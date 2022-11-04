ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Celtics Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce React To Ime Udoka Rumors

In the wake of reports suggesting the Brooklyn Nets will indeed hire Ime Udoka as the organization’s next head coach following the Steve Nash departure, two former Boston Celtics legends from the 2008 NBA Finals-winning squad reacted. Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, now retired following their Hall of Fame...
BOSTON, MA
Everything Mario Cristobal said following Miami’s 45-3

The Miami Hurricanes suffered an embarrassing 45-3 loss to Florida State on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami was soundly thumped in every phase of the game as the offense did not score a touchdown for the second consecutive game as the defense failed to contain explosive plays once again and allowed 45 points for the third team this season.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Duke blows out Jacksonville 71-44 in opening game of Jon Scheyer Era

The Jon Scheyer era at Duke has officially begun. With a nearly full moon on Monday night (a Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse arrives tomorrow morning) and a full crowd inside of Cameron Indoor Stadium, the Blue Devils hosted the Atlantic Sun's Jacksonville Dolphins for the first game of Scheyer's career as head coach of his alma mater.
DURHAM, NC
USC Trojans RB Travis Dye voices frustrations over 'disrespect' toward Pac-12

LOS ANGELES — For any narratives to be had about Pac-12 Conference not playing high-level football, first-year USC running back Travis Dye doesn’t want to hear them. Dye, who began his career at Oregon before transferring to the Trojans in the offseason, voiced frustrations about the perception of the conference Saturday after USC held off Cal, 41-35, in a game more tightly contested than most anticipated.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Georgia Tech Plays Sloppy Half with the Score Tied at 34

Georgia Tech host Clayton State in an exhibition game to tipoff the 2022/23 season. Starting Lineup - Lance Terry, Kyle Sturdivant, Deebo Coleman, Deivon Smith, and Rodney Howard. Neither team was able to score over the first two plus minutes. The Jackets went 0-10 before Rodney Howard had two put...
ATLANTA, GA
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 11

LSU took out Alabama in overtime on a two-point conversion to shake up the College Football Playoff race while Georgia cruised in arguably its biggest home game in program history, knocking off top-ranked Tennessee to highlight Saturday's top 25 action. Along with Clemson's loss at Notre Dame, there is definite movement coming in Sunday's Week 11 AP rankings and the subsequent playoff poll this week and our latest projections reflect how we think analysts will vote.
ALABAMA STATE
Kentucky down three players in season opener vs. Howard

Kentucky will be down to eight scholarship players for its season opener vs. Howard at Rupp Arena Monday night. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Oscar Tshiebwe and Sahvir Wheeler are both out with knee injuries while Daimion Collins is still...
KENTUCKY STATE
INSTANT RECAP: ASU sneaks 62-59 win over Tarleton State

TEMPE — To open a season Bobby Hurley and his players hoped would reverse the program’s pandemic-period slide, Arizona State hosted a Tarleton State team that’s only competed at the Division I level for the last two years. The young WAC program was so off the radar...
TEMPE, AZ
Game week 10 coordinator interview: Ted Roof

NORMAN, Okla. — Another week, and another display of some of the same old issues, it was defensively. At the end of the game, the Sooners couldn't get the ball back to their offense for a potential game-winning drive, among a number of other problems. And this week, defensive...
NORMAN, OK
