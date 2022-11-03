Read full article on original website
First Monkeypox-Related Death of New Jersey ResidentMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Construction Crooks Rob Concrete from Bronx BizBronxVoiceBronx, NY
70-year-old Woman Beaten to Death, Demented Husband, Prime Suspectjustpene50Rosedale, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Victim Suffers Broken Cheekbone In Hudson County Walmart Assault: Police
A Hudson County man is in police custody, after authorities say he assaulted a shopper at Walmart. Police said Gerald Rainey, 34, of Secaucus, punched the victim at Walmart on Oct. 14, breaking their cheekbone, town Police Chief Dennis Miller told Daily Voice. Rainey was arrested Thursday, Nov. 3, according...
Woman Instructed To Shoot Paterson Victim Misses, 2 Charged With Attempted Murder: Prosecutor
A Pennsylvania woman and a Newark woman have both been charged with attempted murder after one handed the other a gun, instructing her to shoot at a 31-year-old female victim who was not struck over the weekend in Paterson, authorities said. It started sometime before 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, Nov....
Man Wanted For Questioning In Newark Shooting
Newark police seek the public’s help in locating a 31-year-old man who is wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting, authorities said. Zyquwan Barnes is sought in connection with the shooting that occurred on Oct. 22, according to Newark Public Safety Fritz G. Fragé. At approximately 7:25...
Woman Sought In Connection With Summer Newark Shooting
Police seek the public's help in locating an East Orange woman wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting. Shooting. Nia Servance, 34, may have information to share in the shooting that occurred on June 25, according to Newark Public Safety Fritz G. Fragé. At approximately 1:52 a.m., police responded...
Newark city worker shot and wounded Monday, after shooting of 2 officers last week
A Newark city worker was shot and wounded on the job Monday, authorities said, the third city employee shot within six days after two police officers were injured last week. In Monday’s incident, Newark Police officers responded to a report of shots fired just after 11 a.m. at St. Charles Street near Komorn Street, in the city’s Ironbound section, according to a statement Monday afternoon from the city’s public safety director, Fritz Fragé.
Two Nabbed With Loaded Glock During Inwood Traffic Stop, Police Say
Two people were nabbed with a loaded Glock-19 during a traffic stop on Long Island. The incident took place in Inwood around 12:50 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 5 on Burnside Avenue. According to Nassau County detectives, officers on patrol spotted a 2021 Toyota failing to maintain its lane while traveling eastbound on Burnside Avenue.
police1.com
Woman used her car as a shield, provided aid after 2 N.J. cops were shot
NEWARK, N.J. — A woman has been hailed a hero after assisting two Newark police officers who were shot while serving a warrant last week. News 12 New Jersey spoke to the unnamed woman who moved her car in the path of incoming gunfire to help shield the officers from getting struck again. Officer Johnny Aquino had been hit in the neck and shoulder, and Officer Jabrill Paul had been shot in the leg.
Man arrested for attempted armed robbery of Newburgh bank
Police say Basil Martusevich was armed with a gun when he entered the Bank of America on Route 300.
NBC New York
Harlem Man Arrested for Girlfriend's Murder After Body Parts Found in Suitcases
An arrest has been made in the murder case of D'Asia Johnson, the 22-year-old woman found dismembered and stuffed in suitcases left inside a Brooklyn apartment in September. Police arrested Justin Williams, 24, on charges of murder and concealment of a human corpse on Monday, nearly seven weeks after Johnson was discovered. The Harlem man, previously identified by sources as the victim's boyfriend, had been questioned by authorities last month in her killing, sources had said.
Man shot in Jersey City Saturday night
A man was shot in the abdomen in Jersey City late Saturday night, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred on Clinton Avenue near West Side Avenue just after 11 p.m., city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. The 32-year-old was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening....
New Jersey school bus driver arrested on over 40 charges after hit-and-run, DUI: police
WOODLAND PARK, N.J. (PIX11) — A high school bus driver was arrested Friday on over 40 charges of endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly driving a school bus full of Passaic County Technical Institute students while under the influence, police said. Police were called about a possible hit-and-run crash involving a school bus […]
Man placed gun against cop’s face and started firing, document detailing shooting reveals
The man who shot and wounded two Newark police officers at an apartment building Tuesday placed his gun on the face of one of the cops and started firing, documents detailing the incident acquired by NJ Advance Media show. Officers Johnny Aquino and Jabril Paul were dispatched to an apartment...
