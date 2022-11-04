Read full article on original website
dayton247now.com
Election is hours away, how Trump's Ohio visit could impact voters at the polls
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The November 8 General Election is just hours away, with political analysts now calling the U.S. Senate race "A close one," with a lot on the line for Ohioans. On this year's midterm ballots, Ohio Republicans are battling Democrats to keep control of the state government.
House Leader Confirms That Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Could Serve on Oversight Committees if GOP Win Midterms
On November 7, on the eve of the so-called red wave that's predicted by many Republicans as America goes into its midterm elections, GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed that Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene will be eligible to return to serving on oversight committees if elected and if the GOP win.
Kari Lake Makes Chilling Election Day Vow To Reporters
Republican candidate Kari Lake ominously told reporters Tuesday she planned to be their “worst fricking nightmare” for two terms if she wins Arizona’s gubernatorial race. The Donald Trump-backed nominee snapped at a reporter in Phoenix who said he wanted to follow up on a question about her...
Washington Examiner
Dead man reelected in Pennsylvania
A Pennsylvania man who died earlier this year was reelected to his position as a state representative. Democrat Tony DeLuca, the longest-running Pennsylvania state representative, at 39 years, died last month at 85 of lymphoma, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Because of his recent death, election authorities were unable to change the ballots, and many voters chose him over Green Party challenger Queonia "Zarah" Livingston, marked by a sizable lead. A special election will be held to choose a proper candidate to take his seat.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Issues Warning to Ron DeSantis
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, speaking at a rally Monday evening, issued a warning to Ron DeSantis, urging him to avoid running for president in 2024, according to Newsweek.
californiaglobe.com
National Democratic Leadership Denounces Gov. Newsom Over ‘Getting Crushed On Narrative’ Remark
During the weekend, Senate Democrats and other high level members of the Democratic Party denounced claims by California Governor Gavin Newsom made last week that the Democratic Party is getting “crushed on narrative” this election, showing further fracturing of the party only days before the election. Last week,...
Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls
The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
NBC News
Arizona Governor Election Results 2022
It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
JESSE WATTERS: Republicans must get a grip on early voting
Fox News host Jesse Watters raises eyebrows at midterm election results and warns Republicans need a strategy for early voting and mail-in ballots on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'
Factbox-Republicans pick up U.S. House seats from Democrats, lose a Senate seat, Edison Research projects
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Republicans have picked up a net twelve seats in the U.S. House of Representatives that had previously been held by Democrats with 34 of 435 races not yet called, Edison Research projected on Wednesday.
5-term incumbent ousted from 7th Ohio District Court of Appeals
The 7th Ohio District Court of Appeals will get a new judge after the results of Tuesday night's election.
dayton247now.com
Miami Valley Abolitionists host "Love Trumps Hate" event in downtown Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A "community healing event" was held on Monday night in downtown Dayton, protesting former President Trump's visit to Dayton. The Miami Valley Abolitionists hosted the "Love Trumps Hate" event, hoping to provide a safe space to talk and receive resources. Organizers say the goal of the...
