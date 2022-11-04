Emmanuel Bandoumel is a positive thinker by nature, it seems, but it also helps to be so familiar with winning during his college career. Why change course now, you know?. When the Huskers were down 10-0 right away in an exhibition game at Colorado last Sunday, however, there was that piece of him that admittedly pondered exactly how his new teammates would respond.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 5 HOURS AGO