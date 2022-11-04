Read full article on original website
Related
Dolly Parton Sings All-Star ‘Jolene’ With Pink, Brandi Carlile, and…Rob Halford?!…at Rock Hall Induction
Dolly Parton capped off her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with a performance of her signature song, “Jolene.” The country icon didn’t go it alone: Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Annie Lennox, Pat Benatar, and Pink — who inducted Parton — were among the all-star cast joining her onstage. But the real wild card was the “Metal God” himself, Rob Halford, who was also inducted into the Rock Hall with his band Judas Priest.
CMA Awards 2005: Miranda Lambert Literally Sets The Stage On Fire With Debut CMA Performance Of “Kerosene”
With the CMA’s right around the corner, we’ve been taking a look back at some of the greatest moments on the show throughout the years. From Alan Jackson’s 1999 protest performance of “Choices”, to Waylon Jennings’ 1975 acceptance speech, to Sturgill Simpson’s iconic busking performance outside of Bridgestone Arena and plenty more, we’ve seen wild stuff happen since the shows inception in 1967.
Loretta Lynn remembered in touching tribute by Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift, and Keith Urban
Nearly a month after the death of country legend Loretta Lynn, the "Coal Miner's Daughter" has been properly memorialized in a celebration of not only her life but also of her music. On Sunday, CMT and Sandbox Productions, alongside Lynn's family, gathered alongside the industry's biggest names, such as Little...
Vince Gill Honors Loretta Lynn on the Grand Ole Opry With ‘Go Rest High on That Mountain’
Vince Gill paid tribute to the late Loretta Lynn on the Grand Ole Opry stage recently. He performed his legendary track “Go Rest High on That Mountain.” He was joined by Steve Wariner, Ricky Skaggs, Chapel Hart, Deana Carter, Bill Anderson and Riders in the Sky for the performance. Check out video of the performance below.
CMA Awards 1995: Shania Twain Flirts With Johnny Cash, Tim McGraw, Travis Tritt And More During Performance Of “Any Man Of Mine”
I wanna be Shania Twain when I grow up. Of course, she’s the undisputed queen of pop country, and has always done things her way. And back at the 1995 CMA Awards, her unabashed confidence was on full display. She took the stage to perform her hit “Any Man...
Dolly Parton Leads Rock Hall ‘Jolene’ Jam With Rob Halford and More
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Dolly Parton performed her signature hit "Jolene" at Saturday's induction ceremony, leading an all-star ensemble that included fellow inductees Rob Halford, Pat Benatar, Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon, Eurythmics' Annie Lennox and many more. Backed throughout her performance by Zac Brown Band, Parton...
Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen Among 2022 CMA Awards Performers
The Nov. 9 broadcast will open with a tribute to the late singer-songwriter Loretta Lynn. The first round of performers for the upcoming 56th annual CMA Awards was announced Tuesday morning, and it includes a mix of veteran hitmakers and rising artists. This year’s performer lineup includes Jimmie Allen, Kelsea...
CMA Awards 1999: Alan Jackson & George Strait’s Middle Finger To Country Radio With “Murder On Music Row” Performance
It’s a week night and you’re winding down after a long day at work, so you decide to run to the gas station and get you a sixer of Bud heavy’s, and flip on the TV for a little while before you call it a night. Typically...
Ex-Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle says all-star Skynyrd tribute album is in the works
This month marks the 45th anniversary of the 1977 plane crash that killed Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Ronnie Van Zant and two other band members. The group’s former drummer, Artimus Pyle, says he’s now putting together a star-studded tribute album to commemorate the tragedy. Pyle, who survived the accident,...
Brantley Gilbert Announces New Album, ‘So Help Me God,’ With Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean Collabs
Brantley Gilbert teased good things to come when he announced his upcoming collaboration with Blake Shelton and Vince Gill called "Heaven by Then," and now he's revealing even more exciting news. Gilbert's sixth studio album, So Help me God, will be released digitally on Nov. 10. The project marks his...
Inside CMT’s Loretta Lynn Memorial: Photos, Video and Backstage Anecdotes from Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile, Margo Price and Others
Emmy Rose, Loretta Lynn’s 23-year-old granddaughter, doesn’t necessarily think of herself as a member of a royal family. But, standing backstage at this week’s live broadcast of the memorial concert and tribute for her grandmother, she establishes exactly what “Mee-maw’s” path and ultimate destination were. “She saw herself as just a coal miners’ daughter, and she was just relaying her story,” Emmy says. “and then she became a queen for being ordinary.” That’s not just an honorary title family members came up with; a good plurality of those who performed or presented on the CMT telecast of “Coal Miner’s Daughter: A...
