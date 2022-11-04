Read full article on original website
Why BNB’s latest development could be the reason behind flocking investors
BNB recently announced their 31st Launchpool project, titled Hashflow. Through this launchpool, crypto investors will be able to raise funds for the Hashflow project. In return, they will receive interest on their deposits. ____________________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for BNB for 2022-2023. ____________________________________________________________________________________________. Jumping into the launch “pool”...
Plotting XRP’s potential targets as it attempts to break into high volatility
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. XRP found a solid rebounding trigger from the $0.44 support, can the buyers sustain a rally?. The altcoin’s MVRV ratio and Funding rates corroborated the recently elevated buying pressure...
Litecoin’s mining difficulty may be the bearer of good news for LTC investors
Litecoin’s [LTC] mining difficulty reached a new high. The mining difficulty peaked at just below 18 million hashes, as per a Litecoin Foundation post published on CoinMarketCap on 4 November. Miners compete by generating random hashes in order to find one that is less than the target set by...
Maker: Assessing the bursting whale interest in MKR and its impact on investors
MakerDAO managed to witness some significant improvements in its performance over the past 30 days. According to data from Messari, the deposit, withdrawal and borrow volume grew significantly over the past month. The deposit volume grew by 15.35% along with the withdrawal volume. Furthermore, the overall borrow volume grew by...
Polkadot’s latest move could make DOT the SEC’s preferred cryptocurrency because…
Polkadot, in an out-of-the-ordinary tweet, stated that the DOT token, despite being marketed a security, was no longer a security. Instead, it had transformed into a software. In recent months, the crypto industry has been awash in uncertainty as a result of the regulatory body’s hazy views around cryptocurrencies. In some cases, like the one between the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) and XRP, this sparked a full-scale legal battle. While in others, it has caused projects to re-evaluate their strategies.
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Calculating the odds of a 500% hike
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The native token of Ethereum, ETH is prepared to experience a big price increase in contrast to its primary rival, Bitcoin, in the days before the beginning of 2023. The majority of the bullish indications are contained in the well-known technical configuration known as the “cup-and-handle” pattern. It appears when the price moves lower while maintaining a common resistance level and recovers in a U-shape (cup) (neckline).
Stellar (XLM) Price Prediction 2025-30: Is $200 too long a shot for XLM?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. One of the best platforms for facilitating faster and simpler international financial transactions, Stellar runs on a decentralized on-chain protocol. Stellar users transact in Lumens (XLM), its own cryptocurrency, for trading purposes. Individuals, instead of organizations, are more interested in Stellar as a platform for small-amount payments. Due to its simple user interface, it is becoming increasingly popular.
Ethereum: Will Buterin’s latest roadmap have ETH climbing up the crypto ladder
As of 5 November, Vitalik Buterin tweeted the ‘updated roadmap diagram’ depicting the changes in store for Ethereum [ETH]. As can be witnessed, changes were made to The Verge and Scourge segments of the roadmap. ___________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Ethereum [ETH] for 2022-2023. ____________________________________________________________________________________
How these plans might be instrumental to USDC’s near-term growth
According to a tweet shared on the 3rd of November, Circle’s (The issuer of the stablecoin USDC) cross-chain transfer protocol will go live on Ethereum and Avalanche by the end of this year. The cross-chain transfer protocol will effectively teleport USDC from one ecosystem to another, maximizing capital efficiency and streamlining the user experience.
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will the L2’s success push it beyond $20?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. MATIC, the native token of Ethereum’s most popular scaling solution Polygon, registered impressive growth last month. The altcoin has surged by more than 23% since the beginning of October.
Sport Infinity offers high returns for Isport token early presale investors
The crypto markets may have recovered in recent days, but many projects remain way down in 2022 – which is where crypto presale projects such as Sport Infinity can offer big gains. While the top coins in the space have struggled throughout the year, investors have continued to find...
These updates might just make AAVE holders dream of better days…
On 2 November, the Aave community voted to deploy the protocol on the zkSync 2.0 testnet. The proposal was originally presented by the Aave team in order to extend the decentralized lending service to the Ethereum roll-up’s testnet. The proposal was met with nearly unanimous approval from the community. Following the vote’s success, Aave will begin its migration to the latest version of the zkSync platform – A layer 2 roll-up network on Ethereum that provides faster transactions and lower costs.
Could L2s be the key to Ethereum’s growth over the next quarter
Ethereum [ETH] has been facing a lot of volatility over the past few months after the Merge. However, it appears that L2s on the Ethereum network could be of assistance in this period of uncertainty. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Ethereum [ETH] for 2022-2023. According to data provided...
Fantom [FTM]: Unravelling the effects of 24-hour gains on its future trajectory
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Fantom reclaimed critical support levels over the past 24 hours and exhibited a bullish inclination. FTM’s funding rates marked an improvement while they stood positive on most exchanges.
Uniswap looks strongly bullish, here is why a move past $8 is likely
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Uniswap posted remarkable gains since the drop to $5.4 in mid-October. It also flipped its lower timeframe market structure to bullish and retested $6 as support. With sentiment in the altcoin market somewhat bullish in the past few days, can UNI maintain its run of form and climb to $8-$8.2?
Bitcoin [BTC] buyers should know these caveats before opening a long position
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin rebounded from its near-term EMAs to reveal a strong bullish inclination. Bitcoin’s social dominance and development activity chalked out a downtrend. Bitcoin’s [BTC] ongoing gains aided the...
How Chainlink [LINK] buyers can optimize their entries amidst this bull run
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Chainlink rallied over its 20/50/200 EMA while unveiling a strong bullish advantage over the last few days. LINK’s funding rates marked a slight improvement in the last 24 hours....
Ethereum rallies past crucial resistance, can it push to $2,000 this month
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Ethereum pushes upward but nears higher timeframe resistance levels. Bulls can look to ride the trend upward but must also be keen on booking profits. A week ago, Ethereum...
SafeMoon (SFM) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Is SFM a worthy addition to your portfolio?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Introduced last year, SafeMoon is one of the most profitable memecoins today. SafeMoon has performed exceedingly well, similar to other popular memecoins such as Shiba Inu and Dogecoin.
Why Avalanche’s noteworthy NFT performance may do nothing for AVAX
Avalanche [AVAX], just like Cardano and Solana, witnessed steady growth alongside an increased interest in the NFT market. According to a tweet posted by analytics firm Messari on 5 November, Avalanche‘s NFTs performed well in Q3. ____________________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Avalanche for 2022-2023. ____________________________________________________________________________________________. The...
