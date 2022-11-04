ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FanNation Fastball

Houston Astros Signed Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier for $10K Each on Same Day in 2015

The Houston Astros best two starting pitchers of the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason — Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier — were both signed as international free agents from the Dominican Republic on the same day in March 2015. Both pitchers have come up big for the Astros in their run to the 2022 World Series, where they face the Philadelphia Phillies.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Philly

Chas McCormick's father has been "overwhelmed" during Phillies-Astros World Series

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- One of the pivotal plays from Game 5 of the World Series Thursday night was made by a Houston Astros player who's from West Chester, Pennsylvania.  Outfielder Chas McCormick made an acrobatic catch in the bottom of the ninth inning to prevent the Philadelphia Phillies from potentially winning the game."I was stunned. I was like, is this really happening?" Robert McCormick, Chas McCormick's father, recalled. "Meanwhile, I'm starting to cry and just [feel] overwhelmed." Chas McCormick and his three brothers all played baseball at nearby Henderson High School, while Chas went on to play college ball...
HOUSTON, TX
SB Nation

Yordan Alvarez demolishes home run, putting Astros on verge of World Series title

Game 6 of the World Series had potential to be the final one. The Astros came in with a 3-2 lead in the series and were returning home to Houston with a chance to clinch. However, early on, the game was a pitcher’s duel as Astros starter Framber Valdez and the Phillies’ Zack Wheeler trade zeroes and both came up with timely outs. That changed in a big way in the sixth inning.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Secures Game 6 save

Pressly pitched a scoreless ninth inning during Saturday's 4-1 win over the Phillies in Game 6 of the World Series, allowing one hit, striking out none and walking none. Pressly remained spotless for the postseason, finishing with a 0.00 ERA and just one unearned run allowed across 11 innings. He surrendered a one-out single to J.T. Realmuto, but was able to force two flyouts to secure the World Series victory. The 33-year-old ended his 2022 campaign with 18 consecutive saves -- his last blown save was July 30 against the Mariners. Pressly was extended through 2024 at the beginning of the season in what looks like a great decision for the Astros after the closer was dominant to finish the year.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Out against lefty

Marsh will be on the bench for Game 6 of the World Series against the Astros on Saturday. Marsh will hit the bench against lefty Framber Valdez, just as he did in Game 2. Matt Vierling will start in center field.
CBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Haseley: Loses spot on 40-man roster

Haseley was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Haseley had three stints in the majors during 2022 and had a .571 OPS in 25 plate appearances. He spent most of the year with Charlotte and had a .239/.305/.411 slash line with 15 home runs, 63 RBI and 18 stolen bases in 110 games.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' James Conner: Appears truly questionable

Conner (ribs), a likely game-time decision, is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Seattle, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. The designation was inevitable once coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that he considers Conner a game-time call ahead of a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff with their NFC West avian rivals. It's a sign of progress after Conner was ruled out on the final injury report last week, his third consecutive absence since hurting his ribs in a Week 5 loss to the Eagles. With Darrel Williams (hip) on injured reserve, the Cardinals will rely on Keaontay Ingram as the backup to Eno Benjamin if Conner misses a fourth straight game this Sunday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Titans' Ryan Tannehill: May be set for another absence

Tannehill (ankle) remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs and is being treated as a game-time decision, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relays the Titans don't have a lot of optimism about the quarterback suiting up for the contest. After missing the Titans' Week 8 win...
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Astros' Alex Bregman: Suffers broken finger

Bregman sustained a broken left index finger during Game 6 of the World Series against the Phillies on Saturday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Bregman suffered his injury while sliding into second base in the eighth inning Saturday, but he was able to remain in the game as the Astros secured a 4-1 victory to win the World Series for the second time in the last six years. The 28-year-old doesn't expect to require surgery but faces a recovery timetable of approximately eight weeks. However, he's expected to be ready for spring training in 2023.

Comments / 0

Community Policy