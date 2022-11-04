Read full article on original website
dayton247now.com
University of Dayton says person in custody after potential threat to campus
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The University of Dayton said Public Safety personnel has a person in custody Monday following a potential threat to campus. The school updated students and faculty less than an hour after its initial report that they believe the person is "believed to be the source of the social media message discovered this morning."
sciotopost.com
Madison County – Ohio State Highway Patrol Seizes 9 Million in Drugs
COLUMBUS – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed a felony drug charge against a man from Mexico after a traffic stop in Madison County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 220 pounds of cocaine worth approximately $9 million. On November 2, at 1:55 p.m., troopers stopped a U-Haul truck...
Ohio sheriff: Man shoots, kills neighbor
OKEANA, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 2700 block of Chapel Road Saturday for a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound. At the scene, deputies found the victim dead. The sheriff’s […]
One trapped, several injured in Dayton crash
Dayton Police and Fire said in a Facebook post that multiple people were injured at that location.
dayton247now.com
Veterans Day ceremonies in the Miami Valley
Veterans Day Program - The Civil War's George Sprecher. Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society, 12 W. George St., Arcanum. Miami Valley Military History Museum, 4 E. Main St., Fairborn. MVCTC Veterans Day Ceremony - 9:45 am-12 pm. Miami Valley Career Technology Center, 6800 Hoke Road, Clayton. Greenville Veterans Day Ceremony...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Train Show brings in train enthusiasts
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Train Show is celebrated 46 years of fun on Sunday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds. The show is one of the oldest and largest model railroad shows in the mid-west featuring displays with hundreds of dealer tables, learning stations and even a train children could ride.
wyso.org
What's on the Nov. 8 ballot? Here's the top local issues, candidates
On Tuesday, voters across the Miami Valley will once again decide on a host of local issues, candidates and tax levies. For a rundown of some of those ballot issues, we spoke with Dayton Daily News Assistant News Editor Jeremy Kelley. He begins with a look at the Montgomery County Commissioners race.
dayton247now.com
North Carolina man accused of killed his father in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- A North Carolina man is behind bars in Clark County, accused of killing his father. Springfield Police say Benjamin A. Votaw, 41, was arrested on a charge of murder early Monday morning. Investigators say he shot his father, 64-year-old Kevin D. Votaw, of Springfield. Police say...
dayton247now.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol release names in Preble County fatal crash
PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person is dead and two injured after a two vehicle crash in Monroe Township, Preble County on Saturday. Jason Buckley, 45, of Lewisburg was driving a Chevrolet Traverse on U.S. 40 when his vehicle went left of center, and struck a Toyota Yaris driven by Curtis Albright 41, of Cambridge City, Indiana., according to the Dayton post of Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers stated the accident happened at 1 p.m. on U.S. near Crescent Road.
One dead after shooting in Springfield
Dispatch reported that one person was shot and is dead and one person is in custody.
dayton247now.com
Montgomery County Auditor finds pricing issues at 15 local Dollar General stores
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Consumers should exercise caution, according to Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith, after 15 nearby Dollar General stores failed pricing inspections earlier this week. On Thursday and Friday, inspectors from the Auditor's office performed price verification tests at 18 of the county's 30 Dollar General shops,...
Choo Choo: Dayton Train Show rolls into the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2022 Dayton Train Show came to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for the weekend. According to the event, the train show took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton. Items that vendors will be […]
dayton247now.com
Fire crews on scene of two house fires on Alaska Street
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews are fighting a working fire in two homes on Alaska Street in Dayton. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says that both homes have been evacuated and there have been no transports to the hospital at this time. Dispatch says that AES has been contacted to turn...
dayton247now.com
"It's not just a convention, it's a family", AcadeCon continues this weekend in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- You can enter a whole new world at the R-P-G Academy 10th annual AcadeCon at the Dayton Convention Center. This is an opportunity for gamers to play board games and meet new people. Organizers shared that this idea all started in a basement with some friends...
Multiple locations in Miami Valley providing free frozen Thanksgiving meals
MIAMI VALLEY — Those in need can get free frozen meals at multiple locations during Miami Valley Meal’s “Turkey Takeaway” event. On Wednesday Nov. 23 frozen Thanksgiving takeaway meals with be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Meals will be available at the following locations and...
bluebonnetnews.com
Dayton City Council OKs separation agreement with city manager
After less than a year as Dayton City Manager, Steve Floyd is no longer employed by the City of Dayton. At a special-called city council meeting on Friday, Dayton City Council unanimously authorized a separation agreement with Floyd, who joined the City in January 2022. “The City of Dayton and...
dayton247now.com
Whaley making campaign stops in Springfield and Dayton today
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley will spend the last several days of the general election campaign traveling across the state to meet with voters. The Whaley campaign will attend two canvass kick offs on Saturday. According to the campaign, the first stop is scheduled at 12...
Fox 19
SWAT called to home in Brown County, dispatch says
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -Deputies and the SWAT team were called to a home in Georgetown Saturday morning, according to Georgetown police. Officers say they were called to West Second Street around 10 a.m. for a man who was having an emotional mental emergency. When police arrived, they discovered that...
300 adults, children to receive new socks and shoes
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The House of Bread and Shoes 4 the Shoeless are partnering together alongside the Charles D. Berry Foundation on Saturday to help give to those in need in the community. A release says that an event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 1:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the […]
dayton.com
Burger chain closes in Washington Twp.
The Burger King at 9189 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Washington Twp. is closed, according to a sign posted on the door of the restaurant. The sign encourages customers to visit the chain’s other locations at 5341 Salem Ave. in Trotwood, 352 E. National Road in Vandalia, 4380 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek or 7607 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. Other nearby locations include 1244 E. Central Ave. in Miamisburg and 3378 Pentagon Park Blvd. in Beavercreek.
