Crime report gives Oregon voters information about trends

A nonprofit law firm has released a report on Oregon crime statistics with just one goal: giving voters unfiltered information about trends without the spin of candidates on the campaign trail. The Oregon Justice Resource Center’s report shows that overall property crimes and violent crimes are down, though Portland-area homicides...
Oregon hospitals overstuffed with patients ready to leave but with nowhere to go

Hundreds of recuperating Oregonians are stranded in hospitals, some for 100 days or longer, in what hospital officials say has become a humanitarian crisis. Upward of 1 in 5 Oregon hospital beds is now occupied by patients who are well enough to be discharged but still need some level of care as they recover. They have nowhere to go, however, because skilled nursing facilities and similar destinations don’t have room for them.
Oregon weekend starts, finishes with a lot of rain

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Before we could get used to a moment of dry time, we are back to the rain. Sunday is going to be a soaker as a strong front passes by. There is plenty of moisture to reinforce this system, too!. Sunday remains cool with temperatures...
Atmospheric river passes, now snow about to hit Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Mountain snow will continue in droves Sunday as our next link of moisture moves across the area. After picking up multiple inches on Saturday, with a handful more coming by night, we have a heavy dose moving in come Sunday. A winter weather advisory in...
Senior dogs arrive in Oregon from California looking to find new homes

EUGENE, Ore. — Pet Rescue Pilots, a California-based non-profit, began Adopt a Senior Shelter Pet Month by flying 20 senior dogs 856 miles, all the way from Los Angeles to Eugene. The flight was funded by The Grey Muzzle Organization, a nonprofit organization that wants to ensure that senior...
Vote in 3rd round of Oregon Beer Showdown 2022: Only one top seed left standing

OREGON, USA — We're dispensing the drafts for "The Sudsy 16" of this year's Oregon Beer Showdown and not all the matchups in Round 2 turned out as some may have expected. After getting the most votes of any brewery in Round 1, three-time showdown winner Ecliptic Brewing (3-seed) of Portland was eliminated by a smaller fast-growing Rose City brewer, Ex Novo Brewing (6-seed), which is known for donating its profits to charities and has opened additional spots in Beaverton and Corrales, N.M., and plans another in Hillsboro this summer. Hood River's esteemed pFriem Family Brewers (2-seed) takes on Ex Novo next.
Future Oregon road trips: A question of charge

Unless our current state politicians are replaced before then and the policies and rules are changed, in Oregon you won’t be able to buy a conventional new car in 13 years. You will be limited to electric vehicles instead and have to hope that when they need a charge, you can find a station that works.
Oregon gun control Measure 114 polls closely

PORTLAND, Ore. — Civil rights leaders and supporters of Measure 114 took their voices to Dawson Park Thursday morning as Election Day is less than a week away. A recent poll put out by Nelson Research — a public opinion research firm based in Salem — asked 577 likely Oregon voters their thoughts on Measure 114.
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Looking back on the 'killer' storm of 1883-84

First, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees and then 6 feet of snow piled up The terrible winter of 1883-84 in Central Oregon is considered one of the worst in recorded history of the area. In late December 1883, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees. Snow started falling as the new year of 1884 began, and soon, the snow accumulated to over 6 feet in some areas. It remained extremely cold during the snowstorms, and many thermometers actually froze. On ranches in the Ochoco Valley and near Squaw Creek in the...
Oregon hits 3 million registered voters ahead of Election Day

The Oregon Elections Division announced Friday that Oregon has hit a new milestone of 3 million registered voters. Overall Oregon voter registration has seen steady increases since the state passed the Oregon Motor Voter Law, an automatic voter registration law, in 2016. The Elections Division says vote by mail, automatic...
Oregon Senate District 6 pits longtime state rep versus first-time candidate

Voters in eastern Lane and Linn Counties will be choosing someone new to represent them in the Oregon Senate during this month's election. Until the recent round of redistricting, the area was included in at least four separate Senate districts. The new political boundaries consolidate the region into a single district.
