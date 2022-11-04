ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
Warriors' Anthony Lamb starting on Friday in place of Draymond Green (injury management)

Golden State Warriors forward Anthony Lamb is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lamb will get the start on Friday with the Warriors missing several of their usual starters, including Draymond Green (injury management). Our models expect Lamb to play 15.6 minutes against the Pelicans.
What we learned over Warriors' winless five-game road trip

Usually the Warriors are the ones in the record books for all the right reasons. After their 0-5 road trip, that isn't the case. Thursday night's loss to the one-win Orlando Magic was highlighted by the Magic taking 31 more free throws than the Warriors and walking away with 23 more free points than the defending champions.
Moses Moody starting for Warriors on Friday in place of Klay Thompson (injury management)

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Moses Moody is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Moody will get the start on Friday with the Warriors missing several of their usual starters, including Klay Thompson (injury management). Our models expect him to play 33.5 minutes against the Pelicans.
Ask Kerith: Are changes looming for Warriors' youngsters?

Editor’s note: Kerith Burke, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Warriors reporter, takes you inside the team as only she can throughout the season with the Ask Kerith Mailbag. Send her a question on Twitter and Instagram, @KerithBurke. Heading into Monday night's game against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center,...
