Ex-Celtics Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce React To Ime Udoka Rumors
In the wake of reports suggesting the Brooklyn Nets will indeed hire Ime Udoka as the organization’s next head coach following the Steve Nash departure, two former Boston Celtics legends from the 2008 NBA Finals-winning squad reacted. Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, now retired following their Hall of Fame...
Why the Golden State Warriors won’t win the NBA Finals this season
Winning an NBA championship is one thing and defending it is quite another. To do both is what the Golden
Opinion: The Phoenix Suns Need To Sign This 10x NBA All-Star
I believe the Phoenix Suns need to take a look at Carmelo Anthony.
Lakers News: Lakers Twitter Crushes On Courtside Jeanie Buss
L.A. fans were apparently picking up what the Lakers owner was putting down.
Shocking Update About Anthony Davis’ Lakers Future
To the surprise of virtually no one, the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily to begin the 2022-23 NBA season. While they have gotten things figured out for the most part defensively, this team is severely flawed on the offensive side of the court. Los Angeles is currently 7th in...
Brown "disappointed and frustrated" with offense in loss
West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown spoke with the media after the team's 31-14 loss on the road at Iowa State on Saturday afternoon. The full video can be seen above, but quotes with a few highlights from the postgame presser are below. Opening statement: The story of our game...
Everything Mario Cristobal said following Miami’s 45-3
The Miami Hurricanes suffered an embarrassing 45-3 loss to Florida State on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami was soundly thumped in every phase of the game as the offense did not score a touchdown for the second consecutive game as the defense failed to contain explosive plays once again and allowed 45 points for the third team this season.
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard Out Indefinitely Amid ACL Recovery
The star forward only has played in two games so far this season.
Duke blows out Jacksonville 71-44 in opening game of Jon Scheyer Era
The Jon Scheyer era at Duke has officially begun. With a nearly full moon on Monday night (a Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse arrives tomorrow morning) and a full crowd inside of Cameron Indoor Stadium, the Blue Devils hosted the Atlantic Sun's Jacksonville Dolphins for the first game of Scheyer's career as head coach of his alma mater.
Watch: Monty Williams and Devin Booker React To Trail Blazers Game Winner Against Suns
The Suns now drop to 6-2 on the season and their only two losses have come from both the Trail Blazers as they have lost by a combined 4 points in the two meetings they have faced off in. With the loss tonight, the Suns are now tied with the Trail Blazers for first place in the western conference standing.
USC Trojans RB Travis Dye voices frustrations over 'disrespect' toward Pac-12
LOS ANGELES — For any narratives to be had about Pac-12 Conference not playing high-level football, first-year USC running back Travis Dye doesn’t want to hear them. Dye, who began his career at Oregon before transferring to the Trojans in the offseason, voiced frustrations about the perception of the conference Saturday after USC held off Cal, 41-35, in a game more tightly contested than most anticipated.
Georgia Tech Plays Sloppy Half with the Score Tied at 34
Georgia Tech host Clayton State in an exhibition game to tipoff the 2022/23 season. Starting Lineup - Lance Terry, Kyle Sturdivant, Deebo Coleman, Deivon Smith, and Rodney Howard. Neither team was able to score over the first two plus minutes. The Jackets went 0-10 before Rodney Howard had two put...
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 11
LSU took out Alabama in overtime on a two-point conversion to shake up the College Football Playoff race while Georgia cruised in arguably its biggest home game in program history, knocking off top-ranked Tennessee to highlight Saturday's top 25 action. Along with Clemson's loss at Notre Dame, there is definite movement coming in Sunday's Week 11 AP rankings and the subsequent playoff poll this week and our latest projections reflect how we think analysts will vote.
[PODCAST] Game recap: Virginia falls to No. 17 UNC but show spark that impressed recruits
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Virginia football fell to a ranked North Carolina team on Saturday in a game that had a few more bright spots for the Cavaliers that may not show in the final scoreline. Virginia was without three of its starting wide receivers for the game, however, others were able...
Kentucky down three players in season opener vs. Howard
Kentucky will be down to eight scholarship players for its season opener vs. Howard at Rupp Arena Monday night. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Oscar Tshiebwe and Sahvir Wheeler are both out with knee injuries while Daimion Collins is still...
INSTANT RECAP: ASU sneaks 62-59 win over Tarleton State
TEMPE — To open a season Bobby Hurley and his players hoped would reverse the program’s pandemic-period slide, Arizona State hosted a Tarleton State team that’s only competed at the Division I level for the last two years. The young WAC program was so off the radar...
FSU outclassed in every way, suffering season-opening loss to Stetson
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State opened the 2022-23 college basketball season with a clunker, dropping one to Stetson, 83-74, on Monday evening at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton is now 18-3 in season openers with the Seminoles. The Seminoles (0-1, 0-0 ACC) were...
Game week 10 coordinator interview: Ted Roof
NORMAN, Okla. — Another week, and another display of some of the same old issues, it was defensively. At the end of the game, the Sooners couldn't get the ball back to their offense for a potential game-winning drive, among a number of other problems. And this week, defensive...
Kentucky HC John Calipari discusses grieving with team after death of players' father
The Wildcats head coach discusses how he is handling the sudden death of Daimion Collins' father with the player and with his team.
WSU women roll Loyola Marymount: What we learned from 93-41 win
PULLMAN -- There was no rust on the Washington State women's team in its season opener on Monday, with the Cougs rolling over Loyola Marymount 93-41 behind a balanced scoring effort. Four Cougars wound up in double figures and the team had 23 assists, more than any game last year.
