Houston Astros Signed Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier for $10K Each on Same Day in 2015
The Houston Astros best two starting pitchers of the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason — Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier — were both signed as international free agents from the Dominican Republic on the same day in March 2015. Both pitchers have come up big for the Astros in their run to the 2022 World Series, where they face the Philadelphia Phillies.
Carlos Correa mocked by Astros fans after World Series win
Jeremy Pena, Correa's replacement at shortstop in Houston, was World Series MVP.
Ex-MLB star Lenny Dykstra pins Phillies' World Series struggles on Jill Biden's appearance
Jill Biden took in the Philadelphia Phillies' Game 4 loss to the Houston Astros, and Lenny Dykstra said her appearance changed everything.
3 Philadelphia Phillies who were huge disappointments in the World Series loss to Houston
A tremendous story during the postseason, the Philadelphia Phillies came up short against the Houston Astros in the World Series. If you’re looking for one of the biggest reasons why the Philadelphia Phillies fell in six games to the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series, look no further than the lack of offense produced by the Philadelphia lineup. Houston pitchers held the Phillies to a combined .163/.259/.321 slash line. Following a 7-0 win in Game 3, the Phillies scored just three runs over the final three games of the Fall Classic.
Phillies Fan Went to Wrong Stadium for World Series Game: "No One Told Me"
A Philadelphia Phillies fan thought he was getting the deal of the century with his World Series tickets before realizing that he was in the wrong stadium
Six Astros Declared Free Agents
Michael Brantley, Jason Castro, Aledmys Díaz, Yuli Gurriel, Rafael Montero and Christian Vázquez are now free agents.
NBC Sports
Christian Vazquez relishes in World Series win with dig at Phillies
It's safe to say things worked out for Christian Vazquez. In late July, the veteran catcher was on a directionless Boston Red Sox team with an uncertain future on the final year of his contract. Fast forward to early November, where Vazquez won his second World Series title in five years after his Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday.
Report: Astros Catcher Maldonado Playing Through Broken Hand
Houston Astros catcher Martín Maldonado is reportedly behind the plate for Game 6 of the World Series with a broken hand.
KHOU
MLB closes roof on Minute Maid Park for World Series Game 6 between the Astros, Phillies
HOUSTON — As the Astros and Phillies come back to Houston for Game 6 of the World Series, Minute Maid Park is closing its roof. The teams are back in Houston after a day off Friday. Game 6 and, if necessary, Game 7, are at Minute Maid Park. MLB said the roof at Minute Maid will be closed for Game 6.
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Talks About How He Adjusted to Become a Two-Way Player
Ohtani didn't just wake up one morning as a two-way player.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Out against lefty
Marsh will be on the bench for Game 6 of the World Series against the Astros on Saturday. Marsh will hit the bench against lefty Framber Valdez, just as he did in Game 2. Matt Vierling will start in center field.
Giants receive great news on injured TE Daniel Bellinger
When the New York Giants lost rookie tight end, Daniel Bellinger, to a broken eyesocket against the Jacksonville Jaguars, there was fear it could be season-ending. Bellinger was bleeding profusely out of his eye, which swelled up like a balloon after the game. The Giants were unsure of a diagnosis...
CBS Sports
Orioles' Anthony Bemboom: No longer on 40-man roster
Bemboom was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Bemboom signed a one-year split deal with Baltimore in October, and his sights are now set on competing for the backup catching job behind Adley Rutschman. He'll compete in spring training with Cam Gallagher, who was scooped up in mid-September off waivers.
CBS Sports
What's next for Phillies? Three questions for NL champs after surprising run to World Series
While the end was disappointing, the 2022 season was a fun and memorable ride for the Philadelphia Phillies. The club ended its 11-year postseason drought and did it despite entering June with a 21-29 record. Manager Joe Girardi was fired, Rob Thomson took over on an interim basis, and the Phillies played at a 95-win pace the rest of the year. The surge took them to the World Series and to within two wins of a championship.
UNDENIABLE! Astros overcome scandal, Phillies for 2nd World Series win
Astros fans waiting for Yordan Alvarez's power to return got it when the 'Stros need it most.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Adam Haseley: Loses spot on 40-man roster
Haseley was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Haseley had three stints in the majors during 2022 and had a .571 OPS in 25 plate appearances. He spent most of the year with Charlotte and had a .239/.305/.411 slash line with 15 home runs, 63 RBI and 18 stolen bases in 110 games.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: 76ers Rival Nets Discussed a Ben Simmons Trade?
The Philadelphia 76ers needed to trade away Ben Simmons last season. As the three-time All-Star refused to return to the court, the Sixers spent more than half the 2021-2022 NBA season employing a healthy player that felt he couldn’t play for the team again. Meanwhile, over in Brooklyn, the...
Ranger Suárez Available Out of the Bullpen for Game 6
If the Philadelphia Phillies need him in World Series Game 6, Ranger Suárez is available out of the bullpen, but that would put Aaron Nola in line to start a potential Game 7.
Yankees' Brian Cashman Endorses Aaron Boone: 'He's Really Good'
Cashman made it clear that he supports Boone, a manager that will be entering his sixth season at the helm in 2023
Yardbarker
Can anyone take down the Eagles in the NFC?
Can anyone in the NFC beat the Philadelphia Eagles?. At 8-0, the Eagles look like one of the best teams in the NFL. The team's takedown of the Houston Texans Thursday night proved that they're going to be the toughest outs in the playoffs come January. They've got a star...
