Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lumber mogul Charles S. Keith's success and historic mansion sold to real estate baron J.C. NicholsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic building that housed Kansas City Police Station Number 4 in 1916 has been repurposedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Rieger Hotel with the namesake on top offers a long line of family history and success in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
National Cappuccino Day isn't the only event celebrated on November 8, 2022CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
Related
Driver dies in ATV crash in Kansas City, Missouri
The driver of an ATV has died in a single-vehicle crash in Kansas City, Missouri.
Missouri con artist back in jail after defrauding customers more than $269,000
Missouri Contractor Jerry “Shane” Fellers has a new mugshot and a new home: The Detention Center in Norman, Oklahoma.
Snapped: Missouri love-triangle ends in 2010 murder
In May 2011, Teresa Stone is arrested in connection with her husband's murder.
Things to do this weekend in Kansas City: Nov. 4-6
Whether you're ready to get in the holiday spirit or just want to enjoy a weekend concert, there's plenty going on in Kansas City this weekend.
Missouri voters to decide Kansas City police budget through Amendment Four
(The Center Square) – Missourians statewide will be asked on Nov. 8 to amend its Constitution to increase minimum funding for a police force controlled by a state board. There's only one department controlled by the state – Kansas City – but it's not mentioned in the ballot language. So voters will decide whether or not to mandate a state-controlled police department should receive 20% of a city's budget.
kcur.org
Missouri's Amendment 4 boils down to one core question: Who should control KCPD?
Across Missouri, voters will weigh in on Amendment 4 next Tuesday. The measure would allow the state to require more funding for the Kansas City Police Department. The constitutional amendment doesn’t specifically mention Kansas City — it would allow the Missouri Legislature to require increased minimum funding for a police force established by a state board of commissioners before Dec. 31, 2026, to ensure additional resources to serve the community.
I'm a New Yorker who visited Kansas City for the first time. Here are 8 things that surprised me.
From free public transportation to stunning street art, here are some things I wasn't expecting when I visited the Missouri city from the Big Apple.
ATV driver dies in crash late Friday night in KCMO
The Kansas City Police Department said a driver of an ATV has died from their injuries following a single-vehicle crash Friday night.
kcur.org
Want to explore Pendleton Heights? Start with this beginner's guide to the neighborhood
After Quality Hill — the historic district situated on 200-foot-high bluffs overlooking West Bottoms — Pendleton Heights is Kansas City’s second oldest residentially-designed neighborhood. If you’ve spent much time there, you know the area is teeming with Victorian houses, notable landmarks, parks and community gardens — not...
Overland Park woman hoping to find late grandfather’s Army jacket
A denim jacket with an U.S. Army 101st Airborne Screaming Eagle Patch was stolen from a vehicle in a parking garage at Main and Pershing October 16.
Service dogs presented to pair of local veterans at appreciation event in Liberty
A pair of veterans got a surprise Thursday at a community event honoring veterans and first responders.
23-year-old Olathe woman hit by car in Lenexa dies
A 23-year-old Olathe woman is dead after being hit by a car in Lenexa, Kansas, early Thursday morning.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Leavenworth County, KS
Leavenworth County is located in the northeastern section of Kansas and west of the Missouri River, the hidden gem of the Midwest. Named after a distinguished American officer during the War of 1812, Leavenworth County is one of the first 33 counties formed by the first government in the territory.
kcur.org
Food Critics: The best dumplings and dough-wrapped dishes in Kansas City in 2022
What is a dumpling? It’s a broad class of dishes that consist of pieces of dough often wrapped around a filling. Many wonderful culinary traditions and cuisines, found in cultures around the world, fall into this category. “Dumplings, to me, bring to mind dim sum and Chinese dumplings,” says...
KCTV 5
‘I don’t want to move to Manhattan’: Another Kansas family comes forward with concerns about Kansas DCF
TONGANOXIE, Kan (KCTV) – Another Kansas family has come forward calling out Cornerstones and the Kansas Department of Children and families. Jackie Schooler has been caring three siblings, ages 5, 10 and 12. They came to her three years ago. KCTV5 has reported extensively on their sister’s story.
northwestmoinfo.com
KC Mayor Quinton Lucas Opposes Amendment 4, Which Would Require 25% Minimum Funding for KCPD
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas speaks at a news conference Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in front of the former home of baseball great Satchel Paige in the Santa Fe neighborhood of Kansas City, Mo. City officials announced the selection of a local group to restore the historic building. (Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP)
Rain impacts Kansas City-area high school football playoffs
Some Kansas City area school districts are making changes to kickoff for football playoff games because of the rain and weather.
Woman says Kansas City officers used excessive force; KCPD investigating
A Kansas City woman said her late-night walk turned brutal when she was attacked by a Kansas City, Missouri police officer.
KCTV 5
KCMO police in standoff with domestic violence suspect
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers from the Kansas City Missouri Police Department called tactical officers and negotiators into a standoff with an accused domestic violence suspect on Sunday. Police said they were called at 10:40 a.m. Sunday morning to the 8600 block of E. 61st Terrace in regard to...
momcollective.com
GloWild at the Kansas City Zoo
If you haven’t experienced GloWild at the Zoo, you need to add this to your list!. GloWild is a unique lantern festival at the Kansas City Zoo that runs through December. 11. Along a one mile path through the zoo you’ll experience beautiful silk lanterns shaped like animals, flowers, dragons, and even iconic Kansas City spots like City Market and the Kauffman Center. It takes about 90 minutes to walk through the lantern displays and there are many spots along the way to stop and take photos. Time your entrance for sunset so you can experience the lanterns in the dark and still get home before it gets too late.
Comments / 0