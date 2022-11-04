Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams, No. 2 Ohio State overcomes sluggish start, downs Northwestern 21-7The LanternColumbus, OH
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Football: Williams battles slow start, weather conditions to lead No. 2 Ohio State to win SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Playing with instincts’: Stroud flashes legs in No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for November 5
* In front of a sellout crowd in their home country, Mikko Rantanen netted a hat trick and Patrik Laine posted a multi-point game as the Avalanche claimed victory in the first of two contests in Finland for the 2022 NHL Global Series. Colorado and Columbus will face off in the final match today.
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Win Streak Snapped in 3-0 Shutout Loss to Wings
Islanders shut out for first time this season, as five-game winning streak comes to an end. There was just something off for the New York Islanders on Saturday afternoon, as they saw their five-game winning streak come to a halt via a 3-0 shutout loss to the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets Need More From Their Leaders Starting in Finland
The Columbus Blue Jackets are off to one of their worst starts in franchise history. At just 3-7-0 in their first 10 games, they already find themselves in last place in the Eastern Conference and tied for last place in the NHL with just six points. The Blue Jackets are...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Kings 5, Panthers 4
In a game that got perpetually more and more chaotic as it rolled along, the Florida Panthers came up just short in a 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. "Back and forth," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. "We were trailing for a while...
NHL
LA Kings Prospect Report, 11/4
Francesco Pinelli, Akil Thomas, Kenny Connors, Alex Laferriere, Kirill Kirsanov, Otto Salin. While the LA Kings are off and running at the NHL level, so are their prospects, playing in a variety of leagues around the world. The Kings of tomorrow have had strong weeks, with everal first-time additions to the prospect report in this week's edition. From the OHL to the NCAA to the Liiga, the young Kings are making an impact early in the season.
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude weekend back-to-back on Sunday at Rangers
Puck drop between the Red Wings (6-3-2; 14 points) and Rangers (6-4-2;14 points) is set for 5 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit). After his 24-save performance in Detroit's 3-0 shutout victory over the New York Islanders...
NHL
Henrique helps Ducks rally, defeat Sharks in shootout
SAN JOSE -- Adam Henrique tied the game late in the third period and scored the deciding goal in the shootout for the Anaheim Ducks in a 5-4 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Saturday. "I don't think it was a pretty win, by any means,...
NHL Odds: Red Wings vs. Rangers prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022
The Detroit Red Wings will face off with the New York Rangers at the world’s most famous arena as the two Eastern Conference teams clash at Madison Square Garden. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series and make a Red Wings-Rangers prediction and pick. The Red Wings...
NHL
Catching up with… Jakub Dobes
MONTREAL -- Goaltender Jakub Dobes is enjoying another outstanding campaign at Ohio State University. The sophomore boasts a 7-2-1 record, along with a 2.25 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. Dobes, 21, was a fifth-round selection (136th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft. Here are a few highlights from...
NHL
Tkachuk to have hearing for actions in Panthers game
Forward facing discipline for high-sticking against Kings goalie Quick. Matthew Tkachuk will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday. The Florida Panthers forward is facing discipline for high-sticking Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick on Saturday. The incident occurred with 39 seconds remaining in the...
NHL
Preview: Sharks vs. Ducks
The San Jose Sharks face the Anaheim Ducks on Los Tiburones Night presented by Milagro Tequila at SAP Center at 7:30 p.m. PT. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Spanish Audio Broadcast: sjsharks.com/escuchar. Game notes:. • Head Coach David Quinn is 1...
NHL
Blue Jackets GM, Ward, Green host coaches clinic as part of Global Series
TAMPERE, Finland -- Jarmo Kekalainen had no issue getting up a bit early on game day. The Columbus Blue Jackets general manager visited a clinic for junior-level coaches from the area that was hosted by Ilves hockey club. He did that before his team's morning skate for its game against...
NHL
Special teams propel Jets to victory over Chicago
WINNIPEG - Special teams were at the forefront of a special performance on Saturday. The Winnipeg Jets went 3-for-4 on the power play, and added a shorthanded marker for good measure, as part of a 4-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. "I think that was a great effort...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (6-4-2) at Penguins (4-5-2) | 4 p.m.
Time: 4 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. In his media comments after Thursday's win in Minnesota, Kraken coach Dave Hakstol referred to his team as playing "together hockey." Sounds like something every team should play every night, but it doesn't always work that way. But right now Seattle is contributing in a manner that points to each player doing what it takes to win the game in front of the Kraken. Some examples: Andre Burakovsky hasn't scored in five games but has provided four assists in those games and continues putting quality shots on goal to keep opponents worried. By now, Kraken fans know 19 different players have already scored this year, a league-high. Defensemen are taking turns leading the team in blocked shots (Adam Larsson had eight Thursday). Fourth-liners Morgan Geekie (four goals, one assist in last five games) and Daniel Sprong (2 G, 4A, 6 games), both healthy scratches earlier in the season, are major contributors to a 4-1 record in the last five games and the current three-game winning streak.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. DEVILS
FLAMES (5-4-0) vs. DEVILS (8-3-0) 8 p.m. MT | TV: HNIC, Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (10) Goals - Kadri (5) Devils:. Points - Jesper Bratt (17) Goals - Bratt, Nico...
NHL
Ovechkin scores No. 787, but Capitals lose to Coyotes
WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin scored his 787th goal to pass Gordie Howe for the most with one team in NHL history, but the Washington Capitals lost 3-2 to the Arizona Coyotes at Capital One Arena on Saturday. Nick Ritchie scored his second goal of the game, and Arizona's third straight...
NHL
Benn gets hat trick in Stars victory against Oilers
EDMONTON -- Jamie Benn scored a hat trick for the Dallas Stars in a 6-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Saturday. Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists, Joe Pavelski had a goal and an assist, and Scott Wedgewood made 28 saves for the Stars (8-3-1), who won their third straight.
NHL
LA Kings vs. Florida Panthers: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Florida Panthers:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Panthers: 6 - 4 - 1 (13 pts) Kings: 6 - 6 - 1 (13 pts) The LA Kings have had 24 multi-point performances from their players this season, ranking fifth-most in the league.
NHL
Rookie Watch: Beniers, Thompson among best in Pacific Division
Kraken forward leads first-year NHL players in points; goalie has helped Golden Knights into first place. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch.
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'WE GOTTA WIN TONIGHT'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Devils. "Obviously they are a good team and they are rolling right now so we have to do a good job of slowing them up, breaking out as five men, going through the neutral zone altogether and not get separated and kind of leave guys by themselves on the ice. I think it's gonna take a group effort to kind of slow their speed down."
Comments / 0