Pressly pitched a scoreless ninth inning during Saturday's 4-1 win over the Phillies in Game 6 of the World Series, allowing one hit, striking out none and walking none. Pressly remained spotless for the postseason, finishing with a 0.00 ERA and just one unearned run allowed across 11 innings. He surrendered a one-out single to J.T. Realmuto, but was able to force two flyouts to secure the World Series victory. The 33-year-old ended his 2022 campaign with 18 consecutive saves -- his last blown save was July 30 against the Mariners. Pressly was extended through 2024 at the beginning of the season in what looks like a great decision for the Astros after the closer was dominant to finish the year.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO