Mikey Williams and JJ Taylor announce commitments to Memphis

Mikey Williams and JJ Taylor both announced their commitments to Memphis on Saturday night via their Instagram accounts. 247Sports had reported earlier this week that such commitments were likely imminent with Eric Bossi logging crystal balls for both to choose the Tigers. Less than 48 hours later, that has now...
MEMPHIS, TN
Huskers hope tight-knit squad has right stuff when adversity arrives as season opens tonight

Emmanuel Bandoumel is a positive thinker by nature, it seems, but it also helps to be so familiar with winning during his college career. Why change course now, you know?. When the Huskers were down 10-0 right away in an exhibition game at Colorado last Sunday, however, there was that piece of him that admittedly pondered exactly how his new teammates would respond.
LINCOLN, NE
Everything Mario Cristobal said following Miami’s 45-3

The Miami Hurricanes suffered an embarrassing 45-3 loss to Florida State on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami was soundly thumped in every phase of the game as the offense did not score a touchdown for the second consecutive game as the defense failed to contain explosive plays once again and allowed 45 points for the third team this season.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Future Duke player, UNC commit play for No. 1 team

Roselle Catholic High School (N.J.), featuring 2023 Duke basketball commit Mackenzie Mgbako plus 2023 UNC basketball commit Simeon Wilcher, sits atop this week's preseason MaxPreps High School Basketball Rankings. Mgbako, who transferred to Roselle from Gill St. Bernard's School (N.J.) for his ...
DURHAM, NC
Duke blows out Jacksonville 71-44 in opening game of Jon Scheyer Era

The Jon Scheyer era at Duke has officially begun. With a nearly full moon on Monday night (a Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse arrives tomorrow morning) and a full crowd inside of Cameron Indoor Stadium, the Blue Devils hosted the Atlantic Sun's Jacksonville Dolphins for the first game of Scheyer's career as head coach of his alma mater.
DURHAM, NC
No. 4 Kentucky rolls past Howard in season opener

LEXINGTON - The No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats opened its 2022-23 with an impressive 95-63 win over the Howard Bison at Rupp Arena Monday. "I thought we defended pretty good today," UK head coach John Calipari said postgame. "That's a good team. Howard will win their league. I will be stunned if they don't win their league. I watched tape and I was scared to death prior to this game."
LEXINGTON, KY
USC Trojans RB Travis Dye voices frustrations over 'disrespect' toward Pac-12

LOS ANGELES — For any narratives to be had about Pac-12 Conference not playing high-level football, first-year USC running back Travis Dye doesn’t want to hear them. Dye, who began his career at Oregon before transferring to the Trojans in the offseason, voiced frustrations about the perception of the conference Saturday after USC held off Cal, 41-35, in a game more tightly contested than most anticipated.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complete Box Score: No. 10 NC State 82, Quinnipiac 45

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State women's basketball tipped off the season with a dominant win over Quinnipiac with a final of 82-45 inside Reynolds Coliseum. The Wolfpack was led by Jada Boyd with 14 points on 4-of-4 shooting and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line along with Camille Hobby and Jessica Timmons finishing with 10 points.
RALEIGH, NC
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 11

LSU took out Alabama in overtime on a two-point conversion to shake up the College Football Playoff race while Georgia cruised in arguably its biggest home game in program history, knocking off top-ranked Tennessee to highlight Saturday's top 25 action. Along with Clemson's loss at Notre Dame, there is definite movement coming in Sunday's Week 11 AP rankings and the subsequent playoff poll this week and our latest projections reflect how we think analysts will vote.
ALABAMA STATE
How to watch: Tennessee Tech vs. No. 11 Tennessee basketball

It's basketball time in Tennessee once again. Rick Barnes' 11th-ranked Volunteers officially tip off the 2022-23 season on Monday night inside of Thompson-Boling Arena against in-state foe Tennessee Tech at 7 p.m. ET. Here's how you can watch, stream or listen to tonight's game. The game will not be televised,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Game week 10 coordinator interview: Ted Roof

NORMAN, Okla. — Another week, and another display of some of the same old issues, it was defensively. At the end of the game, the Sooners couldn't get the ball back to their offense for a potential game-winning drive, among a number of other problems. And this week, defensive...
NORMAN, OK
