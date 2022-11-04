Steelers 7-round mock draft updated after the Chase Claypool trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a huge splash at the trade deadline when they send wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for the Bears’ second-round pick. In honor of that move, we decided to update our full seven-round mock draft to include that extra pick.

First round-DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia’s Jalen Carter is a massive athlete who can create huge disruptions in the offensive backfield as a pass rusher or run stuffer.

Second round-OT Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse

(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Matthew Bergeron is a power player and earth mover who just overwhelms defenders at the point of attack.

Second round (from Chicago)-C John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

John Michael Schmitz is a huge interior offensive lineman who plays much more athletic than his body type would indicate. An exceptional puller, Schmitz can play center or guard at the next level.

Third round-WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh always finds a way to snatch up sleeper receivers in the middle rounds. Zay Flowers is a threat to score every time he touches the football and plays bigger than he is.

Fourth round-CB Tyrique Stevenson, Miami

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

A transfer player from Georgia, Tyrique Stevenson is a long, athletic press cornerback who plays with supreme confidence.

Seventh round-EDGE Jordan Domineck, Arkansas

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Domineck is a productive outside pass rusher with enough athleticism to chase and tackle but needs time in an NFL strength program.

Seventh round-RB Eric Gray, Oklahoma