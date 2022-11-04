ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, WI

WDEZ 101.9 FM

Special Veteran’s Day Program Coming to UWSP Wausau Monday

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A special Veteran’s Day Program will be held Monday at UWSP Wausau featuring a noted Veteran, author, and Paralympic athlete. Melissa Stockwell will speak at 6:30 PM at the UW Center for Civic Engagement on Stewart Avenue in Wausau. She enlisted in the Military following the September 11th terrorist attacks in 2001 and served in Iraq, where she lost a leg after her vehicle hit a roadside bomb.
WAUSAU, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Wausau River District Businesses to Hold Holiday Open House

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Downtown Wausau businesses will prepare for the gift-giving season this weekend with the Wausau River District’s Holiday Open House. Beginning Saturday residents are encouraged to visit stores located within the River District for specials and new holiday-themed items. Participating businesses will include Blackash Urban...
WAUSAU, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Avian Flu Reported in Marathon County

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A backyard flock of chickens has tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Marathon County, according to a release from the state Department of Ag, Trade, and Consumer Protection. Officials did not disclose where the flock was located, only saying that all the...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton church giving back to children across the globe during holidays

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A local church is looking for volunteers to help fill boxes of toys and toiletries for less fortunate kids. Pathway Church in Appleton hopes community members and anyone with a good heart can help fill these boxes because every kid deserves to open gifts during the holidays.
APPLETON, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Crash Kills One In Portage County

PLOVER, WI (WSAU) — A single vehicle accident claimed the life of a Portage County man on Saturday morning. The accident happened around 5:48 am on Forest Drive in the Town of Plover. The 51 year old victim was the sole occupant of the SUV that left the roadway...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Wausau Winter Market returns to Whitewater Music Hall

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the Wausau Winter Market, they are out to prove that farmers’ markets aren’t just a summer occasion, but can be done at any time of the year. “It’s really awesome to have the opportunity to come inside because we still have a ton of beautiful vegetables that we kind of lose a market for after no one really wants to go to the outside market anymore,” Stacey Botsford, Vendor, Red Door Family Farm.
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Central Wisconsin family farm issues Class I recall of frozen pizzas

ATHENS, Wis. (WFRV) – A family farm in central Wisconsin has issued a Class I recall of frozen pizzas sold at retail stores in the state. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, Stoney Acres Farm in Athens, issued the recall on products purchased on or after October 11.
ATHENS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Hundreds gather at VolunteerFEST in Menasha

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – With the holiday season right around the corner, some individuals are looking to lend a helping hand through Menasha’s VolunteerFEST. More than 40 local nonprofits set up shop at the event, hoping that those attending will sign up to volunteer through their organization. The...
MENASHA, WI
onfocus.news

New 4-Way Stop Implemented Near Marshfield Middle School

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – There is a new 4-way stop at 8th Street and Palmetto Avenue, near Marshfield Middle School. Previously, there were stop signs on 8th but not Palmetto. This intersection has been the subject of concern for drivers, especially during busy school pickup and drop-off times. Wisconsin...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

1 dead in Plover crash

A 51-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday in the town of Plover, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. Police took a 911 call at about 5:45 a.m. Nov. 5 to report that an SUV struck a tree in the north ditch of Forest Drive. The driver of the SUV died at the scene. He was the sole passenger in the vehicle, police said.
PLOVER, WI
onfocus.news

Wood County Sheriff Issues Statement on Murder Conviction

WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker issued the following statement on Thursday about the John Sarver guilty verdict:. Yesterday a Wood County jury found John Sarver guilty of being party to the crime of the murder of Eleanore Roberts. This tragedy occurred almost 38 years ago at her home in the Township of Saratoga. Eleanore was stabbed to death and left in her bathroom where family members found her body.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
marquettecountytribune.com

Demolition of old county jail nearly complete

The jail and sheriff’s quarters that opened in 1916 and stood behind the courthouse were nearly gone as of last week and, in their place, a new sallyport and office space for the Sheriff’s Department. Much of the demolition was completed last week. The top photo shows the...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Stevens Point Woman Reported Missing

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — Stevens Point Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 24-year-old woman who went missing last week. Cassidy Hope Bemowski, who has lower cognition skills and is unable to care for herself, was last heard from on November 4th. According to her mother, she called to say she was leaving for Illinois with her boyfriend.
STEVENS POINT, WI

