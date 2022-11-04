Read full article on original website
Why Apple's Stock Is Beating Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon
This earnings season has been brutal for big technology companies. Microsoft MSFT, Alphabet GOOG, and Amazon AMZN saw their shares shellacked following their earnings releases. However, Apple AAPL has escaped unscathed, with the stock price rising more than 5% upon reporting. Widen the horizon to the past year, Apple has...
Meta to lay off thousands of employees as stock slides: report
The layoffs could be the largest ever for Facebook's parent company, according to a report.
NASDAQ
Verizon Stock Is Too Cheap to Pass Up
Verizon (NYSE: VZ) stock is trading as if the company is in a structural decline, but there may be some reason for optimism. Broadband is growing and bundles are becoming more compelling. Travis Hoium covers why he thinks this stock is too good to pass up in the video below.
NASDAQ
The Average American Has This Much in Savings. How Do You Compare?
If you're curious as to how well Americans are doing on the savings front, you're probably in good company. Social media and the constant oversharing of information has made many of us increasingly crave information -- information that might otherwise be considered private. But if you want to know how your savings stack up, financial guru Graham Stephan may have an answer.
Mark Zuckerberg's Net Worth Has Dropped by $100 Billion — Including $11 Billion Loss in a Day
Mark Zuckerberg's fortune has taken a substantial hit over the past 13 months. On Thursday, after Meta reported a decline in profits and revenue in its third quarter report, Zuckerberg's worth took a $11 billion hit, according to Forbes and Bloomberg. It marked the second consecutive quarter drop for the company, which had never reported declining sales prior to this year, per Bloomberg.
invezz.com
Cash vs stocks: legendary investor Sam Zell picks a side
Sam Zell says the U.S. economy is headed for a recession. He finds cash more attractive than equities market for now. S&P 500 index is currently down over 20% year-to-date. S&P 500 is trading down on Thursday after the U.S. Fed signalled that rates will have to go higher than previously expected and that it was “very premature” to already be thinking of “pausing”.
1 Internet Stock to Buy Instead of Amazon This Fall
Amid rampant market volatility, tech giant Amazon (AMZN) has lost more than 20% over the past month. Moreover, analysts are pessimistic about its EPS growth. However, quality internet stock Yelp...
tipranks.com
3 Chinese Stocks for Contrarian Investors Only
Generally speaking, Beijing’s consolidation of power under President Xi Jinping poses major concerns for Chinese stocks. Therefore, the bottom might not be in yet for this sector. Nevertheless, three tickers – NTES, ZTO, and VIPS – might offer a compelling speculative gamble. With the major global indices...
Americans are spending record amounts at casinos and airlines — but recent warnings from Amazon and Apple suggest the party may soon be over
Americans are still spending big, but experts agree the party is almost over. The question is when. On Tuesday, the casino operator Caesars, which owns eight casino resorts in Las Vegas, said October's earnings were the "strongest month in the history of Las Vegas" for the company. While a recession...
NASDAQ
Here's a Dividend King to Buy and Hold Forever
During a market downturn like the one we've been in throughout most of this year, it can be difficult for investors to keep their composure. With the S&P 500 index down 19% so far in 2022, what can an investor do to remain calm amid market turmoil?. I can't speak...
Amazon Kicked Out of $1 Trillion Club; Alphabet Near the Exit Door
2022 is a year to forget very quickly for Amazon (AMZN) . The e-commerce giant symbolizes the return to earth of the pandemic economy which has enormously impacted tech companies. The sector had become the means through which social interactions passed during the two years during which the populations were in lockdown.
tipranks.com
Is Superior Industries (NYSE:SUP) Stock Worth Investing In?
With the ongoing momentum in its business, Superior Industries’ stock appears to be an attractive long-term bet. SUP stock also has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Investors willing to put some of their cash into Penny stocks could leverage TipRanks’ Penny Stocks Screener to find attractive investment options. But before investing, it’s recommended that investors learn about the merits and demerits of investing in Penny stocks. Using our Screener, we came across Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP), which has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Supporting the bull case is the company’s strong financial performance. Let’s take a closer look at the SUP stock.
tipranks.com
Chinese Stocks Rally: Buy the Rumor, Sell the News
Chinese stocks have gained a fresh breath of life on a slew of developments…some news, some rumors. But then, the market buys the rumors and dumps the news. While President Xi Jinping further tightening his grip on power had sent Chinese names into a free fall, investor sentiment in these names is recovering fast.
tipranks.com
Buffett’s Berkshire Reported a Loss in Q3; But Does It Really Matter?
Berkshire Hathaway reported a net loss in Q3 due to the decline in the value of its investments. However, Berkshire stock has outperformed the benchmark index in 2022. Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) delivered a loss in Q3 as the volatility in the stock market weighed on the company’s equity investments. However, investors shouldn’t focus on Berkshire’s net loss, as this is due to the unrealized losses arising from the change in market prices of its investments in equity securities. Instead, investors should keep an eye on its operating income, which is growing and supporting its stock price.
Amazon, Netflix, Meta And Other Big Tech Could Soon Have To Compensate Telcos For Bandwidth In Europe
Telecom groups pushed European regulators to consider a price for the companies that send traffic along their networks to help fund mammoth upgrades to their infrastructure, something known as the “sender pays” principle, CNBC reports. European telecom providers made their most vigorous push for Big Tech to share...
tipranks.com
Lowe’s Sells Canadian Retail Business For $400 Million
Shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE: LOW) were up in morning trading on Friday after the home improvement retailer announced that it will sell its Canadian retail business to Sycamore Partners for $400 million in cash. Sycamore Partners is a private equity firm specializing in retail, consumer and distribution-related investments.
AOL Corp
Bentley CEO: ‘Never seen spending patterns’ like this before with luxury consumer
For British luxury automaker Bentley (VOW.DE), 2022 may leave a strong 2021 in the dust. Through the first nine months of 2022, Bentley reported record operating profit of €575 million ($577,129,608), more than double the amount from a year ago. The previous full-year record high for operating profit was €389 million ($383,651,250.00). Revenue through the first nine months came in at €2.490 billion ($2,455,762,500.00), a jump of 28% from a year ago.
NASDAQ
What Bear Market? This Growth Stock Just Hit a 52-Week High
It's been a challenging year in the market, as the S&P 500 Index, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq Composite Index have all hit bear market territory at some point in the past few months. In this market environment, its hard to find many winners. But some areas of the...
tipranks.com
Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Reports Strong Q3-2022 Results. Should You Buy?
It looks like the demand for oil is here to stay. Hence, investors can consider buying RIG stock despite the recent rally following the company’s upbeat Q3 results. Transocean (NYSE:RIG) shares closed more than 15% higher yesterday following better-than-expected Fiscal Q3-2022 results aided by robust demand and pricing for the company’s drilling market globally. Despite the stock’s rally recently, investors can consider buying the stock given its impressive backlog levels and huge demand for oil globally.
CNBC
There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies
More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
