Parkville, MO

Related
The Center Square

Missouri voters to decide Kansas City police budget through Amendment Four

(The Center Square) – Missourians statewide will be asked on Nov. 8 to amend its Constitution to increase minimum funding for a police force controlled by a state board. There's only one department controlled by the state – Kansas City – but it's not mentioned in the ballot language. So voters will decide whether or not to mandate a state-controlled police department should receive 20% of a city's budget.
kcur.org

Missouri's Amendment 4 boils down to one core question: Who should control KCPD?

Across Missouri, voters will weigh in on Amendment 4 next Tuesday. The measure would allow the state to require more funding for the Kansas City Police Department. The constitutional amendment doesn’t specifically mention Kansas City — it would allow the Missouri Legislature to require increased minimum funding for a police force established by a state board of commissioners before Dec. 31, 2026, to ensure additional resources to serve the community.
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Leavenworth County, KS

Leavenworth County is located in the northeastern section of Kansas and west of the Missouri River, the hidden gem of the Midwest. Named after a distinguished American officer during the War of 1812, Leavenworth County is one of the first 33 counties formed by the first government in the territory.
KCTV 5

KCMO police in standoff with domestic violence suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers from the Kansas City Missouri Police Department called tactical officers and negotiators into a standoff with an accused domestic violence suspect on Sunday. Police said they were called at 10:40 a.m. Sunday morning to the 8600 block of E. 61st Terrace in regard to...
momcollective.com

GloWild at the Kansas City Zoo

If you haven’t experienced GloWild at the Zoo, you need to add this to your list!. GloWild is a unique lantern festival at the Kansas City Zoo that runs through December. 11. Along a one mile path through the zoo you’ll experience beautiful silk lanterns shaped like animals, flowers, dragons, and even iconic Kansas City spots like City Market and the Kauffman Center. It takes about 90 minutes to walk through the lantern displays and there are many spots along the way to stop and take photos. Time your entrance for sunset so you can experience the lanterns in the dark and still get home before it gets too late.
