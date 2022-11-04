Read full article on original website
Morning Journal
High school football: Local teams facing big challenges in regional semifinal pairings
Week 13 of the season is here. There are four area teams remaining in the tournament. Two are paired up against each other and the other two have big challenges. Elyria Catholic has a monster challenge against Glenville, which entered the Division IV state tournament as the AP poll champion.
ysnlive.com
MOONEY MAKES THEIR RETURN TO STATE
WARREN OH- Mooney came in to Saturdays Regional Final looking to get back to the state tournament. After punching a ticket in 2020, the Cardinals had a disappointing overtime loss to Crestview last season to end their year. Almost immediately, Mooney got hungry to get right back. They brought back just about everyone that made big contributions in their run. Throughout the year, Mooney faced every challenge their schedule had to face with precision and focus. That is how they handled this matchup with Beachwood, and that’s why they came away with a 2-0 victory.
ysnlive.com
TIGERS RIGHT BACK WHERE THEY BELONG
TWINSBURG OH- Howland boys soccer being in the state tournament has become second nature to area soccer fans. Coming in to this season, the Tigers had been to two of the last three final fours. Standing in their way of making it three of the last four was CVCA. It was a battle, CVCA is a solid program, but the Tigers pulled out the victory 2-1.
whbc.com
Massillon, Lake, Canton South And West Branch Playoff Locations
Here are the days, times and locations for the area high school football teams still alive in the OHSAA Playoffs. Division II – all games Friday, 7 p.m. 1 Massillon (10-1) vs. 5 Sunbury Big Walnut (10-2) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field. 2 Lake (11-1) vs. 3 Westerville South...
Playoff pairings & neutral sites announced for 7 remaining local high school football teams
Canfield, Ursuline, West Branch, South Range, Cardinal Mooney, Warren JFK and Southern Local will all compete in Week 13
Medina boys, Highland’s Elijah Hadler set local pace at OHSAA Division I state cross country
OBETZ, Ohio — It was not a great state meet for area boys teams Saturday in the Division I competition at Fortress Obetz. Mason defended its team championship, this time scoring 128 points to 142 for Cincinnati St. Xavier. Lancaster was third with 155, followed by Dublin Coffman with 177. The top area team was Medina in 10th with 278. In addition, Highland was 12th, Green was 14th and Chardon was 19th.
spectrumnews1.com
High School Blitz: Highlights, analysis from quarterfinals of OHSAA playoffs
OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament continued Friday night across the state. The playoffs will culminate with the state finals on Dec. 1-3 in Canton, Ohio. What You Need To Know. The OHSAA playoffs quarterfinals were held on Friday night. The playoffs run through the...
ysnlive.com
EAGLES STUMBLE IN DEFENSIVE BOUT
BOARDMAN OH- Valley Christian’s legendary 2022 season came to an end this past Friday night. They took the field for the final time against a familiar postseason opponent in Cuyahoga Heights who eliminated them last season as well. Valley would be without their top running back in Ja’Sean Lindsey and they struggled to move the ball without their workhorse on the field. Phillip Spradley and Jon’Trell Mixon put together the biggest plays of the day, but the offense struggled to find a rhythm throwing the ball on a windy night in Boardman. The normally potent deep ball was nowhere to be found as well as instead of a Gurley touchdown it led to multiple interceptions that forced Valley to run the football for most of the night. The offense got into scoring position on each of their final three drives of the game, but two fumbles and an interception closed their season out.
ysnlive.com
CANFIELD BACK IN REGIONAL SEMIFINAL FOR THE THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR
CANFIELD, OH- The Canfield Cardinals hosted the Aurora Greenmen on Friday night in regional play. Canfield got off to a quick start and controlled the game the rest of the way. The Cardinals struck first on one of two Danny Inglis touchdowns on the night to make it 7-0. Early in the second quarter, quarterback Broc Lowry rushed it in from two yards to make it 14-0. The Greenmen would come right back and score on a touchdown reception by tight end Jayce Unverferth to make it 14-7. On the next drive, Lowry would explode through the secondary and take a run 80 yards to the house, extending the lead to 21-7. Lowry did it on both sides of the ball tonight, getting an interception on the next Greenmen drive. Late in the second quarter, Inglis caught a touchdown to go into halftime leading 28-7.
Remish, Skripac lead South Range to another blowout win
#1 South Range (12-0) will take on the winner of #13 Akron Buchtel (6-4) and #5 Northwest (8-3) in round three.
Mentor rallies past Canton McKinley, 19-14, with last-minute touchdown pass
MENTOR, Ohio — Scotty Fox hit Nicholas Jares on a 21-yard touchdown pass with just 12 seconds to play Friday as host Mentor came from behind to edge Canton McKinley, 19-14, in a Division I, Region 1 regional quarterfinal matchup. Fox, a sophomore, was nearly sacked on the play,...
Lowry explodes for 4 TD as Canfield cruises
#2 Canfield (10-1) will take on the winner of #6 Tallmadge (9-2) and #3 Ursuline (9-2) in round three.
ysnlive.com
TIGERS ADVANCE TO REGIONAL FINAL WITH WIN OVER POLAND
HOWLAND, OH- The Tigers took down the Bulldogs in the regional semi-final by a final of 3-1, advancing to the regional final. The Tigers goals were scored by Jak Kenney, Vasili Gentis and Herb Lawson. Poland had one loan goal in the first half. The Tigers will get a chance to advance to state on Saturday at 11 A.M. from Twinsburg High School.
Fitch stadium bleachers to be torn down
The home stands are going to be torn down. Friday's playoff game will be the last time they're used. They will be replaced with new ones.
coveringthecorner.com
When the rain washes you clean
The family owns a quarter-season ticket package with the Cleveland Guardians. Mom’s idea, I think. She could not resist the energy and fun with which Francisco Lindor played in 2015. And so, we took the plunge and started buying single-game tickets in 2016. Pretty good year for that. In...
akronlife.com
How Downtown Akron's Renaissance Began
Downtown Akron’s renovated Main Street is lined with bike lanes, artistic banners depicting diverse residents and a rubber worker statue. But 60 years ago, downtown was far from welcoming. “Akron was just plain ugly. Not only was there a lot of smoke in the sky, the streets weren’t very clean,” says Akron historian and author Dave Lieberth. Rubber manufacturers left Akron, and by the early ’80s, the world was in a recession. “We had undergone about a 10-year period when 30,000 manufacturing jobs had been lost within Greater Akron,” he says. But Akron pivoted. In 1985, Akron mayor Tom Sawyer began touting polymers. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., B.F. Goodrich Co., Firestone Tire Co. and General Tire Rubber Co. research facilities remained in Akron. Yet when Don Plusquellic became Akron mayor in 1987, many vacant buildings lined Main Street. Good news was on its way.
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area
Are you in the mood for some delicious fried fish?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local restaurants. Located on the westside, this restaurant offers fantastic fish fry on Fridays, when they offer perfectly fried yellow perch from Lake Erie. But if you don't come here on a Friday, you can always get their beer-battered cod sandwich. The batter is made with Corona beer, and the sandwich comes on a toasted hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce.
Temps hit records in parts of Northeast Ohio Saturday
It was another beautiful day in Northeast Ohio. Multiple communities hit records for their high temperatures and several others came pretty close!
Ravenna Police: Individual identified in Rootstown in connection with 'swatting' incidents in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas
ROOTSTOWN, Ohio — Making a fake call to have armed officers respond to a scene where nothing's wrong, also known as "swatting," can cause panic and have serious consequences. An individual connected to alleged "swatting" incidents has been identified in Northeast Ohio after a multi-jurisdictional investigation. The Ravenna Police...
Akron student stabbed at school; district responds
A 14-year-old boy was detained by the school's resource officer and taken to the police station for questioning.
