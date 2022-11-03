Read full article on original website
Man arrested at Sears Lane homeless encampment sentenced to four years in prison
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The man arrested more than a year ago at a Burlington Homeless encampment has been sentenced to prison time. Robert Renner is facing four years behind bars with three years of supervised release following his arrest last October at the Sears Lane homeless encampment. Police said...
WCAX
Barre gun owner sued for negligence in child’s shooting death; Burlington pushes for new gun laws
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The parents of a child who died after getting his hands on an unlocked, loaded pistol are suing the gun owner. The legal case in Barre comes as Burlington makes a new push for local gun laws, including a safe storage mandate. A 3-year-old gained access...
WCAX
Police: 1 man dead following shooting in Rutland City
RUTLAND CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say one man is dead following a shooting in Rutland City. The Rutland City police chief says it happened near the intersection of State Street and Cleveland Avenue. Police say they responded to the area and found a crashed vehicle about a quarter of...
WCAX
St. Johnsbury Police seize Fentanyl from shooting suspect’s apartment
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A 44-year old St. Johnsbury woman has been booked for possession of Fentanyl. Police say Heather Smith was arrested Friday afternoon while riding as a passenger in a car on Route 5 in St. Johnsbury. She was wanted for questioning after a shooting incident, and after officers armed with a search warrant said they found quantities of Fentanyl in her St. Johnsbury apartment. She must face a judge in January.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for unlawful mischief in Pittsford
PITTSFORD — A 30-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Pittsford early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a disturbance at a home at around 2:30 a.m. Police say that Johnathan Shaw, of Pittsford, made entry into a home despite repeated orders to leave. Following an...
newportdispatch.com
Police: Driver in hit-and-run crash in Montpelier identified
MONTPELIER — A 40-year-old man from Barre was cited following a crash in East Montpelier last month. On October 9, authorities were notified of a single-vehicle crash into a guardrail on Vermont Route 14 south at around 2:30 a.m. Police found the involved vehicle abandoned when they arrived. Following...
WCAX
Vermont police ask public for help finding wanted man
COVENTRY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are asking the public for help finding a wanted man who was involved in a serious car crash. Investigators say Landon Outlaw, 40, of Liberty Hill, Texas, failed to stop at the intersection of Route 5 and Route 14 in Coventry and crashed into another car.
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle crash in Killington leads to charges
KILLINGTON — A 41-year-old woman was arrested for DUI following a crash in Killington on Saturday. The single-vehicle crash took place on East Mountain Road at around 12:00 p.m. Police identified the driver as Amanda Davies, of Killington. Through the course of the investigation, police say they observed several...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for trespassing at Mosaic in Lyndonville
LYNDONVILLE — A 51-year-old man from Bradford was arrested following an incident in Lyndonville yesterday. Authorities were notified that Raymond Tylicki was in violation of a no-trespass order at Mosaic on Broad Street at around 2:45 p.m. Police were advised that Tylicki had left, and was heading south on...
Person of interest in St. Johnsbury shooting arrested on drug charge
Police have charged Heather Smith, 44, with fentanyl possession after a Saturday traffic stop.
mynbc5.com
Vermont man crashes car into home in Jericho
JERICHO, Vt. — A Vermont man is recovering after crashing a car into a home in Jericho on Saturday morning. Vermont State Police were called to the home at the intersection of River Road and Route 15 around 4 a.m. after receiving a call about the crash. Troopers said...
WCAX
Former St. Albans police officer in court for sentencing
Election Day now just two days away, and the candidates have put on a final push to get out the vote. A twin engine plane traveling from Vermont to Long Island crashed Saturday in a West Babylon cemetery. 25 years and the Indoor Flea Market continues to draw a crowd.
newportdispatch.com
Police pursuit ends in arrest in Hartford
HARTFORD — A 66-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested for DUI following an incident in Hartford on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified of a pursuit coming from New Hampshire into Vermont on I-89 at around 11:20 p.m. Police say the vehicle stopped for New Hampshire Troopers after approximately...
WCAX
West Haven man sentenced to 21 months for illegal guns
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A West Haven man has been sentenced to 21 months in prison after he was convicted of illegally possessing several guns. Federal authorities say Michael Brillon, 59, a convicted felon. was the target of a search for stolen guns in January at his home. During the search, ATF agents seized an SAR Arms 9mm semi-automatic pistol, two rifles, and a large quantity of marijuana.
WGME
Police: Intoxicated Massachusetts man arrested after multi-state chase
ENFIELD, NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) – Police in New Hampshire say a man was arrested for driving under the influence after a drawn-out chase that ended in Vermont Thursday night. Police responded to reports of an erratic driver on I-89 near Lebanon around 11 p.m. Troopers say they tried to pull the driver over but he refused to stop, continuing along the highway slowly and crossing between lanes without signaling.
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman breaks into South Burlington home, armed with a knife
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont woman is behind bars after breaking into and barricading herself inside of a South Burlington home. Police say 34-year-old Teilya Brunet broke into a home on Forest St. armed with a knife around 10:15 p.m. Friday. Officials say Brunet knew the homeowner and...
newportdispatch.com
Police: Man busted doing drugs in Rutland Walmart parking lot
RUTLAND — A 39-year-old man from Salisbury was arrested in Rutland yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that a man was seen using drugs in a vehicle in the parking lot of Walmart. Police say they located the suspect inside a running vehicle with drug paraphernalia inside. As the...
Burlington Bar Could Lose Permit Over Noise Complaint
Burlington city councilors will debate whether to revoke or suspend an entertainment permit for Orlando's Bar & Lounge after hearing complaints that the venue has repeatedly let bands play past permitted hours. The downtown bar is allowed to have live, amplified music on its outdoor patio until 10:30 p.m. on...
colchestersun.com
Car crashes into Colchester house on Main St.
At around 7 a.m. this morning, a car crashed into a house on Main Street in Colchester. According to a Nov. 7 release from Colchester Police, the driver of the vehicle was traveling east on Main Street near the Our Lady of Grace Church when it struck another vehicle. The...
newportdispatch.com
Man busted for stealing beer in Fair Haven
FAIR HAVEN — A 31-year-old man was arrested for retail theft in Fair Haven on Sunday. Authorities say they were notified of a theft at Tennybrook on Main Street. Police say that Justin T. Schroeder allegedly grabbed two 12-packs of Labatt’s beer and fled the store without paying for it.
