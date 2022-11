The Houston Astros are going for their second World Series title in franchise history Saturday night as they host the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 at Minute Maid Park. The Phillies are trying to keep their season alive, as the Astros enter with a 3-2 series lead. The Game 6 pitching matchup is a rematch of Game 2: Framber Valdez vs. Zack Wheeler, and they both put up zeroes until the sixth inning. That's when Kyle Schwarber led off with a solo homer off Valdez for the game's first run. Here's how you can watch Game 6, which is the latest game on the calendar (Nov. 5) in World Series history.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO