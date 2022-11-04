If you haven’t experienced GloWild at the Zoo, you need to add this to your list!. GloWild is a unique lantern festival at the Kansas City Zoo that runs through December. 11. Along a one mile path through the zoo you’ll experience beautiful silk lanterns shaped like animals, flowers, dragons, and even iconic Kansas City spots like City Market and the Kauffman Center. It takes about 90 minutes to walk through the lantern displays and there are many spots along the way to stop and take photos. Time your entrance for sunset so you can experience the lanterns in the dark and still get home before it gets too late.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO