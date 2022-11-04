Read full article on original website
Aspirus Doctors Clinic in Wisconsin Rapids Welcomes New Family Medicine Physician
Aspirus Doctors Clinic in Wisconsin Rapids welcomes Dr. Brittany Myszka, MD. As a family medicine physician, Dr. Myszka provides a full spectrum of care for patients of all ages. Dr. Myszka is board certified in family medicine and completed her residency with Aspirus Wausau Family Medicine. She earned her doctorate...
Special Veteran’s Day Program Coming to UWSP Wausau Monday
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A special Veteran’s Day Program will be held Monday at UWSP Wausau featuring a noted Veteran, author, and Paralympic athlete. Melissa Stockwell will speak at 6:30 PM at the UW Center for Civic Engagement on Stewart Avenue in Wausau. She enlisted in the Military following the September 11th terrorist attacks in 2001 and served in Iraq, where she lost a leg after her vehicle hit a roadside bomb.
Wausau River District Businesses to Hold Holiday Open House
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Downtown Wausau businesses will prepare for the gift-giving season this weekend with the Wausau River District’s Holiday Open House. Beginning Saturday residents are encouraged to visit stores located within the River District for specials and new holiday-themed items. Participating businesses will include Blackash Urban...
Avian Flu Reported in Marathon County
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A backyard flock of chickens has tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Marathon County, according to a release from the state Department of Ag, Trade, and Consumer Protection. Officials did not disclose where the flock was located, only saying that all the...
Appleton church giving back to children across the globe during holidays
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A local church is looking for volunteers to help fill boxes of toys and toiletries for less fortunate kids. Pathway Church in Appleton hopes community members and anyone with a good heart can help fill these boxes because every kid deserves to open gifts during the holidays.
New Mid-State shuttle service removes transportation barriers for students
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) – A new transportation shuttle at Mid-State Technical College is making it easier for students to pursue a degree when transportation to a specific Mid-State campus to access a program presents an obstacle. The shuttle is free to all Mid-State students thanks to a collaboration...
Crash Kills One In Portage County
PLOVER, WI (WSAU) — A single vehicle accident claimed the life of a Portage County man on Saturday morning. The accident happened around 5:48 am on Forest Drive in the Town of Plover. The 51 year old victim was the sole occupant of the SUV that left the roadway...
Portage County man sentenced to prison for assaulting legally blind child with autism
A 36-year-old Amherst Junction man was sentenced to a 43-year prison term for repeatedly assaulting a 15-year-old girl who is legally blind and has autism, according to Portage County District Attorney Cass Cousins. Ronald Brummer was sentenced Friday by Portage County Circuit Judge Michael Zell. Brummer’s sentence includes 18 years...
Head-on collision in northern Wisconsin kills an 18-year-old, others in serious condition
FLORENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old from Central Wisconsin is dead after a traffic accident on US Highway 2 in the town of Florence. Florence County Sheriff Dan Miller reports that on Saturday, November 5, at around 2:00 p.m., multiple 911 calls were received regarding a two-vehicle accident on US Highway 2 near Westrin Road.
Blaming contractor, Wausau extends drinking water facility completion timeline again
The completion date for Wausau’s new drinking water treatment facility has been extended yet again along with another cost addition, due to a contractor’s alleged inability to meet timelines, city officials said this week. The revised completion time, Dec. 9, which is two months after a previously revised...
Wausau Winter Market returns to Whitewater Music Hall
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the Wausau Winter Market, they are out to prove that farmers’ markets aren’t just a summer occasion, but can be done at any time of the year. “It’s really awesome to have the opportunity to come inside because we still have a ton of beautiful vegetables that we kind of lose a market for after no one really wants to go to the outside market anymore,” Stacey Botsford, Vendor, Red Door Family Farm.
Central Wisconsin family farm issues Class I recall of frozen pizzas
ATHENS, Wis. (WFRV) – A family farm in central Wisconsin has issued a Class I recall of frozen pizzas sold at retail stores in the state. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, Stoney Acres Farm in Athens, issued the recall on products purchased on or after October 11.
Hundreds gather at VolunteerFEST in Menasha
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – With the holiday season right around the corner, some individuals are looking to lend a helping hand through Menasha’s VolunteerFEST. More than 40 local nonprofits set up shop at the event, hoping that those attending will sign up to volunteer through their organization. The...
New 4-Way Stop Implemented Near Marshfield Middle School
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – There is a new 4-way stop at 8th Street and Palmetto Avenue, near Marshfield Middle School. Previously, there were stop signs on 8th but not Palmetto. This intersection has been the subject of concern for drivers, especially during busy school pickup and drop-off times. Wisconsin...
1 dead in Plover crash
A 51-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday in the town of Plover, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. Police took a 911 call at about 5:45 a.m. Nov. 5 to report that an SUV struck a tree in the north ditch of Forest Drive. The driver of the SUV died at the scene. He was the sole passenger in the vehicle, police said.
Wood County Sheriff Issues Statement on Murder Conviction
WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker issued the following statement on Thursday about the John Sarver guilty verdict:. Yesterday a Wood County jury found John Sarver guilty of being party to the crime of the murder of Eleanore Roberts. This tragedy occurred almost 38 years ago at her home in the Township of Saratoga. Eleanore was stabbed to death and left in her bathroom where family members found her body.
Demolition of old county jail nearly complete
The jail and sheriff’s quarters that opened in 1916 and stood behind the courthouse were nearly gone as of last week and, in their place, a new sallyport and office space for the Sheriff’s Department. Much of the demolition was completed last week. The top photo shows the...
Man leads Wisconsin authorities on a multi-county chase, taken into custody three counties over
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A chase that originally started in Dane County ended three counties north, just west of Fond du Lac on Thursday. According to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:00 a.m., authorities in Green Lake County received notification of a pursuit in Columbia County heading toward Green Lake County.
Stevens Point Woman Reported Missing
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — Stevens Point Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 24-year-old woman who went missing last week. Cassidy Hope Bemowski, who has lower cognition skills and is unable to care for herself, was last heard from on November 4th. According to her mother, she called to say she was leaving for Illinois with her boyfriend.
UPDATE: Utility emergency in Winnebago County cleared, WIS 21 lanes reopen
FRIDAY, 11/4/2022 – 11:21 a.m. OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the utility emergency that closed down lanes on WIS 21 in Winnebago County on Friday morning. According to WisDOT, all lanes of traffic are now open. The incident took just over an hour...
