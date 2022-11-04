Read full article on original website
Related
Kyrie Irving's One-Word Answer When Asked If LeBron James Had Reached Michael Jordan's Level In 2018
Kyrie Irving had a simple response when asked about the Michael Jordan-LeBron James comparison in 2018.
NBA Fans Think Golden State Warriors Are Tanking For Victor Wembanyama After Four Straight Losses
Following the Golden State Warriors' fourth consecutive loss, fans have started to believe that the team is tanking for Victor Wembanyama.
Steve Kerr has concerning comments about Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson fantasy basketball owners may want to look away this week. The Golden State Warriors star Thompson did not play during Friday’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, the latter end of a back-to-back set. It was Thompson’s second time of the young NBA season sitting out a game.
Kevin Love Was Warned By His Trainer When A Cavaliers Executive Pissed Off LeBron James: "Don't Be Surprised If He Has 25 Points This Quarter."
In the 2020-21 NBA season Kevin Love got a warning from his trainer after a Cavs executive pissed off LeBron James.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Troll Warriors After Announcing Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson And Andrew Wiggins Won't Play vs. Pelicans
The Golden State Warriors have won only three games this season before entering a 4-game losing streak. They've been beaten by weaker teams that aren't supposed to put up a good fight against the Warriors, but this season has brought us some big surprises. Following another painful loss to the...
No One Wants Kyrie Irving Except The Lakers, Confirms Western Conference Executive
The Lakers are the only team interested in Kyrie Irving
“Draymond Has Been Following LeBron Around Like A Puppy Dog These Last Couple Of Years”, Says NBA Executive
According to the executive, there was an idea of LeBron James bringing Draymond Green to Los Angeles.
Dwight Howard Wants to Join Golden State Warriors
Dwight Howards believes he would be a great fit with Steph Curry and the Warriors
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
Jamal Mashburn Shares The Unreal Story Of When Larry Bird Destroyed Rodney Rogers Who Heavily Disrespected Him: "You Ain’t Hit A Jumper Since '84’"
Larry Bird clapped back at Rodney Rogers for trash-talking to him. Bird made eight shots in a row against Rodgers.
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to slumping Warriors losing 5 straight, being 3-7
The Golden State Warriors had an uneven start through the first five games of the season, alternating between wins and losses to start 3-2. Things have evened out over the subsequent five games — just not in the way that the Warriors had hoped. Golden State defeated the Miami...
numberfire.com
Warriors' Anthony Lamb starting on Friday in place of Draymond Green (injury management)
Golden State Warriors forward Anthony Lamb is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lamb will get the start on Friday with the Warriors missing several of their usual starters, including Draymond Green (injury management). Our models expect Lamb to play 15.6 minutes against the Pelicans.
NBC Sports
What we learned over Warriors' winless five-game road trip
Usually the Warriors are the ones in the record books for all the right reasons. After their 0-5 road trip, that isn't the case. Thursday night's loss to the one-win Orlando Magic was highlighted by the Magic taking 31 more free throws than the Warriors and walking away with 23 more free points than the defending champions.
numberfire.com
Moses Moody starting for Warriors on Friday in place of Klay Thompson (injury management)
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Moses Moody is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Moody will get the start on Friday with the Warriors missing several of their usual starters, including Klay Thompson (injury management). Our models expect him to play 33.5 minutes against the Pelicans.
Anthony Davis Declined To Speak To The Media After The Game, NBA Fans Started With Speculation
Anthony Davis refused to speak to the media after having just 2 points in the second half in the Lakers' defeat against the Cavaliers.
NBC Sports
Ask Kerith: Are changes looming for Warriors' youngsters?
Editor’s note: Kerith Burke, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Warriors reporter, takes you inside the team as only she can throughout the season with the Ask Kerith Mailbag. Send her a question on Twitter and Instagram, @KerithBurke. Heading into Monday night's game against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center,...
Nike splits with Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism fallout
Nike has parted ways with Kyrie Irving
Comments / 1