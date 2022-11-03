Deep Divides In This Orange County School Board Election. Last year, Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified’s two most conservative board members eventually supported adopting an ethnic studies class. But around the same time, the school board banned the teaching of critical race theory. This tug-of-war over values is coming to a head this election, as the long-time incumbents face political newbies who are promising to keep race and gender identity issues out of schools.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO