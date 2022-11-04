Read full article on original website
wildcatsports.com
Wildcats Defeated By #6 Seawolves in Straight Sets
ANCHORAGE, Alaska. - The Central Washington University volleyball team traveled to Anchorage to take on #6 Alaska Anchorage Saturday night. In front of a record-breaking crowd, the Wildcats fell short to the Seawolves. 3,888 people turned out to watch the contest, and 3,888 people were not disappointed in this back-and-forth action-packed contest. UAA took it in three sets (25-20, 28-26, 25-22).
wildcatsports.com
Wildcats Fall Short of Upset at #2 Rams
Box Score SAN ANGELO, Texas - After taking an early 9-0 lead, the Central Washington University football team had some offensive woes, leading to a 12-22 loss at the #2 Angelo State Rams. "I'm proud of the effort our kids played with in all 3 phases of the game, but...
alaskasportsreport.com
Tales From The Trails: UAF’s hometown heroes Kendall Kramer and Naomi Bailey dominate GNAC cross country hand-in-hand
Gotta hand it to UAF runners Kendall Kramer and Naomi Bailey – the distance duo from Fairbanks crushed the Great Northwest Athletic Conference cross-country championships Saturday, and did it hand-in-hand. Kramer and Bailey, who finished holding hands in Monmouth, Ore., after running away from the field over six kilometers...
wildcatsports.com
Wildcats, Running Eagles to Face Off on Senior Day
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - The Central Washington University women's rugby team will honor three seniors on Saturday with a matchup against the Life University Running Eagles in the last game of the D1 Elite regular season. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. The Wildcats have three seniors that'll be honored pregame:...
wildcatsports.com
Central Washington Hires Chris James as Associate Athletic Director for Development
Ellensburg, Wash. – Central Washington is excited to announce the hiring of Wildcat athletic alum Chris James as Associate Athletic Director for Development. James returns to CWU after working in various sales capacities within the Ellensburg area. As a student-athlete, James led the Wildcat football team to 3 GNAC titles in 2004, 05, and 08.
alaskasnewssource.com
Prepare for cold air, with winter sun too
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A winter storm that dropped a new blanket of snow on Southcentral Alaska has moved east and south. The Interior from Fairbanks-east is under a Winter Weather Advisory for snow as a result of the moisture that drove north from Southcentral. With the storm gone, cold...
Natives radicalized against farms block bridge to state agricultural land meant for food sustainability in Alaska
The Nenana Tribe and the radical Native Movement out of Fairbanks have blocked a bridge to the new agricultural district outside of the City of Nenana, where 26 of 27 state parcels have been sold to private entities for the purpose of growing food for Alaska. The tribe and Native Movement say that the bridge to the area belongs to the tribe.
Gizmodo
Hell Yeah, There’s a Musk Ox Cam
The University of Alaska Fairbanks has teamed up with Explore.org, an organization with a network of live nature cams, to launch a webcam that gives you a live look at the university’s musk oxen, reindeer, and bison. The webcam shows a pasture at the university’s Robert G. White Large...
alaskasnewssource.com
Fairbanks police investigating death of 1-year-old girl
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Fairbanks police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old girl, according to a press release from the Fairbanks Police Department. Content Warning: This article contains information that some readers might find disturbing. Specific details have been omitted to protect the victims’ identities. Fairbanks Emergency Communications...
Yakima Herald Republic
U.S. Army conducts live-fire HIMARS training at Yakima Training Center
YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER — By the time the three soldiers stepped out of the HIMARS — High Mobility Artillery Rocket System — they operate, they had been at work for more than 24 hours straight. After waking in the middle of the night the day before at...
Check This Map of Yakima Gangs Before Walking Late at Night
There used to be a website, Northwest Gangs that would highlight gang areas of any town in the northwest. Unfortunately, that site is no longer around but the maps of Yakima and other area towns still exist. Here's a look at the gang map for Yakima and other surrounding towns.
kpq.com
Chelan PUD Receives Designer Recommendation for Former Headquarters on 5th Street
Multiple Wenatchee government agencies submitted a recommendation for the Chelan PUD Board of Commissioners to select GTS Development to develop the PUD’s former headquarters on Fifth Street. Chelan PUD is moving from their current headquarters on Fifth Street, which is currently a 332,900 sq. ft. building, to their new...
