October 29th. There she allegedly pointed a knife at employees and patrons and yelled obscenities. She also allegedly told workers that stabbing was the fastest way to die. She left the store but police found her a few blocks away. In July of 2021 she was arrested for allegedly kicking staff at an emergency shelter in Iowa City.
12 Charged with Over 100 Crimes in Eastern Iowa Drug Sting
In a state that has had its issues with criminals making and distributing illegal narcotics, it's always good to see a hefty drug bust take place -- especially in eastern Iowa. Folks like myself who are big fans of law and order got a big win over the weekend in...
NE Iowa Farmhouse Has A Hidden Gem In Its Barn [GALLERY]
If your looking for a home that can keep you connected with classic agriculture, look no further than this house. If you have been around the dairy industry, you may have noticed you come across fewer and fewer tie stalls now. According to the USDA, in 2007, 62 percent of dairy barns in the US used tie-stall facilities. In 2014 that number has decreased to 39 percent of dairies in the country.
kwayradio.com
Teen Went 108 mph on Ansborough During Chase
A teenager was arrested after leading police in Waterloo on a short chase that ended when he got his vehicle stuck between two buildings, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 18 year old Noah Coonradt was allegedly clocked going 108 mph in the area of Ansborough Avenue and West Washington Street around 1:45 Sunday morning. He slowed his speeds considerably when an officer began pursuit but Coonradt did not pull over. He eventually tried to fit between two buildings on Falls Avenue but became stuck. Coonradt was taken into custody and charged with Operating While Intoxicated, Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicles, Reckless Driving, and Speeding. There were at least two passengers in the vehicle at the time. One of them, 19 year old Jayden Johnathon, of Evansdale, was charged with Marijuana Possession. He posted a $1,000 bond. No injuries were reported in the chase.
Dozens Charged In Major Drug Bust
(Fayette County, IA) — A drug ring’s been busted in Northeast Iowa. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested a dozen suspects, and seized multiple guns, thousands of dollars in cash, and large amounts of methamphetamine, marijuana, and prescription pills in drug raids. The deputies made the arrests in Oelwein, Maynard, and rural Fayette County. More than a hundred charges are filed against the dozen suspects, including possession of meth with intent to deliver.
KCRG.com
Manchester police warn of possible door-to-door scammer
MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Manchester are warning of a possible scam involving someone going door-to-door soliciting donations supposedly for Operation Santa Claus. Police said Operation Santa Claus does not go door-to-door to ask for donations. The nonprofit said it only operates on donations from businesses and free will donations from private individuals.
Cresco Times
Suspect runs vehicle through wet concrete
HOWARD COUNTY - On Friday, Oct. 21 around 8 p.m., a vehicle drove around the barricades and onto James Ave. south of Chester, which was in the process of being paved. The vehicle came upon some wet concrete south of 25th street and drove into the wet concrete. The driver turned around and drove back north. At some point, the front passenger tire was damaged. The driver then returned to Chester.
iheart.com
Multiple Animals Removed from Cedar Falls Home After Neglect Investigation
(Cedar Falls, IA) -- Multiple animals are being cared for by the Cedar Bend Humane Society after being removed from a Cedar Falls home. Cedar Falls Code Enforcement and Public Safety says officers executed a search warrant at a home after reports of animal neglect. Seven dogs, eight cats, seven rabbits, and a guinea pig were removed from the home after the investigation. No charges have been filed against the homeowner so far, but the investigation is ongoing.
myaustinminnesota.com
Iowa man sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, restitution, fees for felony criminal vehicular operation charge in Mower County District Court
An Iowa man facing a felony criminal vehicular operation charge in Mower County District Court after a traffic incident in Mower County on July 2nd, 2020 has been sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, plus restitution and fees. 29-year-old Troy Jennings Peterson of Ames, Iowa was sentenced Monday to 30...
kchanews.com
Floyd County Sheriff Deputy Luke Chatfield & K9 Sirius
Floyd County Sheriff Deputy Luke Chatfield and K9 Sirius made a stop on the KCHA morning show on Monday to talk about Sirius’ training, the fact that he’s been VERY busy in the field already. We’ll talk about Sirius being a “dual purpose” K9, what’s next in the process of integrating him into the department and more.
KCRG.com
Cedar Falls 8-year-old named ‘Kid Captain’ for Hawkeyes game against Badgers
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Eight-year-old Tate Manahl, of Cedar Falls, is this week’s Kid Captain for when the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Wisconsin Badgers. Tate was three-years-old when he suffered life-threatening injuries in a lawn mowing accident in 2017. The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital...
northerniowan.com
UNI shocks No. 1-ranked Kansas
Editor’s Note: This article was published on March 26, 2010, when UNI defeated No. 1 Kansas to reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. The University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team shocked the college basketball world Saturday night with a 60-67 victory over the No. 1 ranked and top seeded Kansas University Jayhawks in the second round of the NCAA tournament. The Panthers (30-4) came away victorious behind a strong defensive effort and another late three-pointer from senior guard Ali Farokhmanesh who hit the game-winning three the night before as well against the University of Nevada – Las Vegas in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.
