NEWARK, N.J. -- The second police officer who was shot and wounded by a suspect in Newark was released from the hospital Friday.Police say two officers were trying to question 30-year-old Kendall Howard about a previous shooting incident Tuesday when Howard allegedly opened fire, striking one officer in the leg and another officer in the neck.READ MORE: Exclusive video shows moments after 2 Newark police officers shot, dramatic rescueBoth were taken to University Hospital. The officer who was shot in the leg was released Wednesday evening.The officer who was shot in the neck was released Friday.Howard was taken into custody late Wednesday morning after a nearly 24-hour manhunt. He was charged with two counts of attempted murder and has pleaded not guilty. A detention hearing is set for Nov. 9.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO