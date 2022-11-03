ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Daily Voice

Man Wanted For Questioning In Newark Shooting

Newark police seek the public’s help in locating a 31-year-old man who is wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting, authorities said. Zyquwan Barnes is sought in connection with the shooting that occurred on Oct. 22, according to Newark Public Safety Fritz G. Fragé. At approximately 7:25...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman Sought In Connection With Summer Newark Shooting

Police seek the public's help in locating an East Orange woman wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting. Shooting. Nia Servance, 34, may have information to share in the shooting that occurred on June 25, according to Newark Public Safety Fritz G. Fragé. At approximately 1:52 a.m., police responded...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Newark city worker shot and wounded Monday, after shooting of 2 officers last week

A Newark city worker was shot and wounded on the job Monday, authorities said, the third city employee shot within six days after two police officers were injured last week. In Monday’s incident, Newark Police officers responded to a report of shots fired just after 11 a.m. at St. Charles Street near Komorn Street, in the city’s Ironbound section, according to a statement Monday afternoon from the city’s public safety director, Fritz Fragé.
NEWARK, NJ
police1.com

Woman used her car as a shield, provided aid after 2 N.J. cops were shot

NEWARK, N.J. — A woman has been hailed a hero after assisting two Newark police officers who were shot while serving a warrant last week. News 12 New Jersey spoke to the unnamed woman who moved her car in the path of incoming gunfire to help shield the officers from getting struck again. Officer Johnny Aquino had been hit in the neck and shoulder, and Officer Jabrill Paul had been shot in the leg.
NEWARK, NJ
NBC New York

Harlem Man Arrested for Girlfriend's Murder After Body Parts Found in Suitcases

An arrest has been made in the murder case of D'Asia Johnson, the 22-year-old woman found dismembered and stuffed in suitcases left inside a Brooklyn apartment in September. Police arrested Justin Williams, 24, on charges of murder and concealment of a human corpse on Monday, nearly seven weeks after Johnson was discovered. The Harlem man, previously identified by sources as the victim's boyfriend, had been questioned by authorities last month in her killing, sources had said.
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

Man shot in Jersey City Saturday night

A man was shot in the abdomen in Jersey City late Saturday night, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred on Clinton Avenue near West Side Avenue just after 11 p.m., city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. The 32-year-old was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening....
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

North Jersey fugitive wanted for murder captured in Guatemala

PLAINFIELD, NJ – A man wanted for a fatal stabbing that took place in Plainfield in 2003 has been arrested in Guatemala this week. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested the 56-year-old fugitive back in March, and he was extradited to New Jersey early Friday morning. 56-year-old Fausto Ramiro Santos Carill was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree and fourth-degree weapons offenses in connection with the death of 49-year-old Martha Morales.  According to police, on July 23, 2003, members of the Plainfield Police Department responded to the 600 block of East Third Street and found Morales inside an apartment she shared with Fausto Carillo.Morales had sustained multiple fatal stab The post North Jersey fugitive wanted for murder captured in Guatemala appeared first on Shore News Network.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
CBS New York

2nd officer hurt in Newark shooting released from hospital

NEWARK, N.J. -- The second police officer who was shot and wounded by a suspect in Newark was released from the hospital Friday.Police say two officers were trying to question 30-year-old Kendall Howard about a previous shooting incident Tuesday when Howard allegedly opened fire, striking one officer in the leg and another officer in the neck.READ MORE: Exclusive video shows moments after 2 Newark police officers shot, dramatic rescueBoth were taken to University Hospital. The officer who was shot in the leg was released Wednesday evening.The officer who was shot in the neck was released Friday.Howard was taken into custody late Wednesday morning after a nearly 24-hour manhunt. He was charged with two counts of attempted murder and has pleaded not guilty. A detention hearing is set for Nov. 9.
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Newark Police Department searching for missing woman

By Newark Police Department NEWARK, NJ – Police Seek the Public’s Help in Locating Missing 56-Year-Old Woman Suffering from Schizophrenia Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé seeks the public’s help in locating Patricia Farmer, 56, reported missing on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Ms. Farmer, who suffers from schizophrenia, was last seen at approximately 11 a.m. in the area of Richelieu Terrace near Cliff Street. Detectives investigating this incident seek the public’s help in quickly locating Ms. Farmer, who resides in East Orange but was visiting a family member when she went missing. Ms. Farmer is described as 5’6” tall The post Newark Police Department searching for missing woman appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
newportdispatch.com

4 arrested following theft of catalytic converters from RCT busses

LYNDON — Four people from Newark were arrested on Tuesday in connection to a local theft. Police say they opened an investigation on Tuesday into the theft of 7 catalytic converters from RCT busses at the Rural Community Transport facility on Industrial Parkway in Lyndon. Following an investigation, police...
LYNDON, VT