CMT
Loretta Lynn's Public Memorial Service Announced, Including Performers George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
Loretta Lynn died at 90 years old on Oct. 4 at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. On Oct. 30, CMT and Sandbox Productions will join a slew of artists from the country music community to celebrate her life with a public memorial service. “COAL MINER’S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE & MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN” is set for 7 p.m./6c at the Grand Ole Opry House and will air live on CMT.
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Unveil Rare Live Cover of J.J. Cale’s “Call Me The Breeze”
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers have shared a rare live cover of J.J. Cale’s “Call Me The Breeze.”. The track, which is from the legendary 20-show run from the band at the Fillmore in San Francisco, also debuted with a hand-illustrated video from the late Petty’s estate. The video is drawn by educator and filmmaker Scher.
Vince Gill & Blake Shelton To Join Brantley Gilbert For Upcoming Song “Heaven By Then”
Looks like we have a good one coming our way. I’ll be the first to admit, I’m not a big Brantley Gilbert guy. Don’t get me wrong, “Take It Outside” gets me fired up, and hell, I may have shed a tear to “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do” after my first breakup, but then he drops some garbage like “Rolex On A Redneck” or “Bottoms Up” and it ain’t my bag. For me, that Brantley Gilbert wheelhouse is […] The post Vince Gill & Blake Shelton To Join Brantley Gilbert For Upcoming Song “Heaven By Then” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CMA Awards 2003: Willie Nelson, Hank Jr., Kris Kristofferson And More Team Up For Star-Studded Tribute To The Late Johnny Cash
What a tribute. With the CMA Awards right around the corner, we’ve been taking a look back at some of the best, and most memorable, moments from throughout the 50-plus years of the show. There’s the time Alan Jackson walked out in the middle of a Beyonce performance, Shania flirted her way to the stage during a performance of “Any Man Of Mine,” and of course, one of my personal favorite’s, the time Sturgill Simpson busked outside of Bridgestone Arena […] The post CMA Awards 2003: Willie Nelson, Hank Jr., Kris Kristofferson And More Team Up For Star-Studded Tribute To The Late Johnny Cash first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Lionel Richie Set to Receive Icon Award at 2022 American Music Awards
On the heels of being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Lionel Richie has been tapped to receive the Icon Award at the 2022 American Music Awards. Richie, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday Night, will be honored with the award at the Nov. 20 AMA ceremony. Dick Clark Productions and ABC said this honor will give Richie — a 17-time AMA winner — the distinction of being “the only artist in history to be featured on the AMAs stage in every decade since the show’s inception.’More from The Hollywood ReporterLionel Richie, Eminem, Dolly...
Devin Dawson Reveals He’s Been Dealing With a Vocal Condition
It's been more than a year since Devin Dawson released his last collection of music with 2021's Pink Slip, and apart from a handful of posts, the singer has been mostly quiet on social media this year, too. In a new interview with SiriusXM the Highway's Storme Warren, Dawson explains...
Tyler Hubbard Reveals Cover Art, Track List for Debut Solo Album
Tyler Hubbard has unveiled the title, cover art and track list for his highly anticipated solo debut album, Tyler Hubbard. Co-produced by Hubbard and Jordan Schmidt, the 18-track record will drop on Jan. 27, 2023. “I know the importance and the value of this first album and really setting the...
Ryan Bingham & Nikki Lane Team Up For Cover Of Billy Joe Shaver’s “Ride Me Down Easy”
The latest installment of this phenomenal Billy Joe Shaver tribute album is here. Produced by Charlie Sexton and Freddy Fletcher, Live Forever: A Tribute To Billy Joe Shaver, features an incredible cast of artists including Willie Nelson and Lucinda Williams, George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Nathaniel Rateliff, Ryan Bingham and Nikki Lane, Steve Earle, Edie Brickell, Rodney Crowell, Margo Price, Allison Russell, and Amanda Shires.
CMA Awards 2015: Chris Stapleton Delivers Breakout Performance Of “Tennessee Whiskey” Alongside Justin Timberlake
It truly is mind boggling that 2015 was a whopping seven years ago. For me, I was just a senior in high school trying to figure out what in the hell I was gonna do with my life, and also in the midst of discovering the likes of Tyler Childers, Turnpike Troubadours, Sturgill Simpson, and more, after getting fed up with the overproduced, poorly written bullshit that was plaguing the radio of my tiny two door ’98 Toyota Tacoma.
Comments / 0