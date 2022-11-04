Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Chris Mullin States That Stephen Curry And Giannis Antetokounmpo Are The Two Best Players In The NBA
For the longest time, it was pretty clear that LeBron James was the best player in the NBA. Sure, you had some players challenge him from time to time, but LeBron was still objectively the best in the business. That is no longer the case in the present, though, as the King has relinquished his crown.
247Sports
Mikey Williams and JJ Taylor announce commitments to Memphis
Mikey Williams and JJ Taylor both announced their commitments to Memphis on Saturday night via their Instagram accounts. 247Sports had reported earlier this week that such commitments were likely imminent with Eric Bossi logging crystal balls for both to choose the Tigers. Less than 48 hours later, that has now...
Huskers hope tight-knit squad has right stuff when adversity arrives as season opens tonight
Emmanuel Bandoumel is a positive thinker by nature, it seems, but it also helps to be so familiar with winning during his college career. Why change course now, you know?. When the Huskers were down 10-0 right away in an exhibition game at Colorado last Sunday, however, there was that piece of him that admittedly pondered exactly how his new teammates would respond.
Everything Mario Cristobal said following Miami’s 45-3
The Miami Hurricanes suffered an embarrassing 45-3 loss to Florida State on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami was soundly thumped in every phase of the game as the offense did not score a touchdown for the second consecutive game as the defense failed to contain explosive plays once again and allowed 45 points for the third team this season.
Future Duke player, UNC commit play for No. 1 team
Roselle Catholic High School (N.J.), featuring 2023 Duke basketball commit Mackenzie Mgbako plus 2023 UNC basketball commit Simeon Wilcher, sits atop this week's preseason MaxPreps High School Basketball Rankings. Mgbako, who transferred to Roselle from Gill St. Bernard's School (N.J.) for his ...
Nijel Pack scores 16 in Miami debut, helps lead Hurricanes past Lafayette in season opener
CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Nijel Pack scored 16 points in his Miami debut and the Hurricanes pulled away from Lafayette in the second half on their way to a 67-54 season-opening win on Monday night. Isaiah Wong also scored 16 points while Arkansas State transfer Norchad Omier posted a double-double...
Duke blows out Jacksonville 71-44 in opening game of Jon Scheyer Era
The Jon Scheyer era at Duke has officially begun. With a nearly full moon on Monday night (a Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse arrives tomorrow morning) and a full crowd inside of Cameron Indoor Stadium, the Blue Devils hosted the Atlantic Sun's Jacksonville Dolphins for the first game of Scheyer's career as head coach of his alma mater.
No. 4 Kentucky rolls past Howard in season opener
LEXINGTON - The No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats opened its 2022-23 with an impressive 95-63 win over the Howard Bison at Rupp Arena Monday. "I thought we defended pretty good today," UK head coach John Calipari said postgame. "That's a good team. Howard will win their league. I will be stunned if they don't win their league. I watched tape and I was scared to death prior to this game."
All in the family: Jett, Jace and Juwan Howard enjoy memorable Michigan opener
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jace Howard made a fast-break 3-pointer midway through the first half of the Michigan basketball team’s 75-56 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne. The play was a good one, with Jace finding his spot in the corner and burying the open look. But the context? That’s what made it unforgettable.
247Sports
USC Trojans RB Travis Dye voices frustrations over 'disrespect' toward Pac-12
LOS ANGELES — For any narratives to be had about Pac-12 Conference not playing high-level football, first-year USC running back Travis Dye doesn’t want to hear them. Dye, who began his career at Oregon before transferring to the Trojans in the offseason, voiced frustrations about the perception of the conference Saturday after USC held off Cal, 41-35, in a game more tightly contested than most anticipated.
Complete Box Score: No. 10 NC State 82, Quinnipiac 45
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State women's basketball tipped off the season with a dominant win over Quinnipiac with a final of 82-45 inside Reynolds Coliseum. The Wolfpack was led by Jada Boyd with 14 points on 4-of-4 shooting and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line along with Camille Hobby and Jessica Timmons finishing with 10 points.
Inside Cincinnati Recruiting: Recruits react to the Bearcats win over Navy
Cincinnati returned home to Nippert Stadium for the first time since early October. The Bearcats were able to pick up a 20-10 win over Navy in front of a raucous crowd.
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 11
LSU took out Alabama in overtime on a two-point conversion to shake up the College Football Playoff race while Georgia cruised in arguably its biggest home game in program history, knocking off top-ranked Tennessee to highlight Saturday's top 25 action. Along with Clemson's loss at Notre Dame, there is definite movement coming in Sunday's Week 11 AP rankings and the subsequent playoff poll this week and our latest projections reflect how we think analysts will vote.
[PODCAST] Game recap: Virginia falls to No. 17 UNC but show spark that impressed recruits
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Virginia football fell to a ranked North Carolina team on Saturday in a game that had a few more bright spots for the Cavaliers that may not show in the final scoreline. Virginia was without three of its starting wide receivers for the game, however, others were able...
Michigan State basketball: Jaden Akins to play in opener versus Northern Arizona
Michigan State guard Jaden Akins will play in the Spartans’ season opener against Northern Arizona Monday night, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Akins averaged 3.4 points and 2.4 rebounds per game last year but figures to play a significantly bigger role this year. 247Sports ranked Akins as...
How to watch: Tennessee Tech vs. No. 11 Tennessee basketball
It's basketball time in Tennessee once again. Rick Barnes' 11th-ranked Volunteers officially tip off the 2022-23 season on Monday night inside of Thompson-Boling Arena against in-state foe Tennessee Tech at 7 p.m. ET. Here's how you can watch, stream or listen to tonight's game. The game will not be televised,...
Game week 10 coordinator interview: Ted Roof
NORMAN, Okla. — Another week, and another display of some of the same old issues, it was defensively. At the end of the game, the Sooners couldn't get the ball back to their offense for a potential game-winning drive, among a number of other problems. And this week, defensive...
Kentucky HC John Calipari discusses grieving with team after death of players' father
The Wildcats head coach discusses how he is handling the sudden death of Daimion Collins' father with the player and with his team.
WSU women roll Loyola Marymount: What we learned from 93-41 win
PULLMAN -- There was no rust on the Washington State women's team in its season opener on Monday, with the Cougs rolling over Loyola Marymount 93-41 behind a balanced scoring effort. Four Cougars wound up in double figures and the team had 23 assists, more than any game last year.
247Sports
