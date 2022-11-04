ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbanks, AK

wildcatsports.com

Wildcats Defeated By #6 Seawolves in Straight Sets

ANCHORAGE, Alaska. - The Central Washington University volleyball team traveled to Anchorage to take on #6 Alaska Anchorage Saturday night. In front of a record-breaking crowd, the Wildcats fell short to the Seawolves. 3,888 people turned out to watch the contest, and 3,888 people were not disappointed in this back-and-forth action-packed contest. UAA took it in three sets (25-20, 28-26, 25-22).
ANCHORAGE, AK
wildcatsports.com

Wildcats Fall Short of Upset at #2 Rams

Box Score SAN ANGELO, Texas - After taking an early 9-0 lead, the Central Washington University football team had some offensive woes, leading to a 12-22 loss at the #2 Angelo State Rams. "I'm proud of the effort our kids played with in all 3 phases of the game, but...
ELLENSBURG, WA
alaskasportsreport.com

Tales From The Trails: UAF’s hometown heroes Kendall Kramer and Naomi Bailey dominate GNAC cross country hand-in-hand

Gotta hand it to UAF runners Kendall Kramer and Naomi Bailey – the distance duo from Fairbanks crushed the Great Northwest Athletic Conference cross-country championships Saturday, and did it hand-in-hand. Kramer and Bailey, who finished holding hands in Monmouth, Ore., after running away from the field over six kilometers...
FAIRBANKS, AK
wildcatsports.com

Wildcats, Running Eagles to Face Off on Senior Day

ELLENSBURG, Wash. - The Central Washington University women's rugby team will honor three seniors on Saturday with a matchup against the Life University Running Eagles in the last game of the D1 Elite regular season. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. The Wildcats have three seniors that'll be honored pregame:...
ELLENSBURG, WA
wildcatsports.com

Central Washington Hires Chris James as Associate Athletic Director for Development

Ellensburg, Wash. – Central Washington is excited to announce the hiring of Wildcat athletic alum Chris James as Associate Athletic Director for Development. James returns to CWU after working in various sales capacities within the Ellensburg area. As a student-athlete, James led the Wildcat football team to 3 GNAC titles in 2004, 05, and 08.
ELLENSBURG, WA
alaskasnewssource.com

Prepare for cold air, with winter sun too

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A winter storm that dropped a new blanket of snow on Southcentral Alaska has moved east and south. The Interior from Fairbanks-east is under a Winter Weather Advisory for snow as a result of the moisture that drove north from Southcentral. With the storm gone, cold...
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Natives radicalized against farms block bridge to state agricultural land meant for food sustainability in Alaska

The Nenana Tribe and the radical Native Movement out of Fairbanks have blocked a bridge to the new agricultural district outside of the City of Nenana, where 26 of 27 state parcels have been sold to private entities for the purpose of growing food for Alaska. The tribe and Native Movement say that the bridge to the area belongs to the tribe.
NENANA, AK
Gizmodo

Hell Yeah, There’s a Musk Ox Cam

The University of Alaska Fairbanks has teamed up with Explore.org, an organization with a network of live nature cams, to launch a webcam that gives you a live look at the university’s musk oxen, reindeer, and bison. The webcam shows a pasture at the university’s Robert G. White Large...
FAIRBANKS, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Fairbanks police investigating death of 1-year-old girl

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Fairbanks police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old girl, according to a press release from the Fairbanks Police Department. Content Warning: This article contains information that some readers might find disturbing. Specific details have been omitted to protect the victims’ identities. Fairbanks Emergency Communications...
FAIRBANKS, AK

