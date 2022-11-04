ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Oil slips 2% on China demand worries, U.S. rate hikes

NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Oil prices slid about 2% on Thursday as China stood by its zero-COVID policy and an increase in U.S. interest rates pushed up the dollar, raising fears of a global recession that would crimp fuel demand.
The Guardian

Canada orders China to divest from country’s mining companies

Canada has ordered China to immediately sell its holdings in three Canadian mining companies, as the need for investments in the extraction of critical minerals clashes with growing concerns over national security. On Wednesday Canada’s industry minister, François-Philippe Champagne, said three Chinese companies would be required to divest from junior...
WPXI Pittsburgh

World shares rise on hopes China's zero-COVID policy easing

TOKYO — (AP) — World shares were higher on Friday, led by gains in Chinese markets as investors grasped at hopes for an easing of the country’s stringent pandemic controls. Hong Kong’s benchmark soared more than 7% but then fell back, gaining 5.4% after a Communist Party...
Benzinga

Tesla Shifts China Factory Workers To US Plant, Complete European Approval For AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Shot, Tesla Eyes Cybertruck Commercialization Next Year: Top Stories Tuesday, Nov. 1

Tesla Inc TSLA sent engineers and production staff from its recently upgraded Shanghai factory to its plant in Fremont, California, to boost production at the U.S. facility. The Elon Musk-led carmaker will dispatch staff, particularly automation and control engineers, to assist efforts to increase output in Fremont, where Tesla produces the Model S, X, 3, and Y vehicles.
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on expectations Fed stays the course

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Monday as a relatively strong U.S. economy and labor market suggested the Federal Reserve will stay the course this week and aggressively raise interest rates again to tame inflation. The yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR, which typically moves in...
Reuters

U.S. stocks slip as China sticks to pandemic policy

SYDNEY, Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures slipped in Asia on Monday after Beijing denied it was considering easing its zero COVID-19 policy, helping the dollar recover some losses while dealing a setback to oil and commodities.
NASDAQ

POLL-Japan economy set to slow sharply as global inflation, recession risks hurt

TOKYO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Japan's economy is expected to have slowed markedly in the third quarter as global recession risks hurt external demand while rising inflation and a weak yen's impact on imported prices forced consumers to keep their wallets shut. Gross domestic product (GDP) data due 0850 local...
US News and World Report

Indonesia Posts Fastest Economic Growth in Over a Year, Outlook Uncertain

JAKARTA (Reuters) -Indonesia's economy expanded at its fastest pace in more than a year in the third quarter, underpinned by improved investment and government spending, but economists warned of tougher times ahead. Southeast Asia's largest economy grew 5.72% year-on-year, according to data from Statistics Indonesia. That was up from a...

