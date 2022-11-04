Read full article on original website
Santa Sightings In San Angelo Ahead of Santa’s Santa Fe Arrival
Personally, I'm ready for the holiday season. It just seems like this year has been hard. With rising prices and other difficulties, we could all use a moment to reflect on simpler times. I think some of my fondest memories are of Christmas with my mom and dad. I remember...
H-E-B hosts the 26th annual Feast of Sharing
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Your local grocery is looking to jump into the holiday season. H-E-B is hosting its 26th annual Feast of Sharing, allowing local residents to come together and share a festive meal. It is taking place today, Sunday, Nov. 6 from 11 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the First Financial Pavillion. The […]
26th Annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing celebration to kick off
Join H-E-B and thousands of San Angelo residents as they give thanks at the 26th Annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing dinner.
Weekend events calendar for West Texas. Nov. 4-6
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. Want an event listed? Email it to srojas@foxsanangelo.com by noon Wednesdays. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 10...
Concho Kennel dog show returns to San Angelo in 2022
SAN ANGELO, Texas – After two years the Concho Kennel Club is excited to announce that their dog shows will be returning to San Angelo at the Foster Communications Coliseum and Gandy Ink Livestock Barn on Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6. Three types of free shows featuring 340 dogs will be taking place […]
Concho Valley Live: “That’s what I like about Fridays” November winners!
The winners of our first “That’s What I Like About Fridays” contest have been chosen! Thanks to Dairy Queen, these winners will get a $25 gift card to DQ to celebrate what makes their life sweet!. This contest will continue throughout the year. Winners will be chosen...
San Angelo McNease Convention Center Closed til Mid January 2023
SAN ANGELO – The McNease Convention Center in San Angelo will be closed for renovations until late January 2023. According to information from the City of San Angelo Friday, the McNease Convention Center will be closed Nov. 7, 2022 to Jan. 23, 2023 as the building undergoes various improvements, including the replacement of the existing sewer line. The renovations will also include replacing tile, carpet, and wall vinyl. Additional upgrades include window tinting, the replacement of LED lighting in the hallways and foyer, and landscaping. The City Council will still meet at the McNease…
Forever Family: Audrey
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Meet 15-year-old Audrey. She’s a teen full of personality and a compassionate heart. She wants to become a therapist and help people with disabilities. Audrey also loves art and reading books, especially mysteries, true crime, and romance novels. Her ideal forever family would provide plenty of individual attention, structure and encouragement […]
Real estate: Affordable, Very Affordable.
SAN ANGELO, TX — Wonderful family home with spacious open living, kitchen, and dining areas. Very good floor plan that is flexible and functional. Very large pantry. Large master bedroom and closet. 4th bedroom would make a great mancave or office if not needed as bedroom. Huge covered patio that is perfect for family gatherings cookouts, and watching sports!
San Angelo is a Mecca for Mexican Burgers
I recently traveled more than 200 miles, from Austin to San Angelo, as part of my eternal search for great burgers in Texas. San Angelo is a geographic crossroads with a population of 100,000. The Concho River runs through town, which is home to Angelo State University, Goodfellow Air Force Base, and the original M.L. Leddy’s. I was drawn here by a unicorn moment on Facebook, where sincerity and information ruled the day in the form of a tip that a few Mexican restaurants were serving up burgers worth road tripping for.
Get Rid Of Used Up Tires at “Tires To-Go”
Keep San Angelo Beautiful is having a special event called "TIRES TO-GO" on Sat, Nov 19th where they will gladly take those unwanted tires from you. Keep San Angelo Beautiful (KSAB) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization designed to enhance the quality of life in San Angelo. This is just one of the numerous projects they do annually to keep San Angelo Beautiful so San Angelo can do beautiful things!
San Angelo Has Appeared Often in Notable Movies and T.V.
San Angelo is a long way from Hollywood. Even so, our city has been mentioned in many famous movies and t.v. show. Likewise, San Angelo has been a filming location for more than a few notable films and t.v. shows. Not to mention for many years, the "Miss Wool of...
Kohl's Officially Opens in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo's newest department store is officially open for business. As previously reported, Kohl's announced that they would be bringing a store to San Angelo in January of this year. This building would eventually be the staple to the new shopping center called the Shops at Sherwood. To find out other businesses going in the shopping center click here. After just a short 11 months of construction and training the store opened its doors on Nov. 4. According to the Kohl's public relations department, the 55k square foot store will feature Kohl’s refreshed, modernized…
National Weather Service San Angelo radar down until Friday
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The US National Weather Service KSJT radar for Abilene and San Angelo will be down until Friday afternoon. The NWS informed the community through a Facebook post regarding the radar being down with possible weather on the way that the issue is currently being worked on and should be resolved by […]
BOMBSHELL: PETA Slams San Angelo City Council for Animal Shelter Crisis Response
SAN ANGELO – A representative of the national People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has issued a scathing letter to San Angelo Mayor Brenda Gunter and the San Angelo City Council for its response to the ongoing crisis at the city Animal Shelter. Following the release of leaked photos evidently revealing dogs caged in their own waste and a cockroach infestation in San Angelo’s animal shelter—and the city’s response of closing the shelter’s doors to lost and homeless animals—PETA sent a letter today to Mayor Brenda Gunter and the members of the San Angelo City Council, calling…
Red White and You Job Fair
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The McNease Convention Center hosted the 10th Annual Red White and You event earlier today with 53 companies looking to hire. The event was open to anyone seeking employment but was geared toward our US military veterans. The Texas Workforce Commission, the Disabled American Veterans, and many others partnered together to […]
Friday Night Football: Week 11 edition
SAN ANGELO, TX — In case you missed it, Week 11 of Friday Night Football, the final regular season edition of Friday Night Football before playoffs begin next week for 14 teams across the Concho Valley.
Experiments Killing Mice Brings Heat on Angelo State
SAN ANGELO, TX – A formal complaint from the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine has been filed against Angelo State University for three recent studies that kill and torture mice. According to the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, on Nov. 3, 2022, the group filed complaints on ASU and...
They Will Go Fast…Check Out The “Wakanda Forever” Happy Meal
Even though we have three open Mcdonald's locations in San Angelo with another on the way, it won't be enough for everyone to get the new "Wakanda Forever" Happy Meal at participating locations for a limited time while supplies last. The latest installment in the Marvel Studios' Black Panther series,...
Mass Cattle Casualty Crash Closes Loop 306
SAN ANGELO, TX —A livestock trailer that appears to be hauling cattle has been involved in a horrific crash. Dead cattle are strewn all over the roadway and beside the roadway. Lone Star Beef is on the scene aiding in the recovery of the livestock. Outside you can hear the moans of cows as they are being carefully pulled from the wreckage.
