Related
These are the Oregon counties with the current highest COVID-19 infection rates
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Oregon using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
Oregon candidates, activists stump for votes in final days
In the closing days before the 2022 midterm elections, candidates and activists fanned out across Oregon stumping for votes and making their final arguments.
philomathnews.com
Crime report gives Oregon voters information about trends
A nonprofit law firm has released a report on Oregon crime statistics with just one goal: giving voters unfiltered information about trends without the spin of candidates on the campaign trail. The Oregon Justice Resource Center’s report shows that overall property crimes and violent crimes are down, though Portland-area homicides...
Oregon hospitals overstuffed with patients ready to leave but with nowhere to go
Hundreds of recuperating Oregonians are stranded in hospitals, some for 100 days or longer, in what hospital officials say has become a humanitarian crisis. Upward of 1 in 5 Oregon hospital beds is now occupied by patients who are well enough to be discharged but still need some level of care as they recover. They have nowhere to go, however, because skilled nursing facilities and similar destinations don’t have room for them.
Melissa Unger isn’t on the ballot this election. But the labor leader is everywhere in Oregon politics
Melissa Unger is loud. The longtime Oregon organized labor leader has a voice and presence that fill a room, including for years almost any room where the state’s most powerful elected leaders forge major policy decisions. “She’s got a loud voice and a great laugh,” said Kalpana Krishnamurthy, who...
Channel 6000
Oregon weekend starts, finishes with a lot of rain
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Before we could get used to a moment of dry time, we are back to the rain. Sunday is going to be a soaker as a strong front passes by. There is plenty of moisture to reinforce this system, too!. Sunday remains cool with temperatures...
Powerball numbers drawn, $1.6 billion on the line
With $1.6 billion at stake, the focus of the nation was on the Powerball drawing Saturday night.
Channel 6000
Atmospheric river passes, now snow about to hit Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Mountain snow will continue in droves Sunday as our next link of moisture moves across the area. After picking up multiple inches on Saturday, with a handful more coming by night, we have a heavy dose moving in come Sunday. A winter weather advisory in...
Here are the 4 statewide measures Oregon is voting on in the 2022 election
Oregon voters will weigh in on four statewide ballot measures in the 2022 general election Nov. 8, including nationally watched Measure 114, a gun control measure considered among the strictest in the nation. They will also consider three other measures: Measure 113, which would penalize lawmaker walkouts, Measure 111, which...
KCBY
Senior dogs arrive in Oregon from California looking to find new homes
EUGENE, Ore. — Pet Rescue Pilots, a California-based non-profit, began Adopt a Senior Shelter Pet Month by flying 20 senior dogs 856 miles, all the way from Los Angeles to Eugene. The flight was funded by The Grey Muzzle Organization, a nonprofit organization that wants to ensure that senior...
KCBY
"Voting is something Oregonians take pride in:" Oregon hits 3 million registered voters
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Elections Division announced Friday that Oregon has hit a new milestone of 3 million registered voters. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan commented on the occasion in a press release that morning. “Oregonians are voters. Over the last 40 years, Republicans and Democrats in Oregon...
KGW
Vote in 3rd round of Oregon Beer Showdown 2022: Only one top seed left standing
OREGON, USA — We're dispensing the drafts for "The Sudsy 16" of this year's Oregon Beer Showdown and not all the matchups in Round 2 turned out as some may have expected. After getting the most votes of any brewery in Round 1, three-time showdown winner Ecliptic Brewing (3-seed) of Portland was eliminated by a smaller fast-growing Rose City brewer, Ex Novo Brewing (6-seed), which is known for donating its profits to charities and has opened additional spots in Beaverton and Corrales, N.M., and plans another in Hillsboro this summer. Hood River's esteemed pFriem Family Brewers (2-seed) takes on Ex Novo next.
hh-today.com
Future Oregon road trips: A question of charge
Unless our current state politicians are replaced before then and the policies and rules are changed, in Oregon you won’t be able to buy a conventional new car in 13 years. You will be limited to electric vehicles instead and have to hope that when they need a charge, you can find a station that works.
These hot Oregon House races could weaken Democrats’ stronghold
Democrats have dominated the Oregon House for the past decade, but many pundits see a very real possibility that Republicans will flip at least two seats this month, thereby undermining Democrats’ supermajority. The Oregonian/OregonLive has identified eight House districts that may be in jeopardy of flipping from Democratic to...
ijpr.org
Yes, we’re still changing the clocks. Checking in on Oregon’s quest for permanent daylight saving time
On Sunday, the annual occasion of “falling back” will occur at 2 a.m. for Oregonians, as the clocks switch from daylight saving time back to standard time. But the state is trying to stop the practice. In June 2019, Oregon took the first step toward eliminating the time...
Measure 110: How effective is Oregon's drug decriminalization law in Ontario?
BOISE, Idaho — Oregonians in Malheur County are raising a red flag about a state law enacted in 2021. It's called Measure 110 and it is a law that decriminalized hard drugs across Oregon, providing treatment instead of conviction. The law hasn’t been working as planned in one part...
Oregon gun control Measure 114 polls closely
PORTLAND, Ore. — Civil rights leaders and supporters of Measure 114 took their voices to Dawson Park Thursday morning as Election Day is less than a week away. A recent poll put out by Nelson Research — a public opinion research firm based in Salem — asked 577 likely Oregon voters their thoughts on Measure 114.
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Looking back on the 'killer' storm of 1883-84
First, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees and then 6 feet of snow piled up The terrible winter of 1883-84 in Central Oregon is considered one of the worst in recorded history of the area. In late December 1883, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees. Snow started falling as the new year of 1884 began, and soon, the snow accumulated to over 6 feet in some areas. It remained extremely cold during the snowstorms, and many thermometers actually froze. On ranches in the Ochoco Valley and near Squaw Creek in the...
ijpr.org
Oregon hits 3 million registered voters ahead of Election Day
The Oregon Elections Division announced Friday that Oregon has hit a new milestone of 3 million registered voters. Overall Oregon voter registration has seen steady increases since the state passed the Oregon Motor Voter Law, an automatic voter registration law, in 2016. The Elections Division says vote by mail, automatic...
klcc.org
Oregon Senate District 6 pits longtime state rep versus first-time candidate
Voters in eastern Lane and Linn Counties will be choosing someone new to represent them in the Oregon Senate during this month's election. Until the recent round of redistricting, the area was included in at least four separate Senate districts. The new political boundaries consolidate the region into a single district.