Two arrested in Hudson drug task force probe; $35K in cash, drugs seized
More than $35,000 in cash and drugs, a handgun and two high-capacity magazines were seized, and two men were arrested in a Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force investigation. Talha Khan 27, of Jersey City, and Hameem Khan, 21, of Rosendale, New York, were charged with multiple drugs...
North Jersey fugitive wanted for murder captured in Guatemala
PLAINFIELD, NJ – A man wanted for a fatal stabbing that took place in Plainfield in 2003 has been arrested in Guatemala this week. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested the 56-year-old fugitive back in March, and he was extradited to New Jersey early Friday morning. 56-year-old Fausto Ramiro Santos Carill was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree and fourth-degree weapons offenses in connection with the death of 49-year-old Martha Morales. According to police, on July 23, 2003, members of the Plainfield Police Department responded to the 600 block of East Third Street and found Morales inside an apartment she shared with Fausto Carillo.Morales had sustained multiple fatal stab The post North Jersey fugitive wanted for murder captured in Guatemala appeared first on Shore News Network.
Paterson school bus driver charged with 42 counts of child endangerment
A school bus driver has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence while driving a school bus transporting students to the Passaic County Technical Institute, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Juan Gonzalez, 51, of Paterson, has been charged with 42 counts of endangering the welfare of...
hudsoncountyview.com
Prosecutor: Jersey City probe leads to seizure of handgun, 170 pounds of cocaine, and $20k
A Jersey City narcotics investigation led to the seizure of a handgun, 170 pounds of cocaine, four pounds of marijuana, prescription drugs, and $20,000 cash, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Talha Khan, 27, of Jersey City, and Hameem Khan, 21, of Rosendale, New York, are each facing 25 charges...
NJ Troopers: Armed Man Pretended to be Prosecutor, Scams Cash From Victim
New Jersey State Police are asking for your help with identifying a man wanted for allegedly scamming and robbing a victim in Morris Plains. Troopers say on the evening of October 21st, the suspect called the victim pretending to be a New York prosecutor and advised that a family member had been in a car accident with a pregnant woman.
2nd officer hurt in Newark shooting released from hospital
NEWARK, N.J. -- The second police officer who was shot and wounded by a suspect in Newark was released from the hospital Friday.Police say two officers were trying to question 30-year-old Kendall Howard about a previous shooting incident Tuesday when Howard allegedly opened fire, striking one officer in the leg and another officer in the neck.READ MORE: Exclusive video shows moments after 2 Newark police officers shot, dramatic rescueBoth were taken to University Hospital. The officer who was shot in the leg was released Wednesday evening.The officer who was shot in the neck was released Friday.Howard was taken into custody late Wednesday morning after a nearly 24-hour manhunt. He was charged with two counts of attempted murder and has pleaded not guilty. A detention hearing is set for Nov. 9.
Newark Police Department searching for missing woman
By Newark Police Department NEWARK, NJ – Police Seek the Public’s Help in Locating Missing 56-Year-Old Woman Suffering from Schizophrenia Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé seeks the public’s help in locating Patricia Farmer, 56, reported missing on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Ms. Farmer, who suffers from schizophrenia, was last seen at approximately 11 a.m. in the area of Richelieu Terrace near Cliff Street. Detectives investigating this incident seek the public’s help in quickly locating Ms. Farmer, who resides in East Orange but was visiting a family member when she went missing. Ms. Farmer is described as 5’6” tall The post Newark Police Department searching for missing woman appeared first on Shore News Network.
newportdispatch.com
4 arrested following theft of catalytic converters from RCT busses
LYNDON — Four people from Newark were arrested on Tuesday in connection to a local theft. Police say they opened an investigation on Tuesday into the theft of 7 catalytic converters from RCT busses at the Rural Community Transport facility on Industrial Parkway in Lyndon. Following an investigation, police...
