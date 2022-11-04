Read full article on original website
Houston Astros Signed Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier for $10K Each on Same Day in 2015
The Houston Astros best two starting pitchers of the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason — Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier — were both signed as international free agents from the Dominican Republic on the same day in March 2015. Both pitchers have come up big for the Astros in their run to the 2022 World Series, where they face the Philadelphia Phillies.
Carlos Correa mocked by Astros fans after World Series win
Jeremy Pena, Correa's replacement at shortstop in Houston, was World Series MVP.
Astros Third Baseman Bregman Broke Finger in Game 6 of World Series
Alex Bregman said postgame Saturday he broke his left index finger sliding into second base in the eighth inning.
Six Astros Declared Free Agents
Michael Brantley, Jason Castro, Aledmys Díaz, Yuli Gurriel, Rafael Montero and Christian Vázquez are now free agents.
Click2Houston.com
Yuli Gurriel removed from Astros roster for Game 6 against Phillies, team officials confirm
HOUSTON – Houston Astros have announced that their first baseman Yuri Gurriel will not be playing in Game 6. According to MLB officials, Gurriel, known as La Piña, began dealing with pain after turning his right knee during a rundown in the Astros’ Game 5 victory. Astros...
Bryce Harper: We're Gonna be the Same Team in 2023 with More Pieces to Make Us Better
Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper expects Dave Dombrowski and John Middleton to be active this offseason, improving the Phillies to be an even better team in 2023 than they were in 2022, after coming up short in the World Series Saturday night.
KHOU
MLB closes roof on Minute Maid Park for World Series Game 6 between the Astros, Phillies
HOUSTON — As the Astros and Phillies come back to Houston for Game 6 of the World Series, Minute Maid Park is closing its roof. The teams are back in Houston after a day off Friday. Game 6 and, if necessary, Game 7, are at Minute Maid Park. MLB said the roof at Minute Maid will be closed for Game 6.
Chas McCormick's father has been "overwhelmed" during Phillies-Astros World Series
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- One of the pivotal plays from Game 5 of the World Series Thursday night was made by a Houston Astros player who's from West Chester, Pennsylvania. Outfielder Chas McCormick made an acrobatic catch in the bottom of the ninth inning to prevent the Philadelphia Phillies from potentially winning the game."I was stunned. I was like, is this really happening?" Robert McCormick, Chas McCormick's father, recalled. "Meanwhile, I'm starting to cry and just [feel] overwhelmed." Chas McCormick and his three brothers all played baseball at nearby Henderson High School, while Chas went on to play college ball...
Dodgers Rumors: LA Among Teams Expected to Have Interest for Jacob deGrom
With the pitching woes for the Dodgers at the end of the season, this comes as no surprise
SB Nation
Yordan Alvarez demolishes home run, putting Astros on verge of World Series title
Game 6 of the World Series had potential to be the final one. The Astros came in with a 3-2 lead in the series and were returning home to Houston with a chance to clinch. However, early on, the game was a pitcher’s duel as Astros starter Framber Valdez and the Phillies’ Zack Wheeler trade zeroes and both came up with timely outs. That changed in a big way in the sixth inning.
CBS Sports
Astros' Ryan Pressly: Secures Game 6 save
Pressly pitched a scoreless ninth inning during Saturday's 4-1 win over the Phillies in Game 6 of the World Series, allowing one hit, striking out none and walking none. Pressly remained spotless for the postseason, finishing with a 0.00 ERA and just one unearned run allowed across 11 innings. He surrendered a one-out single to J.T. Realmuto, but was able to force two flyouts to secure the World Series victory. The 33-year-old ended his 2022 campaign with 18 consecutive saves -- his last blown save was July 30 against the Mariners. Pressly was extended through 2024 at the beginning of the season in what looks like a great decision for the Astros after the closer was dominant to finish the year.
Trentonian
De George: Phillies’ unexpected World Series run will always be remembered fondly
HOUSTON – Nick Castellanos finished his final media obligations of the 2022 postseason and pulled his folding chair to the far corner of the visiting clubhouse at Minute Maid Park. Already waiting were Matt Vierling, Alec Bohm and Garrett Stubbs – in various states of undress, beers in hand, bodies relaxed in a way that only comes at the end of a journey.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Out against lefty
Marsh will be on the bench for Game 6 of the World Series against the Astros on Saturday. Marsh will hit the bench against lefty Framber Valdez, just as he did in Game 2. Matt Vierling will start in center field.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Adam Haseley: Loses spot on 40-man roster
Haseley was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Haseley had three stints in the majors during 2022 and had a .571 OPS in 25 plate appearances. He spent most of the year with Charlotte and had a .239/.305/.411 slash line with 15 home runs, 63 RBI and 18 stolen bases in 110 games.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' James Conner: Appears truly questionable
Conner (ribs), a likely game-time decision, is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Seattle, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. The designation was inevitable once coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that he considers Conner a game-time call ahead of a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff with their NFC West avian rivals. It's a sign of progress after Conner was ruled out on the final injury report last week, his third consecutive absence since hurting his ribs in a Week 5 loss to the Eagles. With Darrel Williams (hip) on injured reserve, the Cardinals will rely on Keaontay Ingram as the backup to Eno Benjamin if Conner misses a fourth straight game this Sunday.
The Batting Cage Session That Won the Astros a Title
Houston’s attention to the smallest of details paid off big time on Yordan Alvarez’s go-ahead home run in Saturday’s title-clinching Game 6.
Angels News: Mike Trout Runner-Up For MLBPA’s AL Comeback Player of the Year
Mike Trout's outstanding season after an injury-shortened 2021 was not enough to win the Comeback Player of the Year Award, which went to Justin Verlander.
Astros Provide ‘Mattress Mack’ With $75 Million Betting Payout
The rich got richer Saturday night when a Texas furniture magnate won approximately $75 million on a series of bets on the Astros to win the World Series. His winnings are considered to be the most in sports betting history. A jubilant Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale could be seen at...
CBS Sports
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: May be set for another absence
Tannehill (ankle) remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs and is being treated as a game-time decision, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relays the Titans don't have a lot of optimism about the quarterback suiting up for the contest. After missing the Titans' Week 8 win...
CBS Sports
Astros' Alex Bregman: Suffers broken finger
Bregman sustained a broken left index finger during Game 6 of the World Series against the Phillies on Saturday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Bregman suffered his injury while sliding into second base in the eighth inning Saturday, but he was able to remain in the game as the Astros secured a 4-1 victory to win the World Series for the second time in the last six years. The 28-year-old doesn't expect to require surgery but faces a recovery timetable of approximately eight weeks. However, he's expected to be ready for spring training in 2023.
