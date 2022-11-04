Read full article on original website
Angels News: MLB Writer Predicts Shohei Ohtani Trade to Dodgers This Offseason
He's the second Bleacher Report writer to predict an Ohtani trade to the Dodgers this winter.
Six Phillies Declare Free Agency
The offseason is finally upon us. The Philadelphia Phillies had six players declared Major League free agents the day after the World Series ended.
Report: Astros Catcher Maldonado Playing Through Broken Hand
Houston Astros catcher Martín Maldonado is reportedly behind the plate for Game 6 of the World Series with a broken hand.
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Talks About How He Adjusted to Become a Two-Way Player
Ohtani didn't just wake up one morning as a two-way player.
Bryce Harper: We're Gonna be the Same Team in 2023 with More Pieces to Make Us Better
Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper expects Dave Dombrowski and John Middleton to be active this offseason, improving the Phillies to be an even better team in 2023 than they were in 2022, after coming up short in the World Series Saturday night.
Angels News: Aaron Judge Beats Out Shohei Ohtani for Top Players Choice Awards
Ohtani being nominated shows how well respected he is among his peers.
Chas McCormick's father has been "overwhelmed" during Phillies-Astros World Series
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- One of the pivotal plays from Game 5 of the World Series Thursday night was made by a Houston Astros player who's from West Chester, Pennsylvania. Outfielder Chas McCormick made an acrobatic catch in the bottom of the ninth inning to prevent the Philadelphia Phillies from potentially winning the game."I was stunned. I was like, is this really happening?" Robert McCormick, Chas McCormick's father, recalled. "Meanwhile, I'm starting to cry and just [feel] overwhelmed." Chas McCormick and his three brothers all played baseball at nearby Henderson High School, while Chas went on to play college ball...
Dodgers Rumors: LA Among Teams Expected to Have Interest for Jacob deGrom
With the pitching woes for the Dodgers at the end of the season, this comes as no surprise
Dodgers Rumors: Multiple Teams Expected To Be In On Trea Turner According to Insider
Where will Trea Turner end up in 2023?
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Sees GM Minasian Making a Run at Two-Way Catcher
The Angels may look to poach this catcher from a division rival in the offseason.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Adam Haseley: Loses spot on 40-man roster
Haseley was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Haseley had three stints in the majors during 2022 and had a .571 OPS in 25 plate appearances. He spent most of the year with Charlotte and had a .239/.305/.411 slash line with 15 home runs, 63 RBI and 18 stolen bases in 110 games.
Gauging Rangers Martin Perez Deal, Suitors
While Martin Perez wants to stay with the Texas Rangers, one report lists two East Coast teams as potential suitors in free agency.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Quez Watkins: Catches two passes
Watkins caught both of his targets for 25 yards in Thursday's win over the Texans. Watkins remains the Eagles' clear third wide receiver, as his 35 offensive snaps easily beat fourth wideout Zach Pascal's 20. Filling that role for an undefeated team hasn't led to much fantasy value, however, as he's averaging just a single catch per game and has reached the end zone just once all year.
Angels News: Mike Trout Runner-Up For MLBPA’s AL Comeback Player of the Year
Mike Trout's outstanding season after an injury-shortened 2021 was not enough to win the Comeback Player of the Year Award, which went to Justin Verlander.
Diamondbacks Top Prospects #19: Infielder Manuel Peña
Peña hit his way into Low-A by the end of the 2022 season
Three Rangers Prospects in AFL Fall Stars Game
Keep track of all of the Texas Rangers prospects on the Surprise Saguaros in the Inside the Rangers Arizona Fall League Tracker.
Will Rangers Ever Be Where Astros Are Now?
The Texas Rangers share the state with the World Series champion Houston Astros, but the franchises are miles apart.
CBS Sports
Astros' Alex Bregman: Suffers broken finger
Bregman sustained a broken left index finger during Game 6 of the World Series against the Phillies on Saturday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Bregman suffered his injury while sliding into second base in the eighth inning Saturday, but he was able to remain in the game as the Astros secured a 4-1 victory to win the World Series for the second time in the last six years. The 28-year-old doesn't expect to require surgery but faces a recovery timetable of approximately eight weeks. However, he's expected to be ready for spring training in 2023.
The Phillies have ridden a wave of high energy to postseason success — it was up to these DJs to set the mood
From batting practice to mid-game amp ups, the Phillies' stadium DJs were talked to keep the energy high at Citizens Bank Park.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Misses lone field-goal attempt
Elliott missed his only field-goal attempt but went 3-for-3 on extra points in Thursday's win over Houston. Elliott's lone field-goal attempt was a 54-yarder as time expired in the first half. He missed it wide right. He converted all three of his extra points, with the Eagles successfully going for two following their final touchdown to extend their lead to 29-17. Elliott has made just six field goals all season, as the Eagles have continued to find the end zone so frequently that he's rarely been needed. His last successful field goal came back in Week 6.
