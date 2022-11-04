ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Dolly Parton Sings All-Star ‘Jolene’ With Pink, Brandi Carlile, and…Rob Halford?!…at Rock Hall Induction

Dolly Parton capped off her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with a performance of her signature song, “Jolene.” The country icon didn’t go it alone: Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Annie Lennox, Pat Benatar, and Pink — who inducted Parton — were among the all-star cast joining her onstage. But the real wild card was the “Metal God” himself, Rob Halford, who was also inducted into the Rock Hall with his band Judas Priest.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Whiskey Riff

CMA Awards 2005: Miranda Lambert Literally Sets The Stage On Fire With Debut CMA Performance Of “Kerosene”

With the CMA’s right around the corner, we’ve been taking a look back at some of the greatest moments on the show throughout the years. From Alan Jackson’s 1999 protest performance of “Choices”, to Waylon Jennings’ 1975 acceptance speech, to Sturgill Simpson’s iconic busking performance outside of Bridgestone Arena and plenty more, we’ve seen wild stuff happen since the shows inception in 1967.
Variety

Inside CMT’s Loretta Lynn Memorial: Photos, Video and Backstage Anecdotes from Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile, Margo Price and Others

Emmy Rose, Loretta Lynn’s 23-year-old granddaughter, doesn’t necessarily think of herself as a member of a royal family. But, standing backstage at this week’s live broadcast of the memorial concert and tribute for her grandmother, she establishes exactly what “Mee-maw’s” path and ultimate destination were. “She saw herself as just a coal miners’ daughter, and she was just relaying her story,” Emmy says. “and then she became a queen for being ordinary.” That’s not just an honorary title family members came up with; a good plurality of those who performed or presented on the CMT telecast of “Coal Miner’s Daughter: A...
TENNESSEE STATE
CMT

Loretta Lynn's Public Memorial Service Announced, Including Performers George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Loretta Lynn died at 90 years old on Oct. 4 at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. On Oct. 30, CMT and Sandbox Productions will join a slew of artists from the country music community to celebrate her life with a public memorial service. “COAL MINER’S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE & MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN” is set for 7 p.m./6c at the Grand Ole Opry House and will air live on CMT.
HURRICANE MILLS, TN
Whiskey Riff

Vince Gill & Blake Shelton To Join Brantley Gilbert For Upcoming Song “Heaven By Then”

Looks like we have a good one coming our way. I’ll be the first to admit, I’m not a big Brantley Gilbert guy. Don’t get me wrong, “Take It Outside” gets me fired up, and hell, I may have shed a tear to “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do” after my first breakup, but then he drops some garbage like “Rolex On A Redneck” or “Bottoms Up”  and it ain’t my bag. For me, that Brantley Gilbert wheelhouse is […] The post Vince Gill & Blake Shelton To Join Brantley Gilbert For Upcoming Song “Heaven By Then” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whiskey Riff

CMA Awards 2003: Willie Nelson, Hank Jr., Kris Kristofferson And More Team Up For Star-Studded Tribute To The Late Johnny Cash

What a tribute. With the CMA Awards right around the corner, we’ve been taking a look back at some of the best, and most memorable, moments from throughout the 50-plus years of the show. There’s the time Alan Jackson walked out in the middle of a Beyonce performance, Shania flirted her way to the stage during a performance of “Any Man Of Mine,” and of course, one of my personal favorite’s, the time Sturgill Simpson busked outside of Bridgestone Arena […] The post CMA Awards 2003: Willie Nelson, Hank Jr., Kris Kristofferson And More Team Up For Star-Studded Tribute To The Late Johnny Cash first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Hollywood Reporter

Lionel Richie Set to Receive Icon Award at 2022 American Music Awards

On the heels of being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Lionel Richie has been tapped to receive the Icon Award at the 2022 American Music Awards. Richie, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday Night, will be honored with the award at the Nov. 20 AMA ceremony. Dick Clark Productions and ABC said this honor will give Richie — a 17-time AMA winner — the distinction of being “the only artist in history to be featured on the AMAs stage in every decade since the show’s inception.’More from The Hollywood ReporterLionel Richie, Eminem, Dolly...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Whiskey Riff

Ryan Bingham & Nikki Lane Team Up For Cover Of Billy Joe Shaver’s “Ride Me Down Easy”

The latest installment of this phenomenal Billy Joe Shaver tribute album is here. Produced by Charlie Sexton and Freddy Fletcher, Live Forever: A Tribute To Billy Joe Shaver, features an incredible cast of artists including Willie Nelson and Lucinda Williams, George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Nathaniel Rateliff, Ryan Bingham and Nikki Lane, Steve Earle, Edie Brickell, Rodney Crowell, Margo Price, Allison Russell, and Amanda Shires.
Whiskey Riff

CMA Awards 2015: Chris Stapleton Delivers Breakout Performance Of “Tennessee Whiskey” Alongside Justin Timberlake

It truly is mind boggling that 2015 was a whopping seven years ago. For me, I was just a senior in high school trying to figure out what in the hell I was gonna do with my life, and also in the midst of discovering the likes of Tyler Childers, Turnpike Troubadours, Sturgill Simpson, and more, after getting fed up with the overproduced, poorly written bullshit that was plaguing the radio of my tiny two door ’98 Toyota Tacoma.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy